Diwali 2025 School Holiday: Is the School Closed on 20th or 21st October? Check Details Here

Diwali 2025 School Holiday: Students and parents are eager to find out the precise dates of this year's school holidays because Diwali 2025 is quickly approaching. Because of regional celebrations like Govardhan Puja, there is uncertainty about whether the holiday would fall on October 20 or October 21. Although timetables differ by board and region, many state board, CBSE, and ICSE schools have already declared closures. Here is what is currently known and how to determine the holiday date for your particular school.
Diwali 2025: Key Festival Dates & Holiday Pattern
-
Diwali (main festival) in 2025 is on Monday, October 20.
-
Many schools are following a multi-day holiday window from October 18 to October 23 to cover Dhanteras, Chhoti Diwali, Diwali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj.
-
Some regions extend the break further based on local festivals or administrative decisions.
Why the Confusion: 20th vs 21st October ?
Regional & State Board Differences
While the main Diwali festival is on October 20, Govardhan Puja (celebrated by some communities) falls on October 21. Some state boards or schools may align their holiday extensions to include the 21st.
Board Affiliation (CBSE, ICSE vs State Boards)
CBSE and ICSE schools often adhere to a national holiday guideline and are expected to declare a holiday on October 20.
State boards, however, may adjust according to local traditions or governmental holiday notifications.
State-Wise & Region-Wise Holiday Schedule:
|
State / Region
|
Holiday Dates / Notes
|
Delhi-NCR
|
October 19 to October 23, may extend further depending on local observances
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
October 20 to October 23 (with extended weekend)
|
West Bengal
|
October 20 to October 23 including Diwali and Bhai Dooj
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
May only declare October 20 as holiday
|
Rajasthan
|
Already observing a longer holiday window (October 13–23)
|
Bihar
|
Extended period (October 18–29) including Chhath Puja
Note: These are indicative; actual school schedules may differ depending on local authority orders.
What Parents & Students Should Do ?
-
Check with your school directly. Schools will have the final word on their holiday calendar.
-
Refer to official board or state education department notices. Many boards publish holiday lists in advance.
-
Watch for updates in local media or school portals. Any change or extension will likely be communicated via notices.
-
Plan accordingly for transitional days. If school is open on some days of the festive window, plan study or rest accordingly.
While Diwali 2025 falls on October 20, some schools may extend the break to October 21 to include regional observances like Govardhan Puja. Most CBSE and ICSE schools are expected to observe October 20 as the official holiday, but state boards may vary. The safest step is to confirm directly with your school or check board notifications.
Here’s wishing students and families a safe, joyous, and illuminating Diwali break!
