SSC CHSL GK Questions with Answers 2025: Most Expected & Important Topics PDF

By Meenu Solanki
Nov 10, 2025, 13:30 IST

SSC CHSL exam is scheduled to begin on November 12 onwards to fill 3131 vacancies. Prospective candidates must attempt important SSC CHSL GK questions and answers to prepare well for the exam. Check SSC CHSL GK Most Expected Questions that can be asked in the upcoming Tier 1 exam.

SSC CHSL GK Questions 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the SSC CHSL 2025 exam from November 12 onwards to fill 3,131 vacancies. It is one of the most sought-after government exams for Higher Secondary (10+2) qualified candidates, offering positions such as LDC, DEO, and JSA across various departments and offices. With thousands of candidates expected to appear, having a well-planned preparation strategy and revising high-weightage sections is essential. General Knowledge section plays a crucial role, as the commission often repeats questions from this subject, making it a high-scoring section. Familiarizing yourself with important topics and frequently asked questions can give you a competitive edge. In this article, we’ve compiled a list of the most important SSC CHSL GK questions and answers likely to appear in the SSC CHSL 2025 exam.

SSC CHSL Most Repeated GK Questions

After analysing SSC CHSL previous year question papers, it has been observed that the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) often repeats questions from the General Knowledge (GK) section or asks questions based on similar topics. To help you score well in the SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam, we have compiled a list of important SSC CHSL GK questions that are frequently asked in the SSC CHSL exam.

As per SSC CHSL Syllabus, General Knowledge section comprises various topics and requires significant time and effort to cover each topic in detail. To assist you in your preparation, we have listed down a list of important SSC CHSL GK Questions that can be asked in upcoming SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam.

Question 1: Who has the power to regulate the right of citizenship in India?

Options:

  1. Supreme Court

  2. President

  3. Governor

  4. Parliament

Answer: Parliament

Question 2: In which year has India hosted the Asian Gamers for the first time?

Options:

  1. 1948

  2. 1951

  3. 1950

  4. 1949

Answer: 1951

Question 3: With which of the following states is the Bhatiali folk music, which is mostly sung by the fishermen associated?

Options:

  1. West Bengal

  2. Odisha

  3. Andhra Pradesh

  4. Kerala

Answer: West Bengal

Question 4: Who was the founder of Arya Samaj?

Options:

  1. Rabindranath Tagore

  2. Dayanand Saraswati

  3. Keshub Chandra Sen

  4. Swami Vivekananda

Answer: Dayanand Saraswati

Question 5: Sakewa is a religious festival celebrated by the Kirat Khambu Rai community of _________.

Options:

  1. Arunachal Pradesh

  2. Sikkim

  3. Himachal Pradesh

  4. Goa

Answer: Sikkim

Question 6: How many squares are there on a chessboard?

Options:

  1. 69

  2. 67

  3. 68

  4. 64

Answer: 64

Question 7: The financial year in India starts from 1st April and ends on ________.

Options:

  1. 30th June

  2. 31st March

  3. 31st July

  4. 31st May

Answer: 31st March

Question 8: The peninsular plateau of India was a part of which continent earlier?

Options:

  1. South America

  2. Europe

  3. Africa

  4. North America

Answer: Africa

Question 9: Of the footbal clubs listed below, which is the oldest in India?

Options:

  1. Calcutta FC

  2. Bombay FC

  3. Madras FC

  4. FC Kochin

Answer: Calcutta FC

Question 10: After Independence, the Census Act was enacted in India in the year ________.

Options:

  1. 1960

  2. 1955

  3. 1962

  4. 1948

Answer: 1948

Question 11: In which country is the 'Kachin Manaw Festival' celebrated?

Options:

  1. Sri Lanka

  2. Myanmar

  3. Nepal

  4. Maldives

Answer: Myanmar

Question 12: Who among the following was the founder of 'Vikramshila Vishwavidyalaya'?

Options:

  1. Dharmapala

  2. Mahipala I

  3. Govindapala

  4. Ramapala

Answer: Dharmapala

Question 13: Who is the only Indian woman who has been ranked world's no. 1 for badminton?

Options:

  1. P V Sindhu

  2. Rituparna Das

  3. Jwala Gutta

  4. Saina Nehwal

Answer: Saina Nehwal

Question 14: Which famous book was written by 'Haripala'?

Options:

  1. Sangeeta Sudhakara

  2. Sangeet Darpan

  3. Sangeet Ratnakara

  4. Gita Govinda

Answer: Sangeeta Sudhakara

Question 15: Article 20 of the Constitution of India is related to _______.

Options:

  1. protection in respect of conviction for offences

  2. abolition of titles

  3. equality of opportunities in matters of public employment

  4. freedom to manage religious affairs

Answer: protection in respect of conviction for offences

Question 16: Which of the following is the festival of Kerala that heralds the harvest season, lasts for 10 days, and has snake boat races etc?

Options:

  1. Thiruvathira

  2. Onam

  3. Thrissur Pooram

  4. Vishu

Answer: Onam

Question 17: The Reserve Bank of India was fully nationalised and owned by the Government of India in which of the following years?

Options:

  1. 1949

  2. 1950

  3. 1947

  4. 1948

Answer: 1949

Question 18: The catchphrase of which census is ‘Our census, our future’?

Options:

  1. 1981

  2. 2001

  3. 1991

  4. 2011

Answer: 2011

Question 19: Reservation in promotion’ comes under which Article of the Constitution?

Options:

  1. Article 15 (3B)

  2. Article 19 (2)

  3. Article 14 (4A)

  4. Article 16 (4A)

Answer: Article 16 (4A)

Question 20: Which of the following is a feature of Directive Principles of State Policy, and also distinguishes it from Fundamental

Rights?

Options:

  1. It protects the interest of the individual.

  2. It is prohibitive in nature.

  3. It is non-justiciable.

  4. It is justiciable.

Answer: It is non-justiciable.

SSC CHSL GK Important Topics

SSC asks questions on topics which are listed below:

  1. History

  2. India and its neighbouring countries

  3. Culture

  4. Geography

  5. Economic Scene

  6. General Policy

  7. Scientific Research

  8. Awards and Honors

  9. Books and Authors

  10. Static GK

  11. Sports GK

  12. Indian GK

  13. Indian Polity

