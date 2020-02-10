CBSE 10th Maths Exam 2020: Important MCQs from Chapter 14 Statistics with Answers

Objective type questions in CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2020 will be asked for 20 marks. Students can easily score full marks in these questions with a little practice. We are providing here the MCQ questions from Class 10 Maths NCERT Chapter 14 - Statistics. Different types of questions provided here can be used as reference material to revise all important concepts and score good marks in the exam. All the MCQs are thoroughly solved.

Check below the solved MCQs from Class 10 Maths Chapter 14 Statistics:

(A) lower limits of the classes

(B) upper limits of the classes

(C) midpoints of the classes

(D) frequencies of the class marks.

Answer: (C)

Explanation: We know that d i = x i – a i . i.ed i ’s are the deviations from the midpoints of the classes.

Q2. While computing mean of the grouped data, we assume that the frequencies are:

(A) evenly distributed over all the classes

(B) centered at the class marks of the classes

(C) centered at the upper limits of the classes

(D) centered at the lower limits of the classes

Answer: (B)

Explanation: In computing the mean of grouped data, the frequencies are centred at the class marks of the classes

(A) 0

(B) – 1

(C) 1

(D) 2

Answer: (A)

Explanation:

Q4. The abscissa of the point of intersection of the less than type and of the more than type cumulative frequency of a grouped data gives its:

(A) Mean

(B) Median

(C) Mode

(D) All of these

Answer: (B)

Explanation: Since the intersection point of less than type ogive and more than ogive gives the median on the abscissa.

Q5. For the following distribution,

Class 0-5 5-10 10-15 15-20 20-25 Frequency 10 15 12 20 9

The sum of lower limits of median class and modal class is:

(A) 15

(B) 25

(C) 30

(D) 35

Answer: (B)

Explanation:

Class Frequency Cumulative Frequency 0-5 10 10 5-10 15 25 10-15 12 37 15-20 20 57 20-25 9 66

Now N/2 = 66/2 = 33 which lies in the interval 10 - 15.Therefore lower limit of the median class is 10.

The highest frequency is 20 which lies in the interval 15 - 20. Therefore, lower limit of modal class is 15.

Hence required sum is 10 + 15 = 25

Q6. If the arithmetic mean of x, x + 3, x + 6, x + 9 and x + 12 is 10, then x = ?

(A) 1

(B) 2

(C) 6

(D) 4

Answer: (D)

Explanation:

According to question

Q7. If the mean of first n natural numbers is 5n/9, then n =?

(A) 6

(B) 7

(C) 9

(D) 10

Answer: (C)

Explanation:

But according to question,

Q8. If 35 is removed from the data, 30, 34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40 then the median increases by:

(A) 2

(B) 1.5

(C) 1

(D) 0.5

Answer: (D)

Explanation: We have

30, 34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40

The data has 8 observations, so there are two middle terms, 4th and 5th term i.e. 36 and 37.

The median is the mean of both these terms.

Median = (36 + 37)/2

Median = 36.5

When 35 is removed from given data as 30, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40 then the number of observations becomes 7.

Now the median is the middle most i.e 4th term which is equal to 37.

Therefore median is increased by 37 – 36.5 = 0.5

Q9. The Median when it is given that mode and mean are 8 and 9 respectively, is:

(A) 8.57

(B) 8.67

(C) 8.97

(D) 9.24

Answer: (B)

Explanation: By Empirical formula:

Mode = 3median – 2 mean

8 = 3medain – 2 X 9

8 = 3median – 18

3median = 8 + 18

Median = 26/3

Median = 8.67

(A) 3

(B) 4

(C) 5

(D) 6

Answer: (D)

Explanation: According to question,

Q11. In a hospital, weights of new born babies were recorded, for one month. Data is as shown:

Weight of new born baby (in kg) 1.4 – 1.8 1.8 – 2.2 2.2 – 2.6 2.6 – 3.0 No of babies 3 15 6 1

Then the median weight is:

(A) 2kg

(B) 2.03kg

(C) 2.05 kg

(D) 2.08 kg

Answer: (C)

Explanation: Construct a table as follows:

Class-interval Frequency (f i ) Midpoint (x i ) Cumulative Frequency (cf) 1.4-1.8 3 1.6 3 1.8-2.2 15 2 18 2.2-2.6 6 2.4 24 2.6-3.0 1 2.8 25

Since N/2 = 25/2 = 12.5

12.5 is near to cumulative frequency value 18

So median class interval is 1.8 - 2.2

∴Median = l + [(N/2 – cf)/f]/h

Here

Hence median weight is 2.05 kg.

Q12. In a small scale industry, salaries of employees are given in the following distribution table:

Salary (in Rs.) 4000 - 5000 5000-6000 6000-7000 7000-8000 8000-9000 9000-10000 Number of employees 20 60 100 50 80 90

Then the mean salary of the employee is:

(A) Rs. 7350

(B) Rs. 7400

(C) Rs. 7450

(D) Rs. 7500

Answer: (C)

Explanation:

Therefore mean is:

Q13. For one term, absentee record of students is given below. If mean is 15.5, then the missing frequencies x and y are:

Number of days 0-5 5-10 10-15 15-20 20-25 25-30 30-35 35-40 TOTAL Total Number of students 15 16 x 8 y 8 6 4 70

(A) x = 4 and y = 3

(B) x = 7 and y = 7

(C) x = 3 and y = 4

(D) x = 7 and y = 6

Answer: (D)

Explanation: Construct a table as follows:

Class-interval Frequency (f i ) Midpoint (x i ) f i x i 0-5 15 2.5 37.5 5 - 10 16 7.5 120 10 - 15 x 12.5 12.5x 15 - 20 8 17.5 140 20 - 25 y 22.5 22.5y 25 -30 8 27.5 220 30 - 35 6 32.5 195 35 - 40 4 37.5 150 TOTAL 70 12.5x+22.5y+862.5

mean = (12.5x + 22.5y + 862.5)/70

⇒ 15.5 = (12.5x +22.5y + 862.5)/70

⇒ 15.5 X 70 = 12.5x +22.5y + 862.5

⇒ 12.5x + 22.5y = 222.5

⇒ 125x + 225y = 2225

⇒ 5x + 9y = 89 .....(i)

Also,

x + y + 57 = 70

x + y = 13 ......(ii)

Multiplying equation (ii) by 5 and then subtracting from (i) as,

Substituting the value of y in equation (ii), we get

x + y = 13

⇒ x + 6 = 13

⇒ x = 7

Hence x = 7 and y = 6

Q14. Pocket expenses of a class in a college are shown in the following frequency distribution:

Pocket expenses 0-200 200-400 400-600 600-800 800-1000 1000-1200 1200-1400 Number of students 33 74 170 88 76 44 25

Then the median for the above data is:

(A) 485.07

(B) 486.01

(C) 487.06

(D) 489.03

Answer: (C)

Explanation:

Class-interval Frequency (f i ) Midpoint (x i ) f i x i cf 0-200 33 100 3300 33 200-400 74 300 22200 107 400-600 170 500 85000 277 600-800 88 700 61600 365 800-1000 76 900 68400 441 1000-1200 44 1100 48400 485 1200-1400 25 1300 32500 510 510 321400

Since N/2 = 510/2 = 255

255 is near to cumulative frequency value 277.

So median class interval is 400-600

Here,

l = 400

N/2 = 255

cf = 107

f = 170

h = 100

Therefore,

Answer: (B)

Explanation: We have

