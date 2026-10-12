NCISM Withholds Recognition of 61 Ayurveda Medical Colleges Over Non-Compliance
NCISM has withheld recognition of 61 Ayurveda Medical Colleges across the country for the 2026-27 academic session. The decision comes after the commission found alleged non-compliance with the prescribed standards.
The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine has withheld recognition of 61 Ayurveda Medical Colleges across the country for the 2026-27 academic session. According to media reports, the 61 Ayurveda Medical Colleges include 12 in Madhya Pradesh. The recognition was withheld after the commission found alleged non-compliance with prescribed standards.
The recognition of the medical colleges has been withheld following alleged lapses, including refusal to permit inspections, deficiencies in inpatient and outpatient department services, inadequate teaching staff, irregularities involving teaching and non-teaching personnel and discrepancies in the functioning of colleges and theur affiliated hospitals.
As per media reports, Rakesh Pandey, national spokesperson, Ayush Medical Association, has stated that strict implementation of prescribed standards was essential to maintain the quality of Ayurveda Education and Healthcare Services.
The Union Ministry of AYUSH and NCISM have taken action against institutions which allegedly failed to meet the requirements and norms, he mentioned in the report. The final decision on the recognition of status of Ayurveda colleges will be taken before the government-held admission counselling process concludes. Over 600 Ayurveda Medical Colleges operate across the country, 494 of which have been granted recognition, Pandey mentioned in his report.
The NCISM in September 2026 barred 457 teachers for one year across Ayurveda Colleges due to failure to comply with its directions. As per reports, 142 teachers in 10 Ayurveda institutions have been barred after records revealed that individuals were appointed as teachers but were not working. Teachers from institutions in Bihar, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat have been barred from duty.
AYUSH UG Counselling Underway, PG Counselling to Commence Soon
The counselling process for AYUSH UG courses is now underway. Round 3 counselling registration for AYUSH UG begins on October 14, 2026. Students participating in the third round of AYUSH UG counselling must visit the official website to complete the online registration and choice-filling process. After the third round of counselling the online stray vacancy round registration and allotment will be conducted.
AYUSH PG counselling process is yet to commence. Those applying for admissions to PG courses must visit the official counselling portal for latest updates on the counselling process. The complete schedule for the AYUSH PG counselling process will be available on the official website. Students must keep visiting the official website for further information.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.