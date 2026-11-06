CBSE Date Sheet 2027
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CBSE Board Class 12th Date Sheet 2026 Out: Download Schedule pdf at cbse.gov.in; Direct Link Here

By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Last Updated: Nov 6, 2026, 19:47 IST

CBSE class 12 datesheet 2027 has been released. The class 12 Science, arts and commerce stream exams will be conducted from February 16 to April 9, 2027 at designated centres.

CBSE Board Class 12th Date Sheet 2026 Out: Download Schedule pdf at cbse.gov.in; Direct Link Here
CBSE Board Class 12th Date Sheet 2026 Out: Download Schedule pdf at cbse.gov.in; Direct Link Here
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The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the date sheet PDF for the Class 12 board examination. The timetable for the science, arts and commerce streams is available in a single PDF.  Candidates preparing for their CBSE Class 12 board exams can visit the official website to download the timetable PDF.

The CBSE 12th timetable 2027 contains the subject-wise schedule to be followed for the board exams. As per the dates announced, the theory examination will be conducted from February 16 to April 9, 2027. Along with the theory exams, CBSE has also released the dates for the conduct of the class 12 practical exams. The practical exams will be conducted at the respective schools as per the dates announced. The requirement for external or internal examiners will be done as per the need of the school.

CBSE 12th Datesheet 2026 Direct Link

CBSE board has released the PDF for the Class 12 CBSE board examination 2027 timetable. The timetable contains the subject-wise schedule of the board exam. Along with the subject-wise dates, the board has also provided the exact time for the conduct of the board exam depending on the subject. Candidates can click on the direct link given below to download the CBSE 12th date sheet 2027 PDF.

Also Read: CBSE Board Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Class 10, 12 Timetable Released Exams to Begin on February 16, Check PDF

CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet (Senior School Certificate Examinations – 2027)

Day, Date & Time

Subject Code

Subject Name

Tuesday, 16th February, 2027


10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

042

Physics

Wednesday, 17th February, 2027


10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

046

Engineering Graphics

Wednesday, 17th February, 2027


10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

057


058


059


060


061


807

Bharatanatyam-Dance


Kuchipudi - Dance


Odissi-Dance


Manipuri - Dance


Kathakali - Dance


Beauty & Wellness

Wednesday, 17th February, 2027


10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

816


823

Horticulture


Cost Accounting

Thursday, 18th February, 2027


10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

048

Physical Education

Friday, 19th February, 2027


10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

045


066


825


826

Biotechnology


Entrepreneurship


Shorthand (English)


Shorthand (Hindi)

Friday, 19th February, 2027


10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

846

Land Transportation Associate

Saturday, 20th February, 2027


10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

819


835

Electrical Technology


Mass Media Studies

Saturday, 20th February, 2027


10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

848

Design Thinking and Innovation

Monday, 22nd February, 2027


10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

076


804


837

National Cadet Corps (NCC)


Automotive


Fashion Studies

Tuesday, 23rd February, 2027


10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

055

Accountancy

Wednesday, 24th February, 2027


10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

049


050


051


052

Painting


Graphics


Sculpture


Applied Art (Commercial Art)

Thursday, 25th February, 2027


10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

029

Geography

Friday, 26th February, 2027


10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

824


836

Office Procedures & Practices


Library & Information Science

Friday, 26th February, 2027


10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

842

Early Childhood Care & Education

Saturday, 27th February, 2027


10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

043

Chemistry

Monday, 1st March, 2027


10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

003


022

Urdu Elective


Sanskrit Elective

Monday, 1st March, 2027


10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

031


032


033

Carnatic Music Vocal


Carnatic Music Mel Ins


Carnatic Music Per Ins Mridangam

Monday, 1st March, 2027


10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

303


814


818


834

Urdu Core


Insurance


Geospatial Technology


Food Nutrition & Dietetics

Tuesday, 2nd March, 2027


10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

037

Psychology

Wednesday, 3rd March, 2027


10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

104


105


106


107


108


109


110


111


112


113


114


115


116


117


118


120


121


123


124


125


126


189


192


193


194


195


196


197


198

Punjabi


Bengali


Tamil


Telugu


Sindhi


Marathi


Gujarati


Manipuri


Malayalam


Odia


Assamese


Kannada


Arabic


Tibetan


French


German


Russian


Persian


Nepali


Limboo


Lepcha


Telugu Telangana


Bodo


Tangkhul


Japanese


Bhutia


Spanish


Kashmiri


Mizo

Thursday, 4th March, 2027


10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

810

Front Office Operations

Thursday, 4th March, 2027


10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

841

Yoga

Thursday, 4th March, 2027


10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

847

Electronics & Hardware

Friday, 5th March, 2027


10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

001


301

English Elective


English Core

Saturday, 6th March, 2027


10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

809


813

Food Production


Health Care

Saturday, 6th March, 2027


10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

830

Design

Monday, 8th March, 2027


10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

806


827

Tourism


Air-Conditioning & Refrigeration

Tuesday, 9th March, 2027


10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

041


241

Mathematics


Applied Mathematics

Thursday, 11th March, 2027


10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

064

Home Science

Friday, 12th March, 2027


10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

817

Typography & Computer Application

Saturday, 13th March, 2027


10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

002


302

Hindi Elective


Hindi Core

Monday, 15th March, 2027


10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

034


035


036

Hindustani Music Vocal


Hindustani Music Mel Ins


Hindustani Music Per Ins

Tuesday, 16th March, 2027


10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

030

Economics

Wednesday, 17th March, 2027


10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

845

Physical Activity Trainer

Thursday, 18th March, 2027


10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

812

Marketing

Friday, 19th March, 2027


10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

028

Political Science

Saturday, 20th March, 2027


10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

843

Artificial Intelligence

Monday, 22nd March, 2027


10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

073


188


191


811


820

Knowledge Tradition & Practices of India


Bhoti


Kokborok


Banking


Electronics Technology

Wednesday, 24th March, 2027


10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

056

Kathak-Dance

Thursday, 25th March, 2027


10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

044

Biology

Saturday, 27th March, 2027


10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

027

History

Monday, 29th March, 2027


10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

805


808


828


831

Financial Market Management


Agriculture


Medical Diagnostics


Salesmanship

Tuesday, 30th March, 2027


10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

039

Sociology

Wednesday, 31st March, 2027


10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

065


083


802

Informatics Practices


Computer Science


Information Technology

Thursday, 1st April, 2027


10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

054


833

Business Studies


Business Administration

Tuesday, 6th April, 2027


10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

322


822

Sanskrit Core


Taxation

Wednesday, 7th April, 2027


10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

821

Multi-Media

Wednesday, 7th April, 2027


10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

829

Textile Design

Wednesday, 7th April, 2027


10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

844

Data Science

Thursday, 8th April, 2027


10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

074

Legal Studies

Friday, 9th April, 2027


10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

801


803

Retail


Web Application

Also Read: CBSE Datesheet 2027 Class 10 Released, Download Complete Timetable PDF Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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First Published: Nov 6, 2026, 18:59 IST
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