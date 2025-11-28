How Many Districts are in Andhra Pradesh? Complete Updated List of 29 Districts (2025)

Andhra Pradesh is a state in the southeastern part of India that is much adored by its rich cultural background and beautiful food. Andhra Pradesh, being called as the "Rice Bowl of India", because of fertile and productive Krishna and Godavari river basins where rice crops yield high yields. Andhra Pradesh is also characterised by several heritage sites such as ancient Amaravati, which has Buddhist monuments. Andhra Pradesh is a state that is open to visitors due to its colourful culture, stunning landscapes and a perfect coastline bordering the Bay of Bengal. Earlier, Andhra Pradesh has a total of 26 districts. But, recently, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu approved the creation of three new districts—Markapuram, Madanapalle, and Polavaram—on November 25, 2025, bringing the state’s total to 29 districts from 26.

In this article, we will explore all the districts of Andhra Pradesh in Detail. How many Districts are in Andhra Pradesh? There are a total of 29 districts in Andhra Pradesh, after the announcement of the CM Chandrababu Naidu of Andhra Pradesh. As per the Press Trust of India, “Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu approved the creation of three new districts. Markapuram and Madanapalle will be new districts, and Polavaram district will have Rampachodavaram as its headquarters.” List of Andhra Pradesh Districts ~ District Name 1. Alluri Sitharama Raju 2. Anakapalli 3. Ananthapuramu 4. Annamayya 5. Bapatla 6. Chittoor 7. Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema 8. East Godavari 9. Eluru 10. Guntur 11. Kakinada 12. Krishna 13 Kurnool 14. Nandyal 15. Ntr 16. Palnadu 17. Parvathipuram Manyam 18. Prakasam 19. Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore 20. Sri Sathya Sai 21. Srikakulam 22. Tirupati 23. Visakhapatnam 24. Vizianagaram 25. West Godavari 26. Y.S.R. Kadapa 27. Markapuram (Newly Added) 28. Madanapalle (Newly Added) 29. Polavaram (Newly Added)

Source: Integrated Government Online Directory & PTI What are the other five new revenue divisions that have been made in Andhra Pradesh? Besides establishing three new districts, Markapuram, Madanapalle, and Polavaram in Andhra Pradesh, the Group of Ministers (GoM) has additionally suggested the establishment of five new revenue divisions that would entail the establishment of Nakkapalli (Anakapalli district), Addanki (Prakasam), Pileru (Madanapalle), Banaganapalle (Nandyal) and Madakasira (Sri Sathya Sai). Conclusion Andhra Pradesh has been moving with its new 29 districts, and this is an indication that the state has taken the aim of improving governance and development of the region. The fact that Markapuram, Madanapalle, and Polavaram are being added shows a new interest in administrative efficiency and local development. With an outlook of equalised development, cultural pride and better services to the population, Andhra Pradesh continues its steps towards a vision of expanding its revenue divisions, enhancing its districts and continuing its development and growth.