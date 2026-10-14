Which US State has the Most Lakes? Top 9 List Revealed
The United States geography has an incredible number of freshwater bodies. Recently, updated data highlights that Alaska, with an estimated 3.2 million lakes (including millions of unnamed ones), far surpasses other states, solidifying its position as the ultimate Lake State. Discover which other states with lakes provide critical ecological benefits and support the tourism industry of the United States.
Which US State has the most lakes? Think about freshwater lakes whether they're those peaceful, hidden spots or the massive inland seas. They truly define the look and feel of life across the United States.
Plenty of states with lakes celebrate their new geographical findings and surveys consistently show just how incredibly vast these natural features are.
These lakes are more than just fun places to visit. They are important ecosystems that support all kinds of animals, affect the weather in the area, and help communities grow.
Finding out which states are really loaded with lakes gives you a cool look at America's unique water landscape and how important these watery treasures are for the economy and the environment.
Which US State has the most Lakes?
Alaska is without a doubt the state with the most lakes. The Last Frontier has an amazing 3.2 million lakes which include many unnamed bodies of water that are bigger than five acres. Alaska has 3197 named natural lakes according to the government.
The state's unique geography which includes large glaciers, permafrost, and heavy rain creates huge wetlands and depressions that are perfect for forming lakes. This is why there are so many lakes. These clear waters are not only important for the ecosystem but they are also important for fishing, transportation, and the subsistence living of Native Americans. This is why Alaska is known around the world as a great place to fish.
Lake in Alaska
List of 9 US States with the Most Lakes
Alaska tops the list of states with the most lakes by a wide margin but several other US states also have a lot of lakes, each with its own unique aquatic scenery and recreational options.
The exact numbers can change based on how you define a lake (for example you can define a lake by minimum size, natural vs. man-made, named vs. unnamed) but these are the best ones:
|
Rank
|
State
|
Estimated Number of Lakes
|
Largest Inland Lake
|
1
|
Alaska
|
~3.2 million
(over 5 acres, incl. unnamed)
|
Lake Iliamna
|
2
|
Wisconsin
|
~15,000
|
Lake Winnebago
|
3
|
Minnesota
|
11,842
(over 10 acres)
|
Red Lake
|
4
|
Michigan
|
~11,000
(inland, >5 acres)
|
Houghton Lake
|
5
|
Florida
|
~30,000
|
Lake Okeechobee
|
6
|
Washington
|
~8,000
|
Lake Chelan
|
7
|
New York
|
~7,600
|
Oneida Lake
|
8
|
Texas
|
~6,700-7,000
|
Caddo Lake
|
9
|
Maine
|
~6,000
|
Moosehead Lake
In conclusion Alaska has the most lakes, but states like Minnesota, Michigan, and Wisconsin are still proud of their large lake populations which are a big part of their natural heritage and provide lots of recreation opportunities.
These different bodies of water all over the US really show how different the country's geography is and how important these freshwater resources are to the country.
Senior Executive - Editorial
Harshita Singh is an education and general knowledge journalist with over 5 years of experience in educational writing. Specializing in US affairs and GK, Harshita has a track record of breaking down intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Her strong background in text analysis, coupled with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi, helps her produce authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries or academic insights, you can reach out to her directly at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.