SSC CHSL GK Questions with Answers 2025: Most Expected & Important Topics PDF

SSC CHSL GK Questions 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the SSC CHSL 2025 exam from November 12 onwards to fill 3,131 vacancies. It is one of the most sought-after government exams for Higher Secondary (10+2) qualified candidates, offering positions such as LDC, DEO, and JSA across various departments and offices. With thousands of candidates expected to appear, having a well-planned preparation strategy and revising high-weightage sections is essential. General Knowledge section plays a crucial role, as the commission often repeats questions from this subject, making it a high-scoring section. Familiarizing yourself with important topics and frequently asked questions can give you a competitive edge. In this article, we’ve compiled a list of the most important SSC CHSL GK questions and answers likely to appear in the SSC CHSL 2025 exam.

SSC CHSL Most Repeated GK Questions After analysing SSC CHSL previous year question papers, it has been observed that the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) often repeats questions from the General Knowledge (GK) section or asks questions based on similar topics. To help you score well in the SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam, we have compiled a list of important SSC CHSL GK questions that are frequently asked in the SSC CHSL exam. Check: SSC CHSL Previous Year Cut Off SSC CHSL GK Questions and Answers As per SSC CHSL Syllabus, General Knowledge section comprises various topics and requires significant time and effort to cover each topic in detail. To assist you in your preparation, we have listed down a list of important SSC CHSL GK Questions that can be asked in upcoming SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam. Question 1: Who has the power to regulate the right of citizenship in India?

Options: Supreme Court President Governor Parliament Answer: Parliament Question 2: In which year has India hosted the Asian Gamers for the first time? Options: 1948 1951 1950 1949 Answer: 1951 Question 3: With which of the following states is the Bhatiali folk music, which is mostly sung by the fishermen associated? Options: West Bengal Odisha Andhra Pradesh Kerala Answer: West Bengal Question 4: Who was the founder of Arya Samaj? Options: Rabindranath Tagore Dayanand Saraswati Keshub Chandra Sen Swami Vivekananda Answer: Dayanand Saraswati Question 5: Sakewa is a religious festival celebrated by the Kirat Khambu Rai community of _________. Options: Arunachal Pradesh Sikkim Himachal Pradesh Goa Answer: Sikkim Question 6: How many squares are there on a chessboard?

Options: 69 67 68 64 Answer: 64 Question 7: The financial year in India starts from 1st April and ends on ________. Options: 30th June 31st March 31st July 31st May Answer: 31st March Question 8: The peninsular plateau of India was a part of which continent earlier? Options: South America Europe Africa North America Answer: Africa Question 9: Of the footbal clubs listed below, which is the oldest in India? Options: Calcutta FC Bombay FC Madras FC FC Kochin Answer: Calcutta FC Question 10: After Independence, the Census Act was enacted in India in the year ________. Options: 1960 1955 1962 1948 Answer: 1948 Question 11: In which country is the 'Kachin Manaw Festival' celebrated? Options: Sri Lanka Myanmar Nepal Maldives Answer: Myanmar Question 12: Who among the following was the founder of 'Vikramshila Vishwavidyalaya'?

Options: Dharmapala Mahipala I Govindapala Ramapala Answer: Dharmapala Question 13: Who is the only Indian woman who has been ranked world's no. 1 for badminton? Options: P V Sindhu Rituparna Das Jwala Gutta Saina Nehwal Answer: Saina Nehwal Question 14: Which famous book was written by 'Haripala'? Options: Sangeeta Sudhakara Sangeet Darpan Sangeet Ratnakara Gita Govinda Answer: Sangeeta Sudhakara Question 15: Article 20 of the Constitution of India is related to _______. Options: protection in respect of conviction for offences abolition of titles equality of opportunities in matters of public employment freedom to manage religious affairs Answer: protection in respect of conviction for offences Question 16: Which of the following is the festival of Kerala that heralds the harvest season, lasts for 10 days, and has snake boat races etc?

Options: Thiruvathira Onam Thrissur Pooram Vishu Answer: Onam Question 17: The Reserve Bank of India was fully nationalised and owned by the Government of India in which of the following years? Options: 1949 1950 1947 1948 Answer: 1949 Question 18: The catchphrase of which census is ‘Our census, our future’? Options: 1981 2001 1991 2011 Answer: 2011 Question 19: Reservation in promotion’ comes under which Article of the Constitution? Options: Article 15 (3B) Article 19 (2) Article 14 (4A) Article 16 (4A) Answer: Article 16 (4A) Question 20: Which of the following is a feature of Directive Principles of State Policy, and also distinguishes it from Fundamental Rights? Options: It protects the interest of the individual. It is prohibitive in nature. It is non-justiciable. It is justiciable.