XLRI Summer Internship 2026: 594 Offers, Highest Stipend Rs 3.5 Lakh Per Month

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XLRI Summer Internship 2026: XLRI – Xavier School of Management has completed its summer internship placement process for the 2026–28 batch, with all participating students from its Business Management (BM) and Human Resource Management (HRM) programmes securing internships. According to media reports, 587 students participated in the placement process. A total of 106 recruiting organisations extended 594 internship offers, with the average monthly stipend standing at Rs 1.75 lakh. XLRI Summer Internship 2026: Highest Stipend, Average Pay The highest monthly stipend offered during the placement process was Rs 3.50 lakh, according to the media report. The average monthly stipend for the top 10 per cent of students stood at Rs 2.58 lakh, while the top 25 per cent received an average of Rs 2.39 lakh per month.

These figures reflect the stipend levels reported for the summer internship batch and are not the same as the salaries offered to students after completing their management programmes. Also read: CBSE 2027 Board Exam Date Sheet LIVE: CBSE Class 10th, 12th Schedule Shortly at cbse.gov.in DGE TN 10th, 12th Public Exam Time Table 2027 (OUT) Live: SSLC Exams From March 17, Plus Two From March 3; Complete Schedule Several major companies participated in the summer internship placement process. According to the reported information, Accenture, Aditya Birla Group, Amazon, Bain & Company, Bajaj Auto, Boston Consulting Group, EY-Parthenon, ITC, Mahindra, PwC, Procter & Gamble and Reliance were among the recruiters that made the highest number of offers. The most popular internship domains included consulting, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), retail and consumer goods, e-commerce, technology and media.

The institute also reported the participation of 32 new recruiters in this year's placement process, expanding the range of organisations offering internship opportunities to students. XLRI Summer Internship 2026: What Students Should Know Summer internships give management students an opportunity to apply classroom learning to real business situations. They also help students gain industry experience, understand different job roles and build professional networks before completing their degrees. XLRI's latest internship figures provide an overview of the opportunities available to students enrolled in its Business Management and Human Resource Management programmes. XAT 2026 Registration and Admission Details Students seeking admission to management programmes at XLRI Jamshedpur can also check the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) admission schedule. According to the official information, the application portal for XAT 2027 is open until December 6, 2026.