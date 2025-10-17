Diwali 2025 School Holiday: Is the School Closed on 20th or 21st October? Check Details Here

Some regions extend the break further based on local festivals or administrative decisions.

Many schools are following a multi-day holiday window from October 18 to October 23 to cover Dhanteras, Chhoti Diwali, Diwali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj.

Diwali (main festival) in 2025 is on Monday, October 20 .

Diwali 2025 School Holiday: Students and parents are eager to find out the precise dates of this year's school holidays because Diwali 2025 is quickly approaching. Because of regional celebrations like Govardhan Puja, there is uncertainty about whether the holiday would fall on October 20 or October 21 . Although timetables differ by board and region, many state board, CBSE, and ICSE schools have already declared closures. Here is what is currently known and how to determine the holiday date for your particular school.

Why the Confusion: 20th vs 21st October ?

Regional & State Board Differences

While the main Diwali festival is on October 20, Govardhan Puja (celebrated by some communities) falls on October 21. Some state boards or schools may align their holiday extensions to include the 21st.

Board Affiliation (CBSE, ICSE vs State Boards)

CBSE and ICSE schools often adhere to a national holiday guideline and are expected to declare a holiday on October 20.

State boards, however, may adjust according to local traditions or governmental holiday notifications.

State-Wise & Region-Wise Holiday Schedule: