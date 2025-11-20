CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025 Applications Close Today, Apply at cbse.gov.in

Key Points
CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education will close the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025 application window today, November 20, 2025. Candidates who wish to submit applications for the scholarship programme can visit the official website to submit their applications.
The CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship is awarded to girls who are the only child of their parents. The aspirants must have scored a minimum of 70% or more in their CBSE 10th board exams, and should be students of Class 11 or 12 at schools affiliated to the board.
Steps to Apply for CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship
The link for candidates to submit their Single Girl Child Scholarship is available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps given here to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE
Step 2: Scroll down to scholarships
Step 3: Click on the Single Girl Child Scholarship link
Step 4: Click on Apply
Step 5: Enter all required details
Step 6: Fill out the online application form
Step 7: Submit the application fee
Step 8: Save and click on submit
CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship: Details
All single girl child students eligible for the scholarship with a tuition fee of more than Rs. 2500 per month will be considered for the scheme. The tuition fee for class 11 and class 12 shall not be more than Rs. 3000/- per month. NRI applicants from schools affiliated to the board with tuition fee not more than Rs. 6000 per month are also eligible to apply.
The rate of scholarship shall be Rupees One Thousand (Rs. 1,000/-) per month.
The Scholarship awarded shall be renewed for a period of one year, i.e. successful completion of class XI
Renewal shall also depend on promotion to the next class, provided the scholar secures 70% or more marks in aggregate in the examination which determines her promotion to the next class
