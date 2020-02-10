Search

CBSE 10th Maths Exam 2020: Important MCQs from Chapter 14 Statistics with Answers

CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter 14 - Statistics MCQs form a very good resource that will help students score good marks in the Maths Exam.

Feb 10, 2020 13:23 IST
CBSE 10th Maths Exam 2020: Important MCQs from Chapter 14 Statistics with Answers
CBSE 10th Maths Exam 2020: Important MCQs from Chapter 14 Statistics with Answers

Objective type questions in CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2020 will be asked for 20 marks. Students can easily score full marks in these questions with a little practice. We are providing here the MCQ questions from Class 10 Maths NCERT Chapter 14 - Statistics. Different types of questions provided here can be used as reference material to revise all important concepts and score good marks in the exam. All the MCQs are thoroughly solved.

Check below the solved MCQs from Class 10 Maths Chapter 14 Statistics:

CBSE 10th Maths Exam 2020: Important MCQs from Chapter 14 Statistics with Answers

(A) lower limits of the classes

(B) upper limits of the classes

(C) midpoints of the classes

(D) frequencies of the class marks.

Answer:  (C)

Explanation: We know that di = xi – ai. i.edi’s are the deviations from the midpoints of the classes.

Q2. While computing mean of the grouped data, we assume that the frequencies are:

(A) evenly distributed over all the classes                                         

(B) centered at the class marks of the classes

(C) centered at the upper limits of the classes

(D) centered at the lower limits of the classes

Answer:  (B)

Explanation: In computing the mean of grouped data, the frequencies are centred at the class marks of the classes

CBSE 10th Maths Exam 2020: Important MCQs from Chapter 14 Statistics with Answers

(A) 0

(B) – 1

(C) 1

(D) 2

Answer:  (A)

Explanation:

CBSE 10th Maths Exam 2020: Important MCQs from Chapter 14 Statistics with Answers

Q4. The abscissa of the point of intersection of the less than type and of the more than type cumulative frequency of a grouped data gives its:

(A) Mean

(B) Median

(C) Mode

(D) All of these

Answer:  (B)

Explanation: Since the intersection point of less than type ogive and more than ogive gives the median on the abscissa.

Q5. For the following distribution,

Class

0-5

5-10

10-15

15-20

20-25

Frequency

10

15

12

20

9

The sum of lower limits of median class and modal class is:

(A) 15

(B) 25

(C) 30

(D) 35

Answer:  (B)

Explanation:

Class

Frequency

Cumulative Frequency

0-5

10

10

5-10

15

25

10-15

12

37

15-20

20

57

20-25

9

66

Now N/2 = 66/2 = 33 which lies in the interval 10 - 15.Therefore lower limit of the median class is 10.

The highest frequency is 20 which lies in the interval 15 - 20. Therefore, lower limit of modal class is 15.

Hence required sum is 10 + 15 = 25

Q6.  If the arithmetic mean of x, x + 3, x + 6, x + 9 and x + 12 is 10, then x = ?

(A) 1

(B) 2

(C) 6

(D) 4

Answer:  (D)

Explanation:

According to question

CBSE 10th Maths Exam 2020: Important MCQs from Chapter 14 Statistics with Answers

Q7. If the mean of first n natural numbers is 5n/9, then n =?

(A) 6

(B) 7

(C) 9

(D) 10

Answer:  (C)

Explanation:

CBSE 10th Maths Exam 2020: Important MCQs from Chapter 14 Statistics with Answers

But according to question,

Q8. If 35 is removed from the data, 30, 34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40 then the median increases by:

(A) 2

(B) 1.5

(C) 1

(D) 0.5

Answer:  (D)

Explanation: We have

30, 34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40

The data has 8 observations, so there are two middle terms, 4th and 5th term i.e. 36 and 37.

The median is the mean of both these terms.

Median = (36 + 37)/2

Median = 36.5

When 35 is removed from given data as 30, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40 then the number of observations becomes 7.

Now the median is the middle most i.e 4th term which is equal to 37.

Therefore median is increased by 37 – 36.5 = 0.5

Q9. The Median when it is given that mode and mean are 8 and 9 respectively, is:

 (A) 8.57

(B) 8.67

 (C) 8.97

(D) 9.24

Answer:  (B)

Explanation: By Empirical formula:

Mode = 3median – 2 mean

8 = 3medain – 2 X 9

8 = 3median – 18

3median = 8 + 18

Median = 26/3

Median = 8.67

CBSE 10th Maths Exam 2020: Important MCQs from Chapter 14 Statistics with Answers

(A) 3

(B) 4

(C) 5

(D) 6

Answer:  (D)

Explanation: According to question,

CBSE 10th Maths Exam 2020: Important MCQs from Chapter 14 Statistics with Answers

Q11. In a hospital, weights of new born babies were recorded, for one month. Data is as shown:

