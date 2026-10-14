KSLU Results 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF at kslu.karnataka.gov.in

Key Points KSLU released even semester results for various UG and PG courses.

Results for June 2026 exams are available on kslu.karnataka.gov.in.

Students need their registration number to download the KSLU results PDF.

kslu.karnataka.gov.in Result: Karnataka State Law University (KSLU) has released the KSLU even semester results for various UG and PG courses like LLB, BA LLB, BBA LLB, and BCom LLB and other exams. Karnataka State Law University result 2026 has been released online on the official website- kslu.karnataka.gov.in. The KSLU results has been released for the June 2026 exams. Students who appeared for these examinations can check and download their KSLU results using the direct link provided below. To download the KSLU results PDF, candidates need to enter their registration number. KSLU Results 2026 As per the latest update, Karnataka State Law University (KSLU) has released the even semester results of various UG and PG programs. Students can check their Karnataka State Law University results 2026 on the official website, kslu.karnataka.gov.in.

Karnataka State Law University result 2026 Click here How to Check Karnataka State Law University Result 2026. Candidates can check their semester Karnataka State Law University results for UG and PG courses and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the steps below to know how to download the KSLU result PDF 2026. Step 1: Visit the official website- kslu.karnataka.gov.in. Step 2: Select on ‘Examination’ and click on ‘KSLU Results’ Step 3: Enter all the required details, captch, and click on ‘Get Result’. Step 4: The result will appear on the screen. Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference. Direct Links to Download KSLU Result PDF Check the direct link below to view and download the KSLU results for various UG and PG examinations. Students can easily access their KSLU results online by clicking the link and entering the required details.

Course Result Link 3 Year LLB Click here 5 Year BA LLB (Hons.) Click here 5 Year BA LLB (MajMin Sys) Click here 5 Year BBA LLB Click here 5 Year BCom LLB Click here 5 Year BBA LLB (Hons.) Click here 5 Year BBA LLB Click here 5 Year BCom LLB (Hons) Click here Problems in downloading the KSLU Result 2026 If a student has any problem downloading the KSLU Result 2026, try the following steps before contacting the exam authority: Close your browser and try again.

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Refresh the page and try downloading the result again. Karnataka State Law University (KSLU): Highlights Karnataka State Law University (KSLU) is located in Hubli, Karnataka. It was established in the year 2009. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).