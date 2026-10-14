NEET UG 2026: Supreme Court Grants Urgent Hearing on OMR Sheet Discrepancy Petition

Supreme Court NEET UG 2026: The Supreme Court has decided to hear urgently the plea which seeks to set aside the objectionable OMR sheet in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 Examination following the submissions made by the counsel of the petitioner with regard to the impending destruction of original examination documents by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

According to LiveLaw, the matter will be heard by a bench headed by Justice PS Narasimha on October 15. This is after the plea came up for mention before the Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi on October 14, where counsel for the petitioner had requested for urgent hearing with regard to the pending deadline.

The counsel had argued that NTA was expected to destroy the original examination documents after the stipulated 90 days. With the deadline being imminent, the counsel wanted the Supreme Court to intervene so that the examination documents are not destroyed.