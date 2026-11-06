CBSE Board Class 12th Date Sheet 2026 Out: Download Schedule pdf at cbse.gov.in; Direct Link Here
CBSE class 12 datesheet 2027 has been released. The class 12 Science, arts and commerce stream exams will be conducted from February 16 to April 9, 2027 at designated centres.
The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the date sheet PDF for the Class 12 board examination. The timetable for the science, arts and commerce streams is available in a single PDF. Candidates preparing for their CBSE Class 12 board exams can visit the official website to download the timetable PDF.
The CBSE 12th timetable 2027 contains the subject-wise schedule to be followed for the board exams. As per the dates announced, the theory examination will be conducted from February 16 to April 9, 2027. Along with the theory exams, CBSE has also released the dates for the conduct of the class 12 practical exams. The practical exams will be conducted at the respective schools as per the dates announced. The requirement for external or internal examiners will be done as per the need of the school.
CBSE 12th Datesheet 2026 Direct Link
CBSE board has released the PDF for the Class 12 CBSE board examination 2027 timetable. The timetable contains the subject-wise schedule of the board exam. Along with the subject-wise dates, the board has also provided the exact time for the conduct of the board exam depending on the subject. Candidates can click on the direct link given below to download the CBSE 12th date sheet 2027 PDF.
Also Read: CBSE Board Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Class 10, 12 Timetable Released Exams to Begin on February 16, Check PDF
CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet (Senior School Certificate Examinations – 2027)
|
Day, Date & Time
|
Subject Code
|
Subject Name
|
Tuesday, 16th February, 2027
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
042
|
Physics
|
Wednesday, 17th February, 2027
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
046
|
Engineering Graphics
|
Wednesday, 17th February, 2027
10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|
057
058
059
060
061
807
|
Bharatanatyam-Dance
Kuchipudi - Dance
Odissi-Dance
Manipuri - Dance
Kathakali - Dance
Beauty & Wellness
|
Wednesday, 17th February, 2027
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
816
823
|
Horticulture
Cost Accounting
|
Thursday, 18th February, 2027
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
048
|
Physical Education
|
Friday, 19th February, 2027
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
045
066
825
826
|
Biotechnology
Entrepreneurship
Shorthand (English)
Shorthand (Hindi)
|
Friday, 19th February, 2027
10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|
846
|
Land Transportation Associate
|
Saturday, 20th February, 2027
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
819
835
|
Electrical Technology
Mass Media Studies
|
Saturday, 20th February, 2027
10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|
848
|
Design Thinking and Innovation
|
Monday, 22nd February, 2027
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
076
804
837
|
National Cadet Corps (NCC)
Automotive
Fashion Studies
|
Tuesday, 23rd February, 2027
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
055
|
Accountancy
|
Wednesday, 24th February, 2027
10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|
049
050
051
052
|
Painting
Graphics
Sculpture
Applied Art (Commercial Art)
|
Thursday, 25th February, 2027
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
029
|
Geography
|
Friday, 26th February, 2027
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
824
836
|
Office Procedures & Practices
Library & Information Science
|
Friday, 26th February, 2027
10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|
842
|
Early Childhood Care & Education
|
Saturday, 27th February, 2027
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
043
|
Chemistry
|
Monday, 1st March, 2027
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
003
022
|
Urdu Elective
Sanskrit Elective
|
Monday, 1st March, 2027
10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|
031
032
033
|
Carnatic Music Vocal
Carnatic Music Mel Ins
Carnatic Music Per Ins Mridangam
|
Monday, 1st March, 2027
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
303
814
818
834
|
Urdu Core
Insurance
Geospatial Technology
Food Nutrition & Dietetics
|
Tuesday, 2nd March, 2027
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
037
|
Psychology
|
Wednesday, 3rd March, 2027
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
104
105
106
107
108
109
110
111
112
113
114
115
116
117
118
120
121
123
124
125
126
189
192
193
194
195
196
197
198
|
Punjabi
Bengali
Tamil
Telugu
Sindhi
Marathi
Gujarati
Manipuri
Malayalam
Odia
Assamese
Kannada
Arabic
Tibetan
French
German
Russian
Persian
Nepali
Limboo
Lepcha
Telugu Telangana
Bodo
Tangkhul
Japanese
Bhutia
Spanish
Kashmiri
Mizo
|
Thursday, 4th March, 2027
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
810
|
Front Office Operations
|
Thursday, 4th March, 2027
10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|
841
|
Yoga
|
Thursday, 4th March, 2027
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
847
|
Electronics & Hardware
|
Friday, 5th March, 2027
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
001
301
|
English Elective
English Core
|
Saturday, 6th March, 2027
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
809
813
|
Food Production
Health Care
|
Saturday, 6th March, 2027
10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|
830
|
Design
|
Monday, 8th March, 2027
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
806
827
|
Tourism
Air-Conditioning & Refrigeration
|
Tuesday, 9th March, 2027
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
041
241
|
Mathematics
Applied Mathematics
|
Thursday, 11th March, 2027
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
064
|
Home Science
|
Friday, 12th March, 2027
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
817
|
Typography & Computer Application
|
Saturday, 13th March, 2027
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
002
302
|
Hindi Elective
Hindi Core
|
Monday, 15th March, 2027
10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|
034
035
036
|
Hindustani Music Vocal
Hindustani Music Mel Ins
Hindustani Music Per Ins
|
Tuesday, 16th March, 2027
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
030
|
Economics
|
Wednesday, 17th March, 2027
10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|
845
|
Physical Activity Trainer
|
Thursday, 18th March, 2027
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
812
|
Marketing
|
Friday, 19th March, 2027
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
028
|
Political Science
|
Saturday, 20th March, 2027
10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|
843
|
Artificial Intelligence
|
Monday, 22nd March, 2027
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
073
188
191
811
820
|
Knowledge Tradition & Practices of India
Bhoti
Kokborok
Banking
Electronics Technology
|
Wednesday, 24th March, 2027
10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|
056
|
Kathak-Dance
|
Thursday, 25th March, 2027
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
044
|
Biology
|
Saturday, 27th March, 2027
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
027
|
History
|
Monday, 29th March, 2027
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
805
808
828
831
|
Financial Market Management
Agriculture
Medical Diagnostics
Salesmanship
|
Tuesday, 30th March, 2027
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
039
|
Sociology
|
Wednesday, 31st March, 2027
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
065
083
802
|
Informatics Practices
Computer Science
Information Technology
|
Thursday, 1st April, 2027
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
054
833
|
Business Studies
Business Administration
|
Tuesday, 6th April, 2027
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
322
822
|
Sanskrit Core
Taxation
|
Wednesday, 7th April, 2027
10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|
821
|
Multi-Media
|
Wednesday, 7th April, 2027
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
829
|
Textile Design
|
Wednesday, 7th April, 2027
10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|
844
|
Data Science
|
Thursday, 8th April, 2027
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
074
|
Legal Studies
|
Friday, 9th April, 2027
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
801
803
|
Retail
Web Application
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.