KSLU Results 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF at kslu.karnataka.gov.in
Karnataka State Law University Result: Karnataka State Law University (KSLU) has declared the even semester results of the various UG and PG courses on its official website- kslu.karnataka.gov.in. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the Karnataka State Law University result.
Key Points
- KSLU released even semester results for various UG and PG courses.
- Results for June 2026 exams are available on kslu.karnataka.gov.in.
- Students need their registration number to download the KSLU results PDF.
kslu.karnataka.gov.in Result: Karnataka State Law University (KSLU) has released the KSLU even semester results for various UG and PG courses like LLB, BA LLB, BBA LLB, and BCom LLB and other exams. Karnataka State Law University result 2026 has been released online on the official website- kslu.karnataka.gov.in. The KSLU results has been released for the June 2026 exams. Students who appeared for these examinations can check and download their KSLU results using the direct link provided below. To download the KSLU results PDF, candidates need to enter their registration number.
KSLU Results 2026
As per the latest update, Karnataka State Law University (KSLU) has released the even semester results of various UG and PG programs. Students can check their Karnataka State Law University results 2026 on the official website, kslu.karnataka.gov.in.
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Karnataka State Law University result 2026
How to Check Karnataka State Law University Result 2026.
Candidates can check their semester Karnataka State Law University results for UG and PG courses and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the steps below to know how to download the KSLU result PDF 2026.
Step 1: Visit the official website- kslu.karnataka.gov.in.
Step 2: Select on ‘Examination’ and click on ‘KSLU Results’
Step 3: Enter all the required details, captch, and click on ‘Get Result’.
Step 4: The result will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.
Direct Links to Download KSLU Result PDF
Check the direct link below to view and download the KSLU results for various UG and PG examinations. Students can easily access their KSLU results online by clicking the link and entering the required details.
|Course
|Result Link
|3 Year LLB
|Click here
|5 Year BA LLB (Hons.)
|Click here
|5 Year BA LLB (MajMin Sys)
|Click here
|5 Year BBA LLB
|Click here
|5 Year BCom LLB
|Click here
|5 Year BBA LLB (Hons.)
|Click here
|5 Year BBA LLB
|Click here
|5 Year BCom LLB (Hons)
|Click here
Problems in downloading the KSLU Result 2026
If a student has any problem downloading the KSLU Result 2026, try the following steps before contacting the exam authority:
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Close your browser and try again.
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Karnataka State Law University (KSLU): Highlights
Karnataka State Law University (KSLU) is located in Hubli, Karnataka. It was established in the year 2009. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
KSLU offers various UG, PG, certificate, and Professional courses in departments like the Faculty of Science, Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Commerce, and Management.
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Karnataka State Law University: Highlights
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University Name
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Karnataka State Law University
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Established
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2009
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Location
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Hubli, Karnataka
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KSLU Result Link - Latest
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Accreditations
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NAAC
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Approvals
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UGC
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Gender
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Co-ed
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