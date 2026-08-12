Which is the Fastest Train Between Vande Bharat, Namo Bharat and Amrit Bharat? Based on Speed
Discover the fastest train in India. Based on official Ministry of Railways (PIB) records, both Vande Bharat Express and Namo Bharat Rapid Rail lead the race with an operational speed of 160 kmph, outperforming the Amrit Bharat Express.
When it comes to booking train tickets in India for a quick weekend getaway or an important business trip, you are bound to see three modern names that always appear at the top of the list on IRCTC: Vande Bharat Express, Namo Bharat, and Amrit Bharat Express.
All three are flagship indigenous trains designed to change the face of Indian travel, but they serve completely different purposes.
Even though all three represent the modern face of Indian Railways, which is the better option for speedy travel and saving time? Let us look at the official speed
Speed & Time-Saver Gauge
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Vande Bharat Express: Self-propelled Trainset (No separate locomotive needed). 0 to 100 km/h acceleration in just 52 seconds. Extremely fast deceleration and pickup.
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Namo Bharat Rapid Rail: Regional Trainset based on similar self-propelled EMU technology. Built for immediate acceleration and heavy commuter frequency.
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Amrit Bharat Express: Locomotive-hauled LHB train running on advanced "Push-Pull" technology with an engine at both ends. Designed for consistent speeds over heavy mass-transit routes.
Speed and Acceleration: How Much Time Do You Save?
All three train, Vande Bharat, Namo Bharat, and Amrit Bharat, are known for their speed and acceleration, but which one will save your time?
Let’s see each train,
Vande Bharat Express (Train-18 Technology)
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The first indigenous semi-high-speed train with Vande Bharat locomotive was built at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) at Chennai. Does not have its own engine in front pulling coaches behind. Rather, each of the second set of coaches is motorised like a Metro train.
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Top Tested Acceleration: 10.60 s
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Time to Operate Speed Limit: depending on track safety conditions, 130 km/h to 160 km/h
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Pickup Power: Excellent! Quickly accelerates and decelerates from stations and curves and signals.
Namo Bharat Rapid Rail
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This train is built for high-speed regional connectivity between major urban cities and towns.
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Maximum Design Speed: 180 km/h
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Maximum Operational Speed: 160 km/h
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Pickup Power: It has exceptional pickup power because it has shorter distances with frequent stops.
Amrit Bharat Express
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This train was designed to provide a mass premium travel opportunity to passengers in the non-AC sleeper class coach and for general unreserved coaches.
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Maximum Design Speed: 160 km/h
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Maximum Operational Speed: 110 km/h to 130 km/h
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Pickup Power: It has high pickup power because it uses an advanced "Push-Pull" setup (one WAP-5 locomotive at the front pulling and one at the rear pushing).
Vande Bharat vs Namo Bharat vs Amrit Bharat: Comparison Table
Below are listed the primary features with their respective specifications as per official Indian Railways data:
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Feature
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Vande Bharat Express
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Namo Bharat Rapid Rail
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Amrit Bharat Express
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Train Type
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Self-Propelled Electric Multiple Unit (EMU)
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Self-Propelled Regional Trainset
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Locomotive-Hauled "Push-Pull" LHB Rake
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Max Permissible Speed
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Up to 160 km/h
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Up to 160 km/h
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Up to 130 km/h
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Acceleration (0–100 km/h)
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~52 seconds (Extremely fast)
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~55 seconds (Rapid commuter style)
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~2 to 3 minutes (Smooth push-pull start)
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Seating/Coach Classes
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AC Chair Car (CC) & Executive Class (EC) / Sleeper
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AC Premium & Standard Commuter Cars
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Non-AC Sleeper (SC) & General Unreserved (GS)
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Rotating Seats
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Yes (in Executive Class)
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No (Comfortable fixed forward/backward)
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No
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Target Travel Distance
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Medium to Long Distance Inter-City
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Short Distance Regional (100-250 km)
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Long Distance Mass Transit
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Primary Operator
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Indian Railways
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Indian Railways / NCRTC
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Indian Railways
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Punctuality & Time Saved
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Highest (Minimal delay due to fast pickup)
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Highest (Optimized for tight commuter schedules)
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High (Much faster than standard Mail/Express trains)
Ticket Fare and Booking Portal
All these trains can be booked via the official Indian Railways / IRCTC website (https://www.irctc.co.in/nget/train-search).
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Vande Bharat Express: Premium catering charges are included in the fare (with an option to opt-out during IRCTC booking). It is the most expensive of the three but offers top-tier luxury.
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Namo Bharat: Regulated regional commuter fares tailored for daily pass holders and short-distance travelers.
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Amrit Bharat Express: Designed strictly keeping cost-efficiency in mind. The ticket prices are kept highly affordable so that common citizens can enjoy faster long-distance travel without paying high AC premium fares.
Which One Should You Pick?
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If you are primarily concerned about saving your maximum time of your travel time , enjoy high-end AC luxury, experience 180-degree rotating seats with premium catering, you can go with Vande Bharat Express.
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If you are looking for ultra-fast with high frequency and connect the neighbouring regional cities, you can pick Namo Bharat Rapid Rail.
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And you are planning a long distance journey with a complete budget friendly ticket, and does not require AC, but still want a fast, and safe journey, you can pick Amrit Bharat Express.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.