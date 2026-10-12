Andhra Pradesh Circle GDS Merit List 2026: Direct Link to Download 1st GDS Merit List PDF

Key Points India Post released the AP GDS 1st Merit List 2026 on October 12, 2026.

The list is for 917 Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) vacancies in Andhra Pradesh Circle.

Shortlisted candidates must proceed for document verification as the next stage.

Andhra Pradesh GDS Merit List 2026: The Department of Posts has officially released the India Post 1st merit list for the Schedule-II (July 2026) cycle on October 12, 2026 at the official website indiapost.gov.in. Along with the 1st merit the department has also released the Andhra Pradesh Circle GDS Merit List 2026. Candidates who applied for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) posts in Andhra Pradesh can check their selection and qualifying status by downloading the first merit list PDF. The list contains the details of candidates shortlisted for the next stage of the recruitment process. Candidates can check their names and registration numbers and follow the instructions provided by India Post for document verification. In Andhra Pradesh Circle there are a total of 917 vacancies that would be filled for this session.

Andhra Pradesh Circle GDS Merit List 2026 PDF Download Link India Post has published the Andhra Pradesh GDS 1st Merit List 2026 in PDF format on its official GDS recruitment portal. Candidates can check the state-wise merit list online in a pdf format. The list contains details about the Division, Office, Post Name, Community, Registration no and Percentage of marks. The Andhra Pradesh Circle has 917 vacancies. Check the direct link to download the Andhra Pradesh GDS 1st Merit List from the table below. Andhra Pradesh Circle GDS 1st Merit List PDF Click Here Andhra Pradesh GDS Merit List 2026: Key Highlights The key details of the Andhra Pradesh Circle GDS Merit List 2026 are given below in table. Particulars Details Organisation India Post Recruitment Name Gamin Dak Sevak (GDS) Recruitment 2026 Circle Andhra Pradesh Merit List 1st Merit List Total Vacancies 917 Result Status Released Result Mode PDF Next Stage Document Verification, as applicable Official Website indiapost.gov.in

How to Download Andhra Pradesh GDS Merit List 2026? Candidates can follow the steps below to download the merit list PDF: Visit the official India Post website at indiapost.gov.in.

The homepage will appear where you have to visit the GDS Online Engagement section.

Click on the text that states Andhra Pradesh Circle GDS Merit List 2026.

Click on the first merit list PDF link.

Open the PDF and search for your name or registration number.

Download and save the file for future reference. India Post Andhra Pradesh GDS Cut Off 2026 Along with the 1st merit list of Andhra Pradesh Circle the authorities have also released the cutoff marks that were required to qualify for this stage. Those who have been shortlisted will now move to document verification stage. For this they must carry 2 sets of photocopies to the division office. Check the link to download the cutoff in the table below.

India Post Andhra Pradesh Circle 1st Merit List Cutoff 2026 Click Here Andhra Pradesh GDS Cut Off 2026: Previous Session Marks Candidates can check the previous cycle cutoff of January Session in table below. Candidates must remember that cutoffs are based solely on the basis of Class 10 percentage and there is no written exam required for this. Category Andhra Pradesh GDS Cut Off 2026 UR 100% OBC 100% SC 100% ST 99.83% EWS 100% PwBD 99.66% Details Mentioned on Andhra Pradesh GDS Merit List 2026 The merit list helps candidates to check their shortlisting status. The 1st Merit List contains the following details. Registration number

Division or postal unit

Category

Post details

Percentage of Marks

Shortlisting status

Instructions for the next stage