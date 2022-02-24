Ukraine Country Profile: History, Capital city, Borders, Area, Population, Language, Currency, and ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis

Ukraine-Russia crisis: Ukraine has said that 7 people have been killed while 9 have been injured due to shelling by Russia, news agency Reuters reported. Russia and Ukraine are on undeclared war after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized two separatist regions of eastern Ukraine as independent on February 21. These are Luhansk and Donestk. Against this backdrop, let us take a look at Ukraine, its capital, borders, history, geography, population and more.

Fast Facts About Ukraine Ukraine Area: 603,628 km2 Ukraine Capital: Kyiv Ukraine Language: Ukrainian Ukraine President: Volodymyr Zelensky (Head of State) Ukraine Prime Minister: Denys Shmyhal (Head of Government) Ukraine Currency: Hryvnia (₴) (UAH) Ukraine Population: 41,167,336 (as of January 2022)

Ukraine Capital and Borders

Ukraine is the second-largest country in Europe after Russia. Its capital is Kyiv, the largest city in the country. The nation shares its borders with Russia to east and north-east borders, Belarus to the north, Poland, Slovakia and Hungary to the west and Romania and Moldova to the south. It has a coastline along the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea.

History of Ukraine

Ukraine emerged as a fully independent nation in the late 20th century after the fall of the Soviet Union.

The country was earlier ruled by Poland-Lithuania, Russia, and USSR. It became independent for a brief period from 1918 to 1920 but some western regions were ruled by Poland, Romania, and Czechoslovakia between the two World Wars.

Subsequently, the nation became part of the Soviet Union as the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic (S.S.R.).

With the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991, the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic became a sovereign nation in 1990 and it became independent on 24 August 1991.

After gaining independence, the country changed its name to Ukraine and did away with its Russian imperial legacy. The western region of Ukraine wants to integrate with the west, while the eastern region with Russia.

Ukraine Area

Ukraine is the 46th largest country in the world and the second-largest country in Europe. The total area of ​​Ukraine is over six lakh square km.

Ukraine Population

The total population of Ukraine is more than 4 crore. Around 78% of the people in the country are native Ukrainians while 22% of them are from other countries. There are 86.3 males for 100 females.

Ukraine Language

Although many languages are spoken in the country, the official language of the country is Ukrainian.

Ukraine Currency

The official currency of the country is the Ukrainian Hryvnia (₴) (UAH).

Ukraine Religion

The majority of the religion practised in the country is Christianity. Around 67.3% of the population declared adherence to one or another strand of Orthodox Christianity.

Distance Between India and Ukraine

The distance between India to Ukraine is over 5000 kms and it takes around five hours by flight to reach Ukraine from India.

What is Ukraine known for?

Apart from its beautiful and diverse landscape, Ukraine is known for the following:

1- The deepest metro station in the world, Arsenal, is located in Ukraine.

2- The literacy rate of Ukraine is about 99.8%, the fourth-highest in the world.

3- The average life expectancy rate is about 71.48 years.

4- According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Ukraine is the sixth-largest alcohol consuming country in the world.

5- The most popular sports in Ukraine are football and boxing.

6- It is the first country in the world to give up its nuclear arsenal.

Russia-Ukraine crisis

The conflict between the two nations started when the then Ukrainian President Victor Yanukovych rejected an association agreement with the European Union in favour of closer ties with Moscow. His government was ousted by the people in what became known as the 'Revolution of Dignity'.

Russia in return annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula and supported the separatist rebellion in the country's eastern region. Brookings, the US-based think tank described the seizure as the biggest land grab on the continent since World War 2.

Russia further attacked Donbas, Ukraine's industrial heartland. As a result of the armed conflict between the Ukrainian government forces and Russian backed separatists, around 14,000 people lost their lives, leaving others injured.

While Ukraine and the West alleged Russia of backing the separatist leaders and sending arsenal to the rebellions, Russia has always denied its involvement in the armed conflict.

NATO is at the heart of the ongoing conflict between the two nations. While Ukraine aspires to join the group, Russia is protesting against this demand.

There are a few reasons behind Russia's protest. First, it views Ukraine as part of its 'Sphere of Infuence' rather than an independent state. Second, it will expand the grouping's footprint to its border. Third, Russia fears that Ukraine might try to take back Crimea by military action.

Russia published security pacts and presented them to the West. It demanded NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet nations, and de-escalation of troops and weapons in central and eastern Europe. The West and NATO, however, turned down Russia's demands.

