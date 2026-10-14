NEET UG 2026 Stray Round Seat Matrix Released; Check Vacant Seats for MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing
NEET UG 2026 seat matrix has been released for the vacant seats in the stray round. Read the article below to know the vacant seats for various courses.
NEET UG stray round seat matrix 2026 has been released by Medical Counselling Committee, MCC which lists 4,068 vacant seats for MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing courses. According to the official PDF the vacant seats are available for various medical courses through NEET UG counselling 2026. The list includes the names of participating institutes and number of seats available in each.
Candidates who are eligible for final or stray round of NEET UG 2026 counselling can refer to seat matrix to check colleges, courses and categories in which vacancies are available.
Download NEET UG Seat Matrix 2026 Stray Round- PDF Download
Process to Download NEET UG Stray Round Seat Matrix 2026 PDF
Follow the process mentioned below to know how to download NEET UG seat matrix PDF 2026:
- Go to the official website at mcc.nic.in
- Open UG Medical Counselling section
- Go to current events or latest notifications section
- Look for NEET UG 2026 stray vacancy round seat matrix
- Open PDF and download it
- Search for preferred college, course, state or category
The 4,068 vacancies listed in NEET stray round seat matrix PDF show available seats. NEET seat matrix should therefore be treated as a list of available vacancies at the time of publication rather than a guarantee that all listed seats will be filled. Seat Matrix list depicts participating institutions, states, courses, quotas, categories and the number of seats available under each category. NEET UG stray round seat matrix 2026 includes seats from government medical colleges, dental colleges, etc. It also contains entries for institutions such as AIIMS and ESIC medical colleges, along with seats under applicable institutional and other quotas.
NEET UG Stray Vacancy 2026 Courses
The following courses are available for the NEET UG stray vacancy round 2026:
- MBBS
- BDS
- BSc Nursing
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