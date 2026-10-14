DSEK Revises School Timings in Kashmir from October 15; Check New Schedule
DSEK orders new school timings in Kashmir from October 15, 2026. From now onwards schools in Srinagar city will run from 10 am to 3:30 pm while other areas run 10:30 am to 4 pm. Read the article below for further details.
The Directorate of School Education Kashmir has ordered a change in school timings for the entire Kashmir Division. The fresh schedule comes into effect from October 15, 2026. The order was issued on Wednesday. It applies to every Government school and every recognised Private school in the valley. The department has asked all institutions to follow the new timing without any deviation. Scroll for more details.
New School Timings Inside Srinagar Municipal Limits
Schools that fall inside the Municipal limits of Srinagar will open at 10:00 am and close at 3:30 pm. This fixed window keeps city students in class for five and a half hours. Winter mornings in Srinagar are dark and cold so the later start helps both students and teachers. Parents can now plan daily travel and pick up times around this schedule. These schools must follow the new timing from October 15 with no change.
New School Timings Outside Srinagar and Other Kashmir Areas
Schools outside the Municipal limits of Srinagar District will run from 10:30 am to 4:00 pm. The same timing will apply to all other areas of the Kashmir Province. Students who travel from far off villages and towns get a little more time in the morning. The order covers Government schools and recognised Private schools across the division. The department has made it clear that the instructions must be followed strictly and no school can make any change on its own.
Why the Timings Change in Winter
The change in timing comes as winter sets in across the valley. Mornings turn colder and daylight gets shorter with each passing day. Many students walk to school or wait for transport in the dark. The department says students and staff need time to adjust to the weather. A later start also cuts the risk of children standing outside in freezing conditions. Parents have welcomed the move because the morning rush now begins in better light.
Past Orders and the Winter Break Ahead
This is not the first time the department has changed timings for winter. Order No. 309-DSEK of 2025 dated October 30 2025 fixed the same two windows for the division. Back then city schools closed at 3:00 pm while schools in the rest of the province closed at 4:00 pm. The fresh order adds a small extension for city students. As per past practice the winter vacation too is announced in phases. Pre-primary classes break first and higher classes follow later. Schools then reopen around the end of February.
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