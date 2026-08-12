Which is the Fastest Train Between Vande Bharat, Namo Bharat and Amrit Bharat? Based on Speed

When it comes to booking train tickets in India for a quick weekend getaway or an important business trip, you are bound to see three modern names that always appear at the top of the list on IRCTC: Vande Bharat Express, Namo Bharat, and Amrit Bharat Express.

All three are flagship indigenous trains designed to change the face of Indian travel, but they serve completely different purposes.

Even though all three represent the modern face of Indian Railways, which is the better option for speedy travel and saving time? Let us look at the official speed

Speed & Time-Saver Gauge