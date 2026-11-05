AP DSC Notification 2026 Released for 2,721 Teacher Posts; Check Official Notice PDF, Vacancy Details and More
AP DSC Notification 2026: AP DSC Notification 2026 has been released on November 5, 2026, for 2,721 teacher vacancies in Andhra Pradesh. The Short notification was issued on 13 October 2026. Interested candidates can apply online from 11 to 30 November 2026. Check this article to know more about eligibility and other details.
Key Points
- Detailed AP DSC 2026 notification released Nov 5 for 2,721 teacher vacancies.
- Online applications for AP DSC 2026 open from Nov 11 to Nov 30, 2026.
- The AP DSC 2026 recruitment exam is scheduled for December 20, 2026.
AP DSC Notification 2026: The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department has released the detailed AP DSC Notification 2026 on November 5 for teacher recruitment. The short notification was released on 13 October 2026 for 2,721 tentative vacancies. The online applications will run from 11 to 30 November 2026 at tet2dsc.apcfss.in. The posts include School Assistant, SGT, Special Education Teacher, Principal, PGT, TGT, PD and PET. The application fee is ₹1,000. The exam will be held on 20 December 2026. Candidates must read the eligibility, age limit, and vacancy details before applying. Check this article for all the important details of the notification, including vacancies, eligibility, and the selection process.
AP DSC Notification 2026 Highlights
The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department has released the detailed notification for AP DSC 2026. The table below gives the key details.
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Particulars
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Details
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Organisation
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School Education Department, Andhra Pradesh
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Recruitment Name
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AP DSC (District Selection Committee) Recruitment 2026
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Posts
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School Assistant, SGT, Special Education Teacher, Principal, PGT, TGT, Physical Director, Physical Education Teacher
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Total Vacancies
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2,721 (tentative)
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General Schools
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2,111
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Special Education
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350
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Societies and Other Managements
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260
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Short Notification Date
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13 October 2026
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Application Mode
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Online
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Application Start Date
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11 November 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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30 November 2026
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Application Fee
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₹1,000
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Exam Date
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From 20 December 2026
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Selection Process
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Computer-based Test (objective type)
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Official Websites
AP DSC Notification 2026 Out
The AP DSC Notification 2026 has been released for teacher recruitment in Andhra Pradesh. The School Education Department first issued the short notification on 13 October 2026. It announced 2,721 tentative vacancies in three parts: 2,111 for general schools, 350 for special education, and 260 for societies and other managements. The recruitment is held under the APTRT-2026 exam through a computer-based test. Candidates can apply online at tet2dsc.apcfss.in from 11 to 30 November 2026. The notification also gives details of posts, eligibility, age limit, fee, and exam dates. Candidates should read it fully and carefully before filling out the online form.
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Notification
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Notification No.
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Posts Covered
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Notification
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Regular Posts
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01/DSC-TRC-1/2026
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School Assistant (Languages, Non-Languages, Physical Education), SGT
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Special Education
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02/DSC-TRC-1/2026
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School Assistant (Special Education), SGT (Special Education)
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Societies
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03/DSC-TRC-1/2026
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Principal, PGT, TGT, Physical Director, PET
AP DSC Notification 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must meet the age, education, and TET conditions for the post they apply for. Check the list given below.
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Nationality: Candidate must be a citizen of India.
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Age limit: 18 to 44 years.
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Age relaxation: The upper limit is 49 years for SC/ST/BC/EWS candidates and 54 years for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities. Ex-servicemen get their years of armed forces service plus 3 years deducted from their age.
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SGT: Intermediate (12th) with D.El.Ed/D.Ed.
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School Assistant: Bachelor's degree in the subject with B.Ed.
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TET: A valid AP TET or CTET score is needed for SGT and School Assistant posts. It is not needed for PET and School Assistant (Physical Education).
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Certificates: Candidates must hold all required certificates on the last date of application.
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Government employees: Those already in government service must inform their head of office in writing before applying.
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Other posts: Qualifications for TGT, PGT, Principal, PET and Special Education posts are as given in the official notification.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com