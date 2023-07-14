What is a Black Hole? Which Is The Biggest Black Hole In The Universe?

Black holes are some of the most mysterious objects in the universe. They are so dense that not even light can escape their gravitational pull. In this article, we will explore what black holes are, how they form, and which is the biggest black hole in the universe.
What is a Black Hole?
Highlights

  • A black hole is a region of space where matter has collapsed under its own gravitational pull to a point of infinite density which is so intense that even light can not escape.
  • The first stellar-mass black hole Cygnus X-1 was found in 1974. Stephen Hawking lost a bet, originally placed in 1974, that Cygnus X-1 did not contain a black hole. Later in 1990, he agreed.
  • A supermassive black hole Sagittarius A* is located at the centre of our Milky Way galaxy. Its mass is equivalent to 4.3 million times that of the Sun.
  • Astronomers discovered that a supermassive black hole at the centre of the Perseus galaxy cluster was emitting sound waves. Listen to the eerie sound of a black hole in this article.
  • If you ever plunged into a black hole, the gravitational influence will stretch you vertically and compress you horizontally like a noodle.

What in the universe can squeeze a star like a tube of toothpaste or flatten a star like a pancake? A black hole nearby, maybe.

The effects of black holes on stars are a fascinating area of astrophysics. Black holes are invisible because not even light can escape their gravity. Though, space telescopes can help detect black holes by observing the effects of black holes on their surroundings such as the motion of stars and gas in galaxies.

Credits: NASA

Just as in the video above, if a black hole is accreting matter, it will emit X-rays. A black hole devouring a star that wandered too close not only captivates the imaginations of scientists and stargazers alike but may help to understand more complex cosmic processes of the universe.  Just as in 2003, for the first time, astronomers discovered that a supermassive black hole at the centre of the Perseus galaxy cluster was emitting sound waves. 

NASA captured sound from a black hole, and it’s super eerie!

The misconception that there is no sound in space originates because most space is a ~vacuum, providing no way for sound waves to travel. A galaxy cluster has so much gas that we've picked up actual sound. Here it's amplified, and mixed with other data, to hear a black hole! pic.twitter.com/RobcZs7F9e
