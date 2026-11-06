From Karmabhoomi Express to Godhra Train Fire (Sabarmati Express): 6 Major Train Fire Incidents in India

The recent fire incident involving the Karmabhoomi Express in Punjab has once again raised concerns about railway safety in India. Over the years, several trains have caught fire due to different reasons, resulting in the loss of many lives. Some of the major incidents include the Godhra train fire in 2002, the Gautami Express fire in 2008 and the Tamil Nadu Express fire in 2012. But do you know which was the deadliest train fire in India? Here is a list of some of the major train fire incidents in India, along with their locations, casualties and important facts. List of Major Train Fire Incidents in India Train/Incident Year Location Godhra train fire (Sabarmati Express) 2002 Godhra, Gujarat Gautami Express fire 2008 Warangal district, Andhra Pradesh (now Telangana) Tamil Nadu Express fire 2012 Nellore, Andhra Pradesh Hampi Express accident involving fire 2012 Penukonda, Andhra Pradesh Howrah–Kathgodam Express coach fire following a collision 2012 Siwan, Bihar Karmabhoomi Express fire 2026 Punjab

Karmabhoomi Express Fire Incident in Punjab (2026) The Karmabhoomi Express fire incident in Punjab on November 6, 2026, has brought attention back to railway fire safety. It was major concern regarding the safety of India railways toward the running train. Important GK Facts: Year: 2026

Train: Karmabhoomi Express

State: Punjab

Incident: Reported fire incident

Official casualty and cause details: Awaiting verification from railway authorities. Godhra Train Fire (2002) Godhra train fire incident was one of the worst train fire incidents in the history of Indian Railways. It happened on February 27, 2002, when a train coach of Sabarmati Express caught fire at Godhra railway in Gujarat. Important GK Facts: Year: 2002

Location: Godhra, Gujarat

Train: Sabarmati Express

Official source: Ministry of Railways, Rajya Sabha reply dated July 9, 2004.

Gautami Express Fire (2008) The Gautami Express fire was one of the biggest railway fire incidents in South India. The accident happened on August 1, 2008 between Kesamudram and Tadlapusalapalli stations in then Wrangal district of Andhra Pradesh on the Secunderabad-Kakinada route of the Indian Railways. The blaze started in one of the S-10 sleeper coach and spread to four other coaches, S-9, S-11, S-12 and S-13. The subsequent Railway Safety Committee report identified an unidentified highly combustible substance in the S-10 coach as the cause of the fire. No railway staff member was held responsible. Important GK Facts: Year: 2008

Train: Gautami Express (2738 Down)

Route: Secunderabad to Kakinada

Location: Between Kesamudram and Tadlapusalapalli Tamil Nadu Express Fire (2012) The Tamil Nadu Express fire was another large-scale railway accident in India. It was on July 30, 2012, when train No.12622 from New Delhi to Chennai caught fire near Nellore railway station in Andhra Pradesh.

The fire was first noticed in the S-11 coach by a gateman at Level Crossing Gate No. 116. The railway staff was warned and attempts were made to halt the train. The Commissioner of Railway Safety said the fire was most likely due to firecrackers accidentally being lit inside the coach. Important GK Facts: Year: 2012

Train: Tamil Nadu Express (12622)

Route: New Delhi to Chennai

Location: Nellore, Andhra Pradesh

Probable cause: Accidental ignition of firecrackers carried inside the coach. Hampi Express Accident Involving Fire 2012 On May 22, 2012, the Hampi Express train accident took place at Penukonda Junction, in the state of Andhra Pradesh. A fast train (No. 16591 Hampi Express) was on its way from Dharmavaram to Penukonda when it ran into a stationary goods train. Immediately after the impact, the SLR coach burst into flames and the other coach was derailed as well.

The Commissioner of Railway Safety found that the causes of the accident were the train passing a signal at danger and incorrect setting of a railway point. Important GK Facts: Year: 2012

Train: Hampi Express (16591)

Location: Penukonda Junction, Andhra Pradesh

Accident type: Collision followed by fire and derailment. Note: This was primarily a train collision accident involving fire, not an independent fire-origin incident. Howrah–Kathgodam Express Coach Fire 2012 On 26th September 2012, another fire incident took place in the train Howrah–Kathgodam Express (Train No. 13019). A train was crossing the level crossing between Siwan and Pachrukhi stations in Bihar when a bus hit the engine of the train. After the accident, there was an agitated mob that set some of the train coaches on fire.

The train running through an at-danger signal and the failure of the station master to make the proper signal and station call was also deemed contributing factors in the crash. Important GK Facts: Year: 2012

Train: Howrah–Kathgodam Express (13019)

Location: Between Siwan and Pachrukhi, Bihar

Cause of fire: Coaches were set on fire by an agitated mob following a collision. What Measures Does Indian Railways Take to Prevent Train Fires? Indian Railways has adopted some steps to minimise risk of any kind of fire in the passenger coaches. These measures have been provided by the Ministry of Railways in a Lok Sabha on 2nd March, 2016. There are some important fire prevention measures such as: Fire-retardant materials: Coaches use fire-retardant materials to decrease the spread of fire. Fire extinguishers:Fire extinguishers are available in air-conditioned coaches, second class-cum-guard/guardroom and luggage vans, pantry cars and train locomotive, as mentioned in the government reply 2016. Fire and smoke detection: Indian Railways has been progressing towards fitting fire and smoke detectors in the coaches to detect the fire early. Electrical safety: Improved electrical fittings and fixtures, including Miniature Circuit Breakers (MCBs), are used to improve electrical safety. Pantry car safety: Railway authorities issue instructions for the inspection of electrical and LPG fittings in pantry cars. Prevention of inflammable goods: Railway authorities conduct awareness campaigns and checks to discourage passengers from carrying inflammable and dangerous articles.