Tamil Nadu 12th Result Date 2027 Out: Check Tamil Nadu HSC +2 Result Date, Time and How to Download Marksheets

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Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2027: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE), will announce the Tamil Nadu HSC +2 Result 2027 on May 7, 2027, during the afternoon. Students will be able to check their results on the official websites, tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in. To check their results, students will need their registration number and date of birth. They will also be able to access their results through SMS and DigiLocker. TN 12th Result 2027: Official Websites Students can check their Tamil Nadu Class 12 results on the following websites: - tnresults.nic.in

- dge2.tn.nic.in

- apply1.tndge.org

- dge1.tn.nic.in

- www.dge.tn.gov.in/result.html

- apply1.tndge.org/dge-result Students should keep their registration numbers and dates of birth ready to check their marks. Also read: CBSE 2027 Board Exam Date Sheet LIVE: CBSE Class 10th, 12th Schedule Shortly at cbse.gov.in

DGE TN 10th, 12th Public Exam Time Table 2027 (OUT) Live: SSLC Exams From March 17, Plus Two From March 3; Complete Schedule Students can follow these steps to check and download their Tamil Nadu HSC +2 result: 1. Visit the official website, tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in.

2. Click on the ‘Results’ tab.

3. Select the link for the TN HSC Second Year Examination Result 2027.

4. Enter your registration number and date of birth.

5. Submit the details to view the result.

6. Check the marks and other details mentioned on the result.

7. Download the result and save a copy for future reference. Students can also check their results through SMS and DigiLocker once the result is released. TN 12th Exam Time Table 2027 The Tamil Nadu Class 12 public examinations will be held from March 3 to March 29, 2027. The subject-wise examination schedule is given below.

Dates Subject 03-March-2027 Tamil 5-March-2027 ENGLISH 9-March-2027 Chemistry, Accounting, Geography 13-March-2027 Physics, economics, and employability skills 17-March-2027 Mathematics, microbiology, zoology, commerce, nutrition and dietetics, food service management, textiles and dress designing, agricultural science, nursing (general) 23-March-2027 Biology, basic electronics engineering, basic civil engineering, botany, history, business mathematics and statistics, basic automobile engineering, basic mechanical engineering, office management, secretaryship and textile technology 26-March-2027 Communicative English, computer applications, biochemistry, advanced language( Tamil), home science, political science, statistics, nursing (vocational), basic electrical engineering, ethics and Indian culture, computer science