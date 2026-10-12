School Assembly News Headlines (October 13, 2026): Jantar Mantar Protest, PM Modi, Corruption Case and Other News
School Assembly News Headlines: Students should keep up with current events because they foster critical thinking and knowledge. These are the top stories from business, sports, international, and local news sources on October 13, 2026. These include important advancements in international relations, sports, politics, and the economy.
School Assembly News Headlines Today: Staying updated with the latest news is an essential habit for students as it helps them understand current affairs, improve general knowledge, and develop critical thinking skills. From major national and international developments to business, sports, science, technology, and education updates, daily news headlines offer valuable insights into events shaping the world. In this article, we have compiled the most important School Assembly News Headlines Today from trusted and reliable sources, making it easier for students to stay informed even if they do not have time to read newspapers or watch news broadcasts. These carefully selected headlines are ideal for school assemblies, classroom discussions, and daily current affairs preparation.
National News Headlines for School Assembly
- High Court seeks Delhi Police's stand on plea of 2020 riots case accused to travel to UK
- UN Human rights office raises concerns over detentions in India
- Railway infrastructure development in Tamil Nadu
- Modi government waging war against citizens to protect CEC: Abhijeet Dipke
- Corruption case: Supreme Court directs no coercive action on FIR linked to Punjab CM office
- Jantar Mantar Protest Site Closure: Delhi High Court to Hear Plea on October 13
- J&K CM Omar Abdullah Stresses Inclusive Education and Strong School Leadership
- Mangaluru College Exam Boycott: Students Protest Semester Exams During Dasara
- Karnataka Higher Education Department Published Final Notification of Amended Rules for Seats in Professional Education Institutions
International News Headlines for School Assembly
- Nobel Prize in Economics 2026 awarded to Robert E. Hall and Michael Woodford 'for microeconomic foundations of macroeconomic stabilisation'
- Middle east tensions rise after reported attack on Riyadh
- Sri Lanka’s former President Mahinda Rajapaksa admitted to hospital for urgent medical care
- North Korea fired projectile towards sea, South Korean military says
- Flydubai FZ1073 attack: 100 passengers plan class-action lawsuit seeking millions
- Americans Hall and Woodford win Nobel economics prize for work on stabilisation
Sports News Headlines for School Assembly
- Ravindra Jadeja scores 16th First-Class century for Saurashtra in Ranji Trophy
- South Africa’s Shaun Pollock wants pink ball in all-day Tests, not just day-night games
- Yashasvi Jaiswal practises wicketkeeping during Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy match
- Indian shuttler Anmol Kharb wins International title
- Karan returns to Ranji Trophy in style, puts Rajasthan in control against TN
- Premier League: Man City defeats Liverpool 3-0, silencing hostile Anfield crowd
Education News Headlines for School Assembly
- NCISM Withholds Recognition of 61 Ayurveda Medical Colleges Over Non-Compliance
- Over 67,000 Students Participate in UP Mission Shakti Campaign on Women’s Safety Awareness Activities
- Assam Announces Nameri Wild Classrooms, Connecting Students with Nature, Open for Class VIII and Above
- UGAYUSH 2026: KEA Karnataka Releases Provisional Seat Matrix for Ayurveda, Homeopathy Courses
- CBSE Private Candidate Admit Card 2026 Out: How to Download Class 10 & 12 Hall Tickets At cbse.gov.in
- NEET PG 2026 Answer Key Challenged in Supreme Court: Candidates Seek Actual Questions & Objections Window
- JNU Fires Professor Following Internal Committee Inquiry: Debate Grows Over Procedure & Student Safety
Thought of the day:
Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard.
Related: Thoughts Of The Day For School Assembly
Headlines from school assemblies are significant because they inform everyone about world happenings. Reputable sources guarantee correct information, which keeps students informed and gives them a better grasp of current affairs.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.