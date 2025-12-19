Karnataka 2nd PUC Kannada Model Question Papers 2025-26: Download PDF

Karnataka 2nd PUC Kannada Model Question Papers 2025–26 are an important study resource for students preparing for the upcoming Karnataka 2nd PUC Examination. These model question papers are designed according to the latest syllabus and exam pattern prescribed by the Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE), Karnataka.
By practising the Karnataka 2nd PUC Kannada Model Question Papers 2025–26, students can clearly understand the question format, marks distribution, and important topics from literature, grammar, and writing skills. Regular practice with the 2nd PUC Kannada model question paper helps improve answer writing, time management, and confidence. Solving these Karnataka 2nd PUC Kannada model papers also supports effective revision and better performance in the final board examination.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Kannada Model Question Papers 2025-26: Key Highlights
Students can check the key highlights and important details of the Karnataka 2nd PUC Kannada Model Question Papers 2025–26 in the table below.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
Karnataka 2nd PUC Examination 2025–26
|
Subject
|
Kannada
|
Class
|
2nd PUC
|
Conducting Authority
|
Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE), Karnataka
|
Academic Session
|
2025–26
|
Type of Papers
|
Model Question Papers
|
Medium of Paper
|
Kannada
|
Paper Structure
|
Literature, grammar, comprehension, and writing skills
|
Official Website
|
dpue-exam.karnataka.gov.in
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation