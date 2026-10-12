‘Annihilated My Research Area’: Fields Medalist Reacts To OpenAI’s 700+ AI-Generated Math Papers

OpenAI recently released a series of more than 700 papers containing solutions to around 372 mathematical problems. Some of these problems had remained unsolved for a long time, drawing attention and raising concerns among researchers who had been working on them for years. OpenAI used an unreleased model for the research. Recently, a US professor noted that the AI findings may have ‘destroyed careers’ of young researchers. Now, the AI-generated mathematical research has drawn concern from Hugo Duminil-Copin, a mathematician who was awarded the Fields Medal, the highest international honour in mathematics and often called the “Nobel Prize of Mathematics”, in 2022 for his work in the probabilistic theory of phase transitions in statistical physics. "I Cried And Woke My Daughter:" Medalist “On Tuesday night, I cried, and it woke my daughter. [OpenAI] annihilated my field of research. They wanted to prove they could massacre us,” he said, adding that the released papers include 16 questions that he had been solving for a long time.

OpenAI had already drawn concerns from the mathematics community after it published a solution to the Navier–Stokes existence and smoothness problem, one of the seven Millennium Prize Problems designated by the Clay Mathematics Institute in 2000. Each of these problems carries a $1 million reward. Reactions On Social Media A post went viral on X, sharing the Fields Medalist’s quotes and drawing mixed reactions from users. One user wrote, “A lot of people are just now learning that life is not fair,” while another wrote that “Fields of research cannot be “annihilated” by finding the solution.” “Among many mathematicians’ statements, this struck me the most tbh. He’s obviously not losing his job or anything. This is just an example of what it means to be human when the things that motivate us are suddenly gone,” another user wrote.

The Association for Human Mathematics had called for a boycott of OpenAI after the company published the findings. The group said mathematicians “did not ask for this work to be done,” and that the publishing of more than 700 findings is “not a demonstration of scholarship, but a demonstration of power.” The controversy has raised broader questions about the role of AI in mathematical research, particularly how researchers’ years of work may be affected when AI systems solve problems that have remained open for a long time. It has also brought attention to questions of transparency, recognition and credit for mathematical discoveries. While AI-generated solutions could help advance research, mathematicians may increasingly debate how such findings should be verified, published and credited, especially when they affect researchers who have spent years working on the same problems.