Weight of new born baby (in kg)

1.4 – 1.8

1.8 – 2.2

2.2 – 2.6

2.6 – 3.0

No of babies

3

15

6

1

Then the median weight is:

(A) 2kg

(B) 2.03kg

(C) 2.05 kg

(D) 2.08 kg

Answer:  (C)

Explanation: Construct a table as follows:

Class-interval

Frequency (fi)

Midpoint (xi)

Cumulative Frequency (cf)

1.4-1.8

3

1.6

3

1.8-2.2

15

2

18

2.2-2.6

6

2.4

24

2.6-3.0

1

2.8

25

Since N/2 = 25/2 = 12.5

12.5 is near to cumulative frequency value 18

So median class interval is 1.8 - 2.2

∴Median = l + [(N/2 – cf)/f]/h

Here

CBSE 10th Maths Exam 2020: Important MCQs from Chapter 14 Statistics with Answers

Hence median weight is 2.05 kg.

Q12. In a small scale industry, salaries of employees are given in the following distribution table:

Salary (in Rs.)

4000 - 5000

5000-6000

6000-7000

7000-8000

8000-9000

9000-10000

Number of employees

20

60

100

50

80

90

Then the mean salary of the employee is:

(A) Rs. 7350

(B) Rs.  7400

(C) Rs. 7450

(D) Rs. 7500

Answer: (C)

Explanation:

CBSE 10th Maths Exam 2020: Important MCQs from Chapter 14 Statistics with Answers

Therefore mean is:

CBSE 10th Maths Exam 2020: Important MCQs from Chapter 14 Statistics with Answers

Q13.  For one term, absentee record of students is given below. If mean is 15.5, then the missing frequencies x and y are:

Number of days

0-5

5-10

10-15

15-20

20-25

25-30

30-35

35-40

TOTAL

Total Number of students

15

16

x

8

y

8

6

4

70

(A) x = 4 and y = 3

(B) x = 7 and y = 7

(C) x = 3 and y = 4

(D) x = 7 and y = 6

Answer:  (D)

Explanation: Construct a table as follows:

Class-interval

Frequency (fi)

Midpoint (xi)

fixi

0-5

15

2.5

37.5

5 - 10

16

7.5

120

10 - 15

x

12.5

12.5x

15 - 20

8

17.5

140

20 - 25

y

22.5

22.5y

25 -30

8

27.5

220

30 - 35

6

32.5

195

35 - 40

4

37.5

150

TOTAL

70

  

12.5x+22.5y+862.5

mean = (12.5x + 22.5y + 862.5)/70

⇒ 15.5 = (12.5x +22.5y + 862.5)/70

⇒ 15.5 X 70 = 12.5x +22.5y + 862.5

⇒ 12.5x + 22.5y = 222.5

⇒ 125x + 225y = 2225

⇒ 5x + 9y = 89                        .....(i)

Also,

x + y + 57 = 70

x + y = 13         ......(ii)

Multiplying equation (ii) by 5 and then subtracting from (i) as,

CBSE 10th Maths Exam 2020: Important MCQs from Chapter 14 Statistics with Answers

Substituting the value of y in equation (ii), we get

x + y = 13

⇒ x + 6 = 13

⇒ x = 7

Hence x = 7 and y = 6

Q14. Pocket expenses of a class in a college are shown in the following frequency distribution:

Pocket expenses

0-200

200-400

400-600

600-800

800-1000

1000-1200

1200-1400

Number of students

33

74

170

88

76

44

25

Then the median for the above data is:

(A) 485.07

(B) 486.01

(C) 487.06

(D) 489.03

Answer:  (C)

Explanation:

Class-interval

Frequency (fi)

Midpoint (xi)

fixi

cf

0-200

33

100

3300

33

200-400

74

300

22200

107

400-600

170

500

85000

277

600-800

88

700

61600

365

800-1000

76

900

68400

441

1000-1200

44

1100

48400

485

1200-1400

25

1300

32500

510
 

510

  

321400

  

Since N/2 = 510/2 = 255

255 is near to cumulative frequency value 277.

So median class interval is 400-600

CBSE 10th Maths Exam 2020: Important MCQs from Chapter 14 Statistics with Answers

Here,

l = 400

N/2 = 255

cf = 107

f = 170

h = 100

Therefore,

CBSE 10th Maths Exam 2020: Important MCQs from Chapter 14 Statistics with Answers

CBSE 10th Maths Exam 2020: Important MCQs from Chapter 14 Statistics with Answers

Answer:  (B)

Explanation: We have

CBSE 10th Maths Exam 2020: Important MCQs from Chapter 14 Statistics with Answers

All the above MCQ questions and answers are also available in form of PDF which can be downloaded from the link provided below:

CBSE 10th Maths Exam 2020: Important MCQs from Chapter 14 Statistics with Answers

