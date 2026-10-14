NEET UG 2026 Stray Round Seat Matrix Released; Check Vacant Seats for MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing

NEET UG stray round seat matrix 2026 has been released by Medical Counselling Committee, MCC which lists 4,068 vacant seats for MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing courses. According to the official PDF the vacant seats are available for various medical courses through NEET UG counselling 2026. The list includes the names of participating institutes and number of seats available in each.

Candidates who are eligible for final or stray round of NEET UG 2026 counselling can refer to seat matrix to check colleges, courses and categories in which vacancies are available.

Download NEET UG Seat Matrix 2026 Stray Round- PDF Download

Process to Download NEET UG Stray Round Seat Matrix 2026 PDF

Follow the process mentioned below to know how to download NEET UG seat matrix PDF 2026: