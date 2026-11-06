CBSE Board Class 12th Date Sheet 2026 Out: Download Schedule pdf at cbse.gov.in; Direct Link Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the date sheet PDF for the Class 12 board examination. The timetable for the science, arts and commerce streams is available in a single PDF. Candidates preparing for their CBSE Class 12 board exams can visit the official website to download the timetable PDF.

The CBSE 12th timetable 2027 contains the subject-wise schedule to be followed for the board exams. As per the dates announced, the theory examination will be conducted from February 16 to April 9, 2027. Along with the theory exams, CBSE has also released the dates for the conduct of the class 12 practical exams. The practical exams will be conducted at the respective schools as per the dates announced. The requirement for external or internal examiners will be done as per the need of the school.