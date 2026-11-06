CBSE Class 12 Special Examination Result 2026 Released for West Asia: Scorecard Available on DigiLocker

CBSE Special Exam Class 12 Result: The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the Class 12 special examination result. The board conducted the special exams in West Asia for Class 12 students from October 23 to 28, 2026. Those who appeared for the special exams can check their results on DigiLocker. App.

To check the result, students who have appeared for the special exams in West Asia are required to login to their DigiLocker portal. The marksheets can be downloaded by logging in with their individual mobile number and login credentials.

CBSE conducted special exams for West Asia students unable to appear for their class 12 CBSE board exam 2026 due to the Israel-Iran conflict. The special exas were conducted as a relief for students who wanted to appear for the exams.

CBSE 12th Special Exam Result Notification - Click Here