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CBSE Class 12 Special Examination Result 2026 Released for West Asia: Scorecard Available on DigiLocker

By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Last Updated: Nov 6, 2026, 19:48 IST

CBSE Board has released the results of class 12 special exams conducted in West Asia from October 23 to 28, 2026. The results are available on the DigiLocker App. Students can login with their credentials to download the marksheets

CBSE Class 12 Special Examination Result 2026 Released for West Asia: Scorecard Available on DigiLocker
CBSE Class 12 Special Examination Result 2026 Released for West Asia: Scorecard Available on DigiLocker
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CBSE Special Exam Class 12 Result: The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the Class 12 special examination result. The board conducted the special exams in West Asia for Class 12 students from October 23 to 28, 2026. Those who appeared for the special exams can check their results on DigiLocker. App.

To check the result, students who have appeared for the special exams in West Asia are required to login to their DigiLocker portal. The marksheets can be downloaded by logging in with their individual mobile number and login credentials. 

CBSE conducted special exams for West Asia students unable to appear for their class 12 CBSE board exam 2026 due to the Israel-Iran conflict. The special exas were conducted as a relief for students who wanted to appear for the exams. 

CBSE 12th Special Exam Result Notification - Click Here

Steps to Check CBSE Class 12 Special Exam Result on DigiLocker

As per the notification released, the special exam result is available on DigiLocker. Students can follow the steps provided below to check the result

Step 1: Visit the official website of DigiLocker

Step 2: Click on Login

Step 3: Enter the mobile number and login

Step 4: Click on CBSE class 12 marksheet

Step 5: Click on special exam link

Step 6: Login with details

Step 7: The marksheet will be displayed

Step 8: Download for further reference

Also Read: CBSE Board Class 12th Date Sheet 2026 Released: Download Class 12 Time Table at cbse.gov.in

Also Read: CBSE Datesheet 2027 Class 10 Released, Download Complete Timetable PDF Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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First Published: Nov 6, 2026, 19:44 IST
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