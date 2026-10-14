XLRI Summer Internship 2026: 594 Offers, Highest Stipend Rs 3.5 Lakh Per Month
XLRI has completed summer internship placements for its 2026–28 batch, with 587 students receiving 594 offers from 106 recruiters. The average monthly stipend stood at Rs 1.75 lakh, while the highest offer reached Rs 3.5 lakh. Amazon, Accenture, Bain & Company and other leading organisations participated in the placement process, with 32 new recruiters joining this year.
XLRI Summer Internship 2026: XLRI – Xavier School of Management has completed its summer internship placement process for the 2026–28 batch, with all participating students from its Business Management (BM) and Human Resource Management (HRM) programmes securing internships.
According to media reports, 587 students participated in the placement process. A total of 106 recruiting organisations extended 594 internship offers, with the average monthly stipend standing at Rs 1.75 lakh.
XLRI Summer Internship 2026: Highest Stipend, Average Pay
The highest monthly stipend offered during the placement process was Rs 3.50 lakh, according to the media report. The average monthly stipend for the top 10 per cent of students stood at Rs 2.58 lakh, while the top 25 per cent received an average of Rs 2.39 lakh per month.
These figures reflect the stipend levels reported for the summer internship batch and are not the same as the salaries offered to students after completing their management programmes.
Also read:
CBSE 2027 Board Exam Date Sheet LIVE: CBSE Class 10th, 12th Schedule Shortly at cbse.gov.in
DGE TN 10th, 12th Public Exam Time Table 2027 (OUT) Live: SSLC Exams From March 17, Plus Two From March 3; Complete Schedule
Amazon, Accenture Among Top Recruiters
Several major companies participated in the summer internship placement process. According to the reported information, Accenture, Aditya Birla Group, Amazon, Bain & Company, Bajaj Auto, Boston Consulting Group, EY-Parthenon, ITC, Mahindra, PwC, Procter & Gamble and Reliance were among the recruiters that made the highest number of offers.
The most popular internship domains included consulting, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), retail and consumer goods, e-commerce, technology and media.
The institute also reported the participation of 32 new recruiters in this year's placement process, expanding the range of organisations offering internship opportunities to students.
XLRI Summer Internship 2026: What Students Should Know
Summer internships give management students an opportunity to apply classroom learning to real business situations. They also help students gain industry experience, understand different job roles and build professional networks before completing their degrees.
XLRI's latest internship figures provide an overview of the opportunities available to students enrolled in its Business Management and Human Resource Management programmes.
XAT 2026 Registration and Admission Details
Students seeking admission to management programmes at XLRI Jamshedpur can also check the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) admission schedule. According to the official information, the application portal for XAT 2027 is open until December 6, 2026.
XAT is an entrance examination used for admission to MBA and PGDM programmes at XLRI and other participating institutes. Candidates should check the official XAT website for the latest registration dates, eligibility requirements, and examination details.
Read:
CAT 2026: 5 ChatGPT Prompts To Generate Mock Tests For Practice Before The Exam
Private Schools Association Seeks Separate Law to Protect Teachers and Schools
Executive
Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.