SSC CGL Tier 1 2026 Answer Key Challenge: What Proof Should Candidates Keep Before Raising an Objection?

As the SSC CGL Tier 1 answer key has been released on November 4, 2026, many candidates will now raise objections, if any, on the official website. Candidates can raise objections from November 4, 2026, to November 7, 2026. The release of the answer key gives SSC candidates an opportunity to check their responses and identify any possible mistakes. However, an objection should not be based on any kind of unreliable source or a disagreement with the official answer key. Candidates should compare the questions carefully, collect reliable proof, and submit their representation through the official process within the specified time.

When Should The Candidate Raise an Answer Key Objection for SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key?

Candidates should first download or access the answer key through the official SSC website, following the instructions given in the official notice. Then, review the question only after checking its exact wording, options, and any wording other instructions which are attached to it. An answer may appear incorrect when viewed separately but be valid in the context of the full question.