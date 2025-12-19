Karnataka 2nd PUC Kannada Model Question Papers 2025-26: Download PDF

Rajasthan VDO Result 2025
Dec 19, 2025, 13:46 IST

Karnataka 2nd PUC Kannada Model Question Papers 2025–26 help students prepare effectively for the board examination. Designed as per the latest DPUE syllabus and exam pattern, these model papers improve understanding of question formats, strengthen language skills, and support better revision and exam readiness. In this article, students can download the Karnataka 2nd PUC Kannada Model Question Papers 2025–26 PDF.

By practising the Karnataka 2nd PUC Kannada Model Question Papers 2025–26, students can clearly understand the question format, marks distribution, and important topics from literature, grammar, and writing skills. Regular practice with the 2nd PUC Kannada model question paper helps improve answer writing, time management, and confidence. Solving these Karnataka 2nd PUC Kannada model papers also supports effective revision and better performance in the final board examination.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Kannada Model Question Papers 2025-26: Key Highlights

Students can check the key highlights and important details of the Karnataka 2nd PUC Kannada Model Question Papers 2025–26 in the table below.

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

Karnataka 2nd PUC Examination 2025–26

Subject

Kannada

Class

2nd PUC

Conducting Authority

Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE), Karnataka

Academic Session

2025–26

Type of Papers

Model Question Papers

Medium of Paper

Kannada

Paper Structure

Literature, grammar, comprehension, and writing skills

Official Website

dpue-exam.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Kannada Model Question Papers 2025-26