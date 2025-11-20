CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025 Applications Close Today, Apply at cbse.gov.in

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education will close the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025 application window today, November 20, 2025. Candidates who wish to submit applications for the scholarship programme can visit the official website to submit their applications.

The CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship is awarded to girls who are the only child of their parents. The aspirants must have scored a minimum of 70% or more in their CBSE 10th board exams, and should be students of Class 11 or 12 at schools affiliated to the board.

Steps to Apply for CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship

The link for candidates to submit their Single Girl Child Scholarship is available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps given here to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE