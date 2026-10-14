Tamil Nadu 12th Result Date 2027 Out: Check Tamil Nadu HSC +2 Result Date, Time and How to Download Marksheets
TN HSC +2 Result 2027 will be out on May 7, 2027, afternoon. Check on tnresults.nic.in with registration number and DOB. Class 12 exams: March 3-29, 2027.
Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2027: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE), will announce the Tamil Nadu HSC +2 Result 2027 on May 7, 2027, during the afternoon. Students will be able to check their results on the official websites, tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.
To check their results, students will need their registration number and date of birth. They will also be able to access their results through SMS and DigiLocker.
TN 12th Result 2027: Official Websites
Students can check their Tamil Nadu Class 12 results on the following websites:
- tnresults.nic.in
- dge2.tn.nic.in
- apply1.tndge.org
- dge1.tn.nic.in
- www.dge.tn.gov.in/result.html
- apply1.tndge.org/dge-result
Students should keep their registration numbers and dates of birth ready to check their marks.
Also read:
CBSE 2027 Board Exam Date Sheet LIVE: CBSE Class 10th, 12th Schedule Shortly at cbse.gov.in
DGE TN 10th, 12th Public Exam Time Table 2027 (OUT) Live: SSLC Exams From March 17, Plus Two From March 3; Complete Schedule
How to Download Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2027
Students can follow these steps to check and download their Tamil Nadu HSC +2 result:
1. Visit the official website, tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in.
2. Click on the ‘Results’ tab.
3. Select the link for the TN HSC Second Year Examination Result 2027.
4. Enter your registration number and date of birth.
5. Submit the details to view the result.
6. Check the marks and other details mentioned on the result.
7. Download the result and save a copy for future reference.
Students can also check their results through SMS and DigiLocker once the result is released.
TN 12th Exam Time Table 2027
The Tamil Nadu Class 12 public examinations will be held from March 3 to March 29, 2027. The subject-wise examination schedule is given below.
|Dates
|Subject
|03-March-2027
|Tamil
|5-March-2027
|ENGLISH
|9-March-2027
|Chemistry, Accounting, Geography
|13-March-2027
|Physics, economics, and employability skills
|17-March-2027
|Mathematics, microbiology, zoology, commerce, nutrition and dietetics, food service management, textiles and dress designing, agricultural science, nursing (general)
|23-March-2027
|Biology, basic electronics engineering, basic civil engineering, botany, history, business mathematics and statistics, basic automobile engineering, basic mechanical engineering, office management, secretaryship and textile technology
|26-March-2027
|Communicative English, computer applications, biochemistry, advanced language( Tamil), home science, political science, statistics, nursing (vocational), basic electrical engineering, ethics and Indian culture, computer science
Tamil Nadu SSLC Exam Dates 2027
The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations has announced the official Class 10 (SSLC) public exam schedule for 2027. Students will first appear for their practical exams, which are scheduled to run from February 19 to February 26, 2027. Following the practicals, the main theory exams will begin on March 17, 2027, with the Tamil language paper, and will wrap up on April 12, 2027, with the optional language paper. Core subjects like English, Mathematics, Science, and Social Science will take place between late March and early April. After the exams are completed, students can expect their board exam results to be declared around May 20, 2027
Important Instructions for Students
- Keep your registration number and date of birth ready before checking the result.
- Use the official result websites to access your marks.
- Check your name, registration number and marks carefully after downloading the result.
- Save a copy of the result for future reference.
- Students can also check the result through SMS and DigiLocker once these options are available.
Students should check the official Tamil Nadu Board websites for result-related updates and further instructions.
Read:
Maharashtra Board Exam Dates 2027 Out: Check HSC, SSC Exam Schedule
Tamil Nadu 10th, 11th, 12th Exam Timetable 2027 To Be Released Today At 12:30 PM By Education Minister
Executive
Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.