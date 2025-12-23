Which Crop Is Known as the Queen of Pulses?

Queen of Pulses: Chickpea (Gram / Chana) is known as the Queen of Pulses because of its high nutritional value, wide cultivation, strong demand, soil-enriching ability, and major role in Indian food security.

Why Is Chickpea Called the Queen of Pulses?

Chickpea holds this title due to its dominant position among pulse crops. It is rich in protein, consumed daily by millions, and grown across diverse agro-climatic regions. Its importance in vegetarian diets and sustainable agriculture makes it the most valuable pulse crop.

Widely Cultivated Pulse Crop

Chickpea is cultivated in India, Australia, Pakistan, Turkey, Ethiopia and parts of Africa. In India, it is mainly grown during the rabi season and forms a major share of winter pulse cultivation.

Nutritional Value of Chickpea

Chickpea is a rich source of plant-based protein, dietary fibre, iron, calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, and B-complex vitamins. It supports muscle development, digestion, and energy needs, especially in vegetarian populations.