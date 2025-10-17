DSSSB PRT Eligibility Criteria 2025: Check Qualification & Age Limit

DSSSB PRT Eligibility 2025: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board has announced 1180 vacancies for the Assistant Teacher (Primary) post in the Directorate of Education and New Delhi Municipal Council departments. Interested and eligible applicants can apply online for Delhi PRT vacancy through official website. Before applying, interested aspirants should fulfil the DSSSB PRT eligibility in terms of age limit, qualification, experience, and nationality. If applicants are found ineligible at any recruitment, their candidature shall be cancelled immediately. Get the complete details on DSSSB PRT Eligibility, including age limit, relaxation and educational qualification here.

DSSSB PRT Eligibility 2025

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board has released the eligibility criteria requirements for the Assistant Teacher (Primary) post in the official notification PDF. It is crucial to review the advertisement carefully to confirm your qualification for the post. To be eligible, candidates must pass the 12th standard and a 2-year diploma in a relevant education. Additionally, they must not exceed 30 years of age when applying for the designation. There shall also be relaxation in the upper age limit of the reserved category candidates.