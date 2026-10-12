Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round Counselling Schedule Released, Seat Matrix on October 14

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released the schedule for the NEET UG 2026 online stray vacancy round for MBBS and BDS admissions. Candidates who have qualified for NEET UG 2026 and wish to participate in Maharashtra state counselling can download the complete admission schedule via the official website cetcell.mahacet.org or check here.

The online stray vacancy round will give eligible candidates another opportunity to secure admission to medical and dental colleges against available vacant seats. The seat matrix for the first stray vacancy round will be published on October 14, 2026.

Candidates will be able to fill in their college preferences from October 15 to 16, 2026. The choice-filling window will close at 11:59 PM on October 16. The CET Cell will declare the first selection list on October 17, 2026.