How Many Districts are in Andhra Pradesh? Check Here the Complete List!

By Prabhat Mishra
Nov 28, 2025, 12:25 IST

Get the complete updated list of 29 districts in Andhra Pradesh, including the newly announced Markapuram, Madanapalle, and Polavaram districts. Learn how these additions aim to improve administration, development, and governance across the state. Stay updated with the latest AP district changes approved by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

How Many Districts are in Andhra Pradesh? Complete Updated List of 29 Districts (2025)
Andhra Pradesh is a state in the southeastern part of India that is much adored by its rich cultural background and beautiful food. Andhra Pradesh, being called as the "Rice Bowl of India", because of fertile and productive Krishna and Godavari river basins where rice crops yield high yields. Andhra Pradesh is also characterised by several heritage sites such as ancient Amaravati, which has Buddhist monuments.

Andhra Pradesh is a state that is open to visitors due to its colourful culture, stunning landscapes and a perfect coastline bordering the Bay of Bengal.

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh has a total of 26 districts.

But, recently, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu approved the creation of three new districts—Markapuram, Madanapalle, and Polavaram—on November 25, 2025, bringing the state’s total to 29 districts from 26.

In this article, we will explore all the districts of Andhra Pradesh in Detail.

How many Districts are in Andhra Pradesh?

There are a total of 29 districts in Andhra Pradesh, after the announcement of the CM Chandrababu Naidu of Andhra Pradesh.

As per the Press Trust of India, “Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu approved the creation of three new districts. Markapuram and Madanapalle will be new districts, and Polavaram district will have Rampachodavaram as its headquarters.”

andhra pradesh-map

List of Andhra Pradesh Districts

~

District Name
 1. 

Alluri Sitharama Raju
 2.  

Anakapalli
 3.  

Ananthapuramu
 4.  

Annamayya
 5.  

Bapatla
 6.  

Chittoor
 7.  

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema
 8.

East Godavari
 9.  

Eluru
 10.  

Guntur
 11.  

Kakinada
 12.  

Krishna
 13 

Kurnool
 14.  

Nandyal
 15.  

Ntr
 16.  

Palnadu
 17. 

Parvathipuram Manyam
 18. 

Prakasam
 19. 

Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore
 20. 

Sri Sathya Sai
 21.  

Srikakulam
 22. 

Tirupati
 23. 

Visakhapatnam
 24. 

Vizianagaram
 25. 

West Godavari
 26.  

Y.S.R. Kadapa
 27. 

Markapuram (Newly Added)
 28. 

Madanapalle (Newly Added)
 29. 

Polavaram (Newly Added)

Source: Integrated Government Online Directory & PTI

What are the other five new revenue divisions that have been made in Andhra Pradesh?

Besides establishing three new districts, Markapuram, Madanapalle, and Polavaram in Andhra Pradesh, the Group of Ministers (GoM) has additionally suggested the establishment of five new revenue divisions that would entail the establishment of Nakkapalli (Anakapalli district), Addanki (Prakasam), Pileru (Madanapalle), Banaganapalle (Nandyal) and Madakasira (Sri Sathya Sai).

Conclusion

Andhra Pradesh has been moving with its new 29 districts, and this is an indication that the state has taken the aim of improving governance and development of the region. The fact that Markapuram, Madanapalle, and Polavaram are being added shows a new interest in administrative efficiency and local development. With an outlook of equalised development, cultural pride and better services to the population, Andhra Pradesh continues its steps towards a vision of expanding its revenue divisions, enhancing its districts and continuing its development and growth.


