Assam TET Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Which is the longest line of latitude on the globe?

By Jasreet Kaur
Oct 17, 2025, 16:37 IST

Explore the longest line of latitude on Earth, the Equator. Learn about its length, countries it crosses, climate, and importance in geography and navigation.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

Longest Line of Latitude: Lines of latitude are imaginary horizontal lines that circle the Earth, helping measure how far north or south a location is from the Equator. These lines play a crucial role in navigation, geography, and climate studies. Among all the lines of latitude, the Equator is the longest, making it a key reference point for scientists and travelers alike.

What is the Equator?

The Equator is the 0° latitude line that divides the Earth into the Northern Hemisphere and the Southern Hemisphere. It is the widest latitude line and is considered the standard for measuring distances north or south. The Equator also has significant influence on climate patterns, seasons, and day-length consistency across the world.

Length of the Equator

The Equator is unique because it is the longest line of latitude on the planet. With a total circumference of approximately 40,075 km (24,901 miles), it is wider than any other latitude line. As we move north or south from the Equator, lines of latitude gradually become shorter, ultimately converging at the poles, which makes the Equator distinct in its size and importance.

Climate Along the Equator

Regions along the Equator experience almost equal day and night throughout the year. These areas typically have tropical climates with high humidity, dense rainforests, and relatively stable temperatures. The Equator plays a crucial role in global weather patterns, influencing rainfall, wind, and temperature distribution across the world.

Importance of the Equator

The Equator is more than just a line on the globe. It serves as a reference point for navigation, helps in map-making and geographic measurements, and is crucial in climate and solar studies. Additionally, it has a cultural and scientific significance for countries located along it, providing insight into unique ecosystems and equatorial life.

Countries Through Which the Equator Passes

The Equator passes through 13 countries, linking diverse regions across the globe. These countries include:
1. Ecuador – Named after the Equator itself.
2. Brazil – Known for the Amazon rainforest along the Equator.
3. Kenya – Famous for equatorial wildlife and natural reserves.
4. Indonesia – Equatorial islands with tropical rainforests.
5. Other countries – Gabon, Congo, Uganda, Democratic Republic of Congo, Somalia, Maldives, Kiribati, Sao Tome & Principe, and Colombia.

Read more: Which Planet is Called Earth’s Twin?

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Content Writer

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over two years of experience and a bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication. Driven and committed, she writes on current affairs and general knowledge, fueled by a desire to see positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News