Russia Country Profile: History, Capital City, Borders, Area, Population, Language, Currency, and More

Russia and Ukraine are at war. The world's largest country is trying to invade the former Soviet nation while Ukraine is defending its territories. Against this backdrop, we take a look at the largest country in the world, its capital, borders, history, geography, population and more.

Fast Facts About Russia Russia Area: 17,098,246 sq. km. Russia Capital: Moscow Russia Language: Ukrainian Russia President: Vladimir Putin Russia Prime Minister: Mikhail Mishustin Russia Currency: Russian ruble (₽) (RUB) Russia Population: 145,478,097 (2022 estimates, including Crimea)

Russia Capital

Russia is the largest country in the world that extends across eleven time zones. It is a transcontinental country spanning over two continents- Europe and Asia. Following the UN classification, it is placed in the European Continent. The country's capital is Moscow.

Russia Borders

Russia shares its borders with sixteen countries, the most by a country in the world.

Norway and Finland are along its northwest borders; Estonia, Latvia, Belarus, Ukraine, Lithuania and Poland (with Kaliningrad Oblast) to the west; Georgia and Azerbaijan to the southwest; Kazakhstan and Mongolia to the south; China and North Korea to the southeast.

Russia also shares borders with South Ossetia and Abkhazia, both of which are partially recognized states.

The country shares its maritime boundaries with Japan and United States. It is bounded by the Arctic to the north and Pacific to the east and the Baltic Sea to the northwest.

History of Russia

From the 8th century BCE until the fall of the USSR, Russia was inhabited by successive nomadic tribes and was ruled by many emperors, provisional governments, and the leaders of the USSR.

Post World War I, the Russian SFSR joined other soviet republics in 1922 to form the USSR. Moscow (the present-day capital of Russia) was the capital of the Soviet Union. The Union was a one-party state governed by the Communist Party.

Following the dissolution of the USSR in 1991, the Russian SFSR is now Russia. The country adopted a new constitution in 1993.

Russian Expansionism

The present-day Russian territory is a result of imperial conquests that first began in 1552 under the rule of Ivan the Terrible, and continues to date.

These conquests resulted in the expansion from the Urals to the Pacific, the Black Sea to the Caspian Sea, Amur River to Manchuria, and the conquest of Central Asia.

The Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014, after political unrest in the region, is the latest on the list.

Russia Area

Russia is the largest country in the world that is spread over an area of 17,098,246 sq. km. Geographically, it is located in Eastern Europe and Northern Asia.

Russia Population

The total population of the transcontinental nation is 145,478,097, the most of any European country. While inhabitants of the nation are diverse, 80.09% are ethnic Russians, 3.9% Tatar, 1.4% Ukrainian, 1.1% Bashkir, 1.0% Chuvash, 1.0% Chechen, and 10.7% other ethnic groups.

Russia Language

Russian is the official language of the nation. Due to its vast size, 35 other languages are also considered as the official languages in various parts of Russia.

Russia Currency

The official currency of Russia is the Russian ruble (₽) (RUB).

Russia Religion

Christianity is the major religion while Islam, Buddhism, Judaism are among other religions that are practised in Russia. A significant population of Russia is irreligious.

Distance between Russia and India

The distance between India and Russia is 4,983 km and it takes around 7 hours by flight to reach Russia from India.

What is Russia known for?

Russia is a land of superlatives. A few of them are listed below.

1- It houses the world's deepest lake, Baikal.

2- Russia has Europe’s longest river and largest lake, the Volga and Ladoga respectively.

3- Outside the North and South Poles, it is the only country in the world to have recorded the lowest temperature.

4- Russia is home to 30 UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

5- Alcohol consumption per capita in Russia is the fourth highest in the world.

6- It is customary to gift flowers in odd numbers in Russia as even numbers are used for funerals.

