Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round Counselling Schedule Released, Seat Matrix on October 14
The Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 online stray vacancy counselling schedule is out for MBBS and BDS admissions. The first seat matrix will be released on October 14, followed by choice filling on October 15–16 and the selection list on October 17.
The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released the schedule for the NEET UG 2026 online stray vacancy round for MBBS and BDS admissions. Candidates who have qualified for NEET UG 2026 and wish to participate in Maharashtra state counselling can download the complete admission schedule via the official website cetcell.mahacet.org or check here.
The online stray vacancy round will give eligible candidates another opportunity to secure admission to medical and dental colleges against available vacant seats. The seat matrix for the first stray vacancy round will be published on October 14, 2026.
Candidates will be able to fill in their college preferences from October 15 to 16, 2026. The choice-filling window will close at 11:59 PM on October 16. The CET Cell will declare the first selection list on October 17, 2026.
Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Online Stray Round Schedule
Candidates can check the important dates for the online stray vacancy round below.
|
Counselling Activity
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Date
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First stray round seat matrix
|
October 14, 2026
|
Choice filling
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October 15–16, 2026
|
First selection list
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October 17, 2026
|
College reporting
|
October 18–20, 2026
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Last date to resign without penalty
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October 20, 2026
|
Second stray round selection list
|
October 21, 2026
|
Second round college reporting
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October 22–23, 2026
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Third stray round selection list
|
October 24, 2026
|
Third round college reporting
|
October 25–26, 2026
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Final joining deadline as per MCC
|
October 26, 2026
Candidates selected in the first round must report to their allotted colleges with original documents and the required fees between October 18 and 20, 2026, by 5:30 PM. The schedule also includes further rounds of seat allocation, subject to the availability of vacant seats.
Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round Schedule Download
How To Download Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026 Stray Round Schedule
Candidates can visit the official Maharashtra CET Cell website at cetcell.mahacet.org to download the stray vacancy schedule for NEET UG 2026. The Maharashtra NEET UG counselling portal is available at medical2026.mahacet.org.
Candidates should carefully check the official notices, choice-filling deadlines and college reporting requirements to avoid missing any admission-related deadlines.
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Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.