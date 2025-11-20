HBSE NMMSS Admit Card 2025 Released, Download Hall Ticket at bseh.org.in

Key Points
- Download NMMSS 2025 admit card at bseh.org.in with login credentials
- Enter student name, father name, aadhar number or mobile number to download hall ticket
- NMMSS 2025 exam to be held on November 30
HBSE NMMSS 2025 Admit Card: The Haryana NMMSS 2025 admit card is now available for download on the official website. Eligible candidates who have submitted their applications successfully can visit the official website of Haryana Board to download the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme examination hall ticket.
To download the admit card, candidates must visit the official website and login with the following details - student name, father's name, Aadhaar card number or mobile number. The NMMSS 2025 admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre. NMMSS 2025 is scheduled for November 30, 2025.
The Haryana NMMSS 2025 admit card is available on the official website - bseh.org.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to download the hall ticket
HBSE NMMSS 2025 Admit Card - Click Here
Steps to Download HBSE NMMSS 2025 Admit Card
The link for candidates to download the Haryana NMMS 2025 admit card is available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to download the hall ticket
Step 1: Visit the official website of Haryana Board
Step 2: Click on Download NMMS Admit Card 2025 link
Step 3: Click on Download admit card
Step 4: Enter the student name, father's name, aadhaar number or mobile number in the fields provided
Step 5: The NMMS admit card will be displayed
Step 6: Download for further reference
Also Read: CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025 Applications Close Today, Apply at cbse.gov.in
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation