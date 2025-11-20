HBSE NMMSS Admit Card 2025 Released, Download Hall Ticket at bseh.org.in

HBSE NMMSS 2025 Admit Card: The Haryana NMMSS 2025 admit card is now available for download on the official website. Eligible candidates who have submitted their applications successfully can visit the official website of Haryana Board to download the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme examination hall ticket.

To download the admit card, candidates must visit the official website and login with the following details - student name, father's name, Aadhaar card number or mobile number. The NMMSS 2025 admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre. NMMSS 2025 is scheduled for November 30, 2025.

The Haryana NMMSS 2025 admit card is available on the official website - bseh.org.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to download the hall ticket