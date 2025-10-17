DSSSB PRT Eligibility Criteria 2025: Check Qualification & Age Limit

DSSSB PRT Eligibility 2025: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board has announced 1180 vacancies for the Assistant Teacher (Primary) post in the Directorate of Education and New Delhi Municipal Council departments. Interested and eligible applicants can apply online for Delhi PRT vacancy through official website. Before applying, interested aspirants should fulfil the DSSSB PRT eligibility in terms of age limit, qualification, experience, and nationality. If applicants are found ineligible at any recruitment, their candidature shall be cancelled immediately. Get the complete details on DSSSB PRT Eligibility, including age limit, relaxation and educational qualification here.
DSSSB PRT Eligibility 2025
Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board has released the eligibility criteria requirements for the Assistant Teacher (Primary) post in the official notification PDF. It is crucial to review the advertisement carefully to confirm your qualification for the post. To be eligible, candidates must pass the 12th standard and a 2-year diploma in a relevant education. Additionally, they must not exceed 30 years of age when applying for the designation. There shall also be relaxation in the upper age limit of the reserved category candidates.
DSSSB PRT Age Limit 2025
The age limit is a crucial element of the DSSSB PRT eligibility criteria. As per the official notification, a candidate’s age must not exceed 30 years when applying for the Assistant Teacher (Primary) post.
DSSSB PRT Age Limit Relaxation
Relaxation will be provided in the upper age limit of candidates belonging to the reserved categories, such as SC/ST, OBC, PwBD, etc. Check the category-wise DSSSB PRT age limit relaxation shared below:
|
Category
|
Age Relaxation
|
SC/ST
|
5 years
|
OBC
|
3 years
|
PwBD + UR/EWS
|
10 years
|
PwBD + SC/ST
|
15 years
|
PwBD + OBC
|
13 years
|
Departmental candidate i.e. regular Govt. servant with at least three years continuous service. (These instructions are applicable only to Central Government
Civilian Employees and Employees of all Departments/Autonomous/Local Bodies of Govt. of NCT of Delhi)
|
For Group B Post:
Up to 05 years for Group ‘B’ posts (which are in the same line or allied cadres and where a relationship could be established that the service already rendered in a particular post will be useful for the efficient discharge of the duties of post) as per DoP&T norms.
|
Ex-Servicemen Group B (Non-Gazetted)
|
Period of Military service plus 3 years (Maximum upto the age of 55 years)
DSSSB PRT Educational Qualification
Educational Qualification is another essential parameter of the DSSSB PRT eligibility. The minimum academic qualification is 12th pass from any recognised board. Check the department-wise DSSSB PRT educational qualification shared below:
|
Post Name
|
Department Name
|
Educational Qualification
|
Assistant Teacher (Primary)
|
Directorate of Education
|
Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with minimum of 50% marks and 2 years Diploma in Elementary Education
OR
Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with minimum of 45% marks and 2 years Diploma in Elementary Education
OR
Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with minimum of 50% marks and 4 years Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.)
OR
Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with minimum of 50% marks and 2 year Diploma in Education (Special Education)
Or
Graduation and two years Diploma in Elementary Education
Pass in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).
Passed Hindi/Urdu/Punjabi/English as a subject at Secondary level
|
Assistant Teacher (Primary)
|
New Delhi Municipal Council
|
12th pass with 50% marks (5% relaxation for SC/ST)
Two years Diploma in Primary Education /Certificate Course in ETE/JBT/DIET/B.El.Ed.
Passed Hindi as a subject in 10th standard.
Computer Knowledge is desirable
Applicants should have passed in Central Teacher Eligibility Test to be administered by the appropriate government as per the guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose.
DSSSB PRT Eligibility 2025: Nationality
The candidate must be a citizen of India when applying for the DSSSB PRT recruitment.
Documents Required to Prove DSSSB PRT Eligibility
Candidates must possess all the required documents pertaining to their age, qualification, experience, identity, and other relevant aspects. Failing to produce any of the necessary documents at the time of verification may lead to the disqualification of their candidature. The list of documents required to prove DSSSB PRT Eligibility is as follows:
-
Marksheets and Certificates of Educational Qualification
-
Experience Certificate
-
Caste Certificate, if applicable
-
Disability Certificate, if applicable
-
Photo ID Proof
-
Other Relevant Documents
