AP DSC Notification 2026 Released for 2,721 Teacher Posts; Check Official Notice PDF, Vacancy Details and More

AP DSC Notification 2026: The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department has released the detailed AP DSC Notification 2026 on November 5 for teacher recruitment. The short notification was released on 13 October 2026 for 2,721 tentative vacancies. The online applications will run from 11 to 30 November 2026 at tet2dsc.apcfss.in. The posts include School Assistant, SGT, Special Education Teacher, Principal, PGT, TGT, PD and PET. The application fee is ₹1,000. The exam will be held on 20 December 2026. Candidates must read the eligibility, age limit, and vacancy details before applying. Check this article for all the important details of the notification, including vacancies, eligibility, and the selection process.

AP DSC Notification 2026 Highlights

The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department has released the detailed notification for AP DSC 2026. The table below gives the key details.