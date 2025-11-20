IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links
News

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025 Applications Close Today, Apply at cbse.gov.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Nov 20, 2025, 16:39 IST

CBSE will close the window for candidates to apply for the CBSE single girl child scholarship scheme 2025. Students can submit their applications at cbse.gov.in

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025 Applications Close Today
CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025 Applications Close Today
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • Application available on the official website cbse.gov.in
  • Only single girl childs studying in CBSE schools in class 11 and 12 can apply
  • Check guidelines before submitting the online application form

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education will close the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025 application window today, November 20, 2025. Candidates who wish to submit applications for the scholarship programme can visit the official website to submit their applications.

The CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship is awarded to girls who are the only child of their parents. The aspirants must have scored a minimum of 70% or more in their CBSE 10th board exams, and should be students of Class 11 or 12 at schools affiliated to the board.

Steps to Apply for CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship

The link for candidates to submit their Single Girl Child Scholarship is available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps given here to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE

Step 2: Scroll down to scholarships

Step 3: Click on the Single Girl Child Scholarship link

Step 4: Click on Apply 

Step 5: Enter all required details

Step 6: Fill out the online application form

Step 7: Submit the application fee

Step 8: Save and click on submit

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship: Details

All single girl child students eligible for the scholarship with a tuition fee of more than Rs. 2500 per month will be considered for the scheme. The tuition fee for class 11 and class 12 shall not be more than Rs. 3000/- per month. NRI applicants from schools affiliated to the board with tuition fee not more than Rs. 6000 per month are also eligible to apply. 

The rate of scholarship shall be Rupees One Thousand (Rs. 1,000/-) per month.

The Scholarship awarded shall be renewed for a period of one year, i.e. successful completion of class XI

Renewal shall also depend on promotion to the next class, provided the scholar secures 70% or more marks in aggregate in the examination which determines her promotion to the next class

Also Read: CBSE Board Exam 2026: Students can Attempt 3 Subjects for Improvement in Second Exam

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News