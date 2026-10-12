NCISM Withholds Recognition of 61 Ayurveda Medical Colleges Over Non-Compliance

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The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine has withheld recognition of 61 Ayurveda Medical Colleges across the country for the 2026-27 academic session. According to media reports, the 61 Ayurveda Medical Colleges include 12 in Madhya Pradesh. The recognition was withheld after the commission found alleged non-compliance with prescribed standards. The recognition of the medical colleges has been withheld following alleged lapses, including refusal to permit inspections, deficiencies in inpatient and outpatient department services, inadequate teaching staff, irregularities involving teaching and non-teaching personnel and discrepancies in the functioning of colleges and theur affiliated hospitals. As per media reports, Rakesh Pandey, national spokesperson, Ayush Medical Association, has stated that strict implementation of prescribed standards was essential to maintain the quality of Ayurveda Education and Healthcare Services.

The Union Ministry of AYUSH and NCISM have taken action against institutions which allegedly failed to meet the requirements and norms, he mentioned in the report. The final decision on the recognition of status of Ayurveda colleges will be taken before the government-held admission counselling process concludes. Over 600 Ayurveda Medical Colleges operate across the country, 494 of which have been granted recognition, Pandey mentioned in his report. The NCISM in September 2026 barred 457 teachers for one year across Ayurveda Colleges due to failure to comply with its directions. As per reports, 142 teachers in 10 Ayurveda institutions have been barred after records revealed that individuals were appointed as teachers but were not working. Teachers from institutions in Bihar, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat have been barred from duty.