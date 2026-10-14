Which US State has the most lakes? Think about freshwater lakes whether they're those peaceful, hidden spots or the massive inland seas. They truly define the look and feel of life across the United States.

Plenty of states with lakes celebrate their new geographical findings and surveys consistently show just how incredibly vast these natural features are.

These lakes are more than just fun places to visit. They are important ecosystems that support all kinds of animals, affect the weather in the area, and help communities grow.

Finding out which states are really loaded with lakes gives you a cool look at America's unique water landscape and how important these watery treasures are for the economy and the environment.

Which US State has the most Lakes?

Alaska is without a doubt the state with the most lakes. The Last Frontier has an amazing 3.2 million lakes which include many unnamed bodies of water that are bigger than five acres. Alaska has 3197 named natural lakes according to the government.