Andhra Pradesh Circle GDS Merit List 2026: Direct Link to Download 1st GDS Merit List PDF
The India Post GDS 1st Merit List was released on October 12, 2026. Along with the release the circle wise merit list pdf is also out. Candidates who have applied from the Andhra Pradesh Region can check this article for more details.
Key Points
- India Post released the AP GDS 1st Merit List 2026 on October 12, 2026.
- The list is for 917 Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) vacancies in Andhra Pradesh Circle.
- Shortlisted candidates must proceed for document verification as the next stage.
Andhra Pradesh GDS Merit List 2026: The Department of Posts has officially released the India Post 1st merit list for the Schedule-II (July 2026) cycle on October 12, 2026 at the official website indiapost.gov.in. Along with the 1st merit the department has also released the Andhra Pradesh Circle GDS Merit List 2026. Candidates who applied for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) posts in Andhra Pradesh can check their selection and qualifying status by downloading the first merit list PDF. The list contains the details of candidates shortlisted for the next stage of the recruitment process. Candidates can check their names and registration numbers and follow the instructions provided by India Post for document verification. In Andhra Pradesh Circle there are a total of 917 vacancies that would be filled for this session.
Andhra Pradesh Circle GDS Merit List 2026 PDF Download Link
India Post has published the Andhra Pradesh GDS 1st Merit List 2026 in PDF format on its official GDS recruitment portal. Candidates can check the state-wise merit list online in a pdf format. The list contains details about the Division, Office, Post Name, Community, Registration no and Percentage of marks. The Andhra Pradesh Circle has 917 vacancies. Check the direct link to download the Andhra Pradesh GDS 1st Merit List from the table below.
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Andhra Pradesh Circle GDS 1st Merit List PDF
Andhra Pradesh GDS Merit List 2026: Key Highlights
The key details of the Andhra Pradesh Circle GDS Merit List 2026 are given below in table.
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Particulars
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Details
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Organisation
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India Post
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Recruitment Name
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Gamin Dak Sevak (GDS) Recruitment 2026
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Circle
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Andhra Pradesh
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Merit List
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1st Merit List
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Total Vacancies
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917
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Result Status
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Released
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Result Mode
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Next Stage
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Document Verification, as applicable
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Official Website
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indiapost.gov.in
How to Download Andhra Pradesh GDS Merit List 2026?
Candidates can follow the steps below to download the merit list PDF:
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Visit the official India Post website at indiapost.gov.in.
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The homepage will appear where you have to visit the GDS Online Engagement section.
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Click on the text that states Andhra Pradesh Circle GDS Merit List 2026.
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Click on the first merit list PDF link.
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Open the PDF and search for your name or registration number.
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Download and save the file for future reference.
India Post Andhra Pradesh GDS Cut Off 2026
Along with the 1st merit list of Andhra Pradesh Circle the authorities have also released the cutoff marks that were required to qualify for this stage. Those who have been shortlisted will now move to document verification stage. For this they must carry 2 sets of photocopies to the division office. Check the link to download the cutoff in the table below.
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India Post Andhra Pradesh Circle 1st Merit List Cutoff 2026
Andhra Pradesh GDS Cut Off 2026: Previous Session Marks
Candidates can check the previous cycle cutoff of January Session in table below. Candidates must remember that cutoffs are based solely on the basis of Class 10 percentage and there is no written exam required for this.
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Category
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Andhra Pradesh GDS Cut Off 2026
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UR
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100%
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OBC
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100%
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SC
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100%
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ST
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99.83%
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EWS
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100%
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PwBD
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99.66%
Details Mentioned on Andhra Pradesh GDS Merit List 2026
The merit list helps candidates to check their shortlisting status. The 1st Merit List contains the following details.
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Registration number
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Division or postal unit
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Category
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Post details
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Percentage of Marks
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Shortlisting status
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Instructions for the next stage
What After the Andhra Pradesh GDS Result 2026?
Candidates whose names appear in the merit list must read the instructions issued by India Post. Those who have been shortlisted will now proceed for document verification at the designated divisional office from October 12, 2026 to October 27, 2026.
Candidates are advised to carry their original educational certificates, identity proof, category certificate and other documents mentioned in the official instructions. Shortlisting does not automatically guarantee the selection. Candidates must meet the eligibility conditions and complete the required verification formalities.
Check- India Post GDS 1st Merit List 2026 OUT
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.