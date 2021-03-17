CBSE 10th Maths Exam 2021: Important MCQs from Chapter 12 Areas Related to Circles with Answers in Detail

Practicing the Class 10 Maths MCQs on NCERT Chapter Areas Related to Circles is one of the best ways to prepare for the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021. All these questions are provided with answers and their detailed explanation. Questions are also available in PDF format. By practicing these maths questions, students can not only revise important topics but also improve their speed and accuracy which can help them perform well in the exam.

1. If the sum of the areas of two circles with radii R 1 and R 2 is equal to the area of a circle of radius R, then

(A) R 1 + R 2 = R

(B) R 1 2 + R 2 2 = R2

(C) R 1 + R 2 < R

(D) R 1 2 + R 2 2 < R2

Answer: (B)

Explanation: According to given condition,

Area of circle = Area of first circle + Area of second circle

πR2 = πR 1 2 + πR 2 2

R2 = R 1 2 + R 2 2

2. If the circumference of a circle and the perimeter of a square are equal, then

(A) Area of the circle = Area of the square

(B) Area of the circle > Area of the square

(C) Area of the circle < Area of the square

(D) Nothing definite can be said about the relation between the areas of the circle and square.

Answer: (B)

Explanation: According to given condition

Circumference of a circle = Perimeter of square

Hence Area of the circle > Area of the square

3. Area of the largest triangle that can be inscribed in a semi-circle of radius r units, in square units is:

(A) r2

(B) 1/2r2

(C) 2 r2

(D) √2r2

Answer: (A)

Explanation: The triangle inscribed in a semi-circle will be the largest when the perpendicular height of the triangle is the same size as the radius of the semi-circle.

Consider the following figure:

4. If the perimeter of a circle is equal to that of a square, then the ratio of their areas is:

(A) 22:7

(B) 14:11

(C) 7:22

(D) 11:14

Answer: (B)

Explanation: Perimeter of circle = Perimeter of square

5. It is proposed to build a single circular park equal in area to the sum of areas of two circular parks of diameters 16 m and 12 m in a locality. The radius of the new park would be

(A) 10 m

(B) 15 m

(C) 20 m

(D) 24 m

Answer: (A)

Explanation: Area of first circular park, whose diameter is 16m

= πr2 = π (16/2)2 = 64π m2

Area of second circular park, whose diameter is 12m

= πr2 = π (12/2)2 = 36π m2

According to question,

Area of new circular park =

πR2 = (64π + 36π) m2

πR2 = 100π m2

R = 10m

6. The area of the circle that can be inscribed in a square of side 6 cm is

(A) 36 π cm2

(B) 18 π cm2

(C) 12 π cm2

(D) 9 π cm2

Answer: (D)

Explanation: Given,

Side of square = 6 cm

Diameter of a circle = side of square = 6cm

Therefore, Radius of circle = 3cm

Area of circle

= πr2

= π (3)2

= 9π cm2

7. The area of the square that can be inscribed in a circle of radius 8 cm is

(A) 256 cm2

(B) 128 cm2

(C) 642 cm2

(D) 64 cm2

Answer: (B)

Explanation: Radius of circle = 8 cm

Diameter of circle = 16 cm = diagonal of the square

Therefore side of square = diagonal/√2

= 16/√2

Therefore, are of square is = (side)2 = (16/√2)2

= 256/2

= 128 cm2

8. The radius of a circle whose circumference is equal to the sum of the circumferences of the two circles of diameters 36 cm and 20 cm is

(A) 56 cm

(B) 42 cm

(C) 28 cm

(D) 16 cm

Answer: (C)

Explanation: According to question,

Circumference of circle = Circumference of first circle + Circumference of second circle

πD = πd 1 + πd 2

D = 36 + 20

D = 56cm

So, Radius = 56/2 = 28cm

9. The diameter of a circle whose area is equal to the sum of the areas of the two circles of radii 24 cm and 7 cm respectively, is

(A) 31 cm

(B) 25 cm

(C) 62 cm

(D) 50 cm

Answer: (D)

Explanation: According to question

Therefore diameter = 2 × 25 = 50cm

10. If the length of an arc of a circle of radius r is equal to that of an arc of a circle of radius 2r, then

(A) the angle of the corresponding sector of the first circle is double the angle of the corresponding sector of the other circle.

(B) the angle of the corresponding sector of the first circle is equal the angle of the corresponding sector of the other circle.

(C) the angle of the corresponding sector of the first circle is half the angle of the corresponding sector of the other circle.

(D) the angle of the corresponding sector of the first circle is 4 times the angle of the corresponding sector of the other circle.

Answer: (A)

Explanation: According to Question,

11. The wheel of a motor cycle is of radius 35 cm. How many revolutions per minute must the wheel make so as to keep a speed of 66 km/h?

(A) 300

(B) 400

(C) 450

(D) 500

Answer: (D)

Explanation:

12. A cow is tied with a rope of length 14 m at the corner of a rectangular field of dimensions 20m × 16m, then the area of the field in which the cow can graze is:

(A) 154 m2

(B) 156 m2

(C) 158 m2

(D) 160 m2

Answer: (A)

Explanation:Figure according to question is:

Area of the field in which cow can graze= Area of a sector AFEG

= (θ/360) X πr2

= (90/360) X π (14)2

= (1/4) X (22/7) X 196

= 154 m2

13. The area of the shaded region in Fig., where arcs drawn with centres P, Q, Rand S intersect in pairs at mid-points A, B, C and D of the sides PQ, QR, RS and SP, respectively of a square PQRS, is:

(A) 25.25 cm2

(B) 27.45 cm2

(C) 29.65 cm2

(D) 30.96 cm2

Answer: (D)

Explanation:

14. Area of a sector of central angle 120° of a circle is 3π cm2. Then the length of the corresponding arc of this sector is:

(A) 5.8cm

(B) 6.1cm

(C) 6.3cm

(D) 6.8cm

Answer: (C)

Explanation:

Given that

Area of a sector of central angle 120° of a circle is 3π cm2

15. A round table cover has six equal designs as shown in the figure. If the radius of thecover is 28 cm, then the cost of making the design at the rate of Rs. 0.35 per cm2 is:

(A) Rs.146.50

(B) Rs.148.75

(C) Rs.152.25

(D) Rs.154.75

Answer: (B)

Explanation: The area of the hexagon will be equal to six equilateral triangles with each side equal to the radius of circle.

Area of given hexagon = Area of 6 equilateral triangles.

= 6 X (√3/4) X (side)2

= 6 X (√3/4) X (28)2

= 1999.2 cm2 (Taking √3 = 1.7)

Area of circle = πr2

= π × 282

= 2464 cm2

So, area of designed portion = 2464 – 1999.2 = 464.8 cm2

Cost of making design = 464.8 × 0.35

= Rs. 162.68

