Price Hike Alert Before Diwali: Ghee, Butter Get Expensive; Delhi May Get Rate Cuts of These Items; Check State-Wise List
The price hikes come amid reports soaring demand for branded ghee in Gujarat and Rajasthan, which is reportedly partly to enforcement measures against suspected impure dairy products. The move have compelled consumers to choose prestigious brands over products whose originality may be uncertain.
Ahead of Diwali, Amul rose prices of selected ghee and butter products as festive demand escalates and supply constraints surface in numerous markets. The change is expected to add to household spending, when families typically purchase dairy products enormously for sweets, snacks and traditional meals.
A one-kilogram carton of Amul ghee now costs ₹680, up from ₹630, thus ushering in a rise of ₹50. The 500-gram ghee pouch has grown from ₹325 to ₹345, a ₹20 increase. Butter prices have also shifted upwards. A 100-gram pack now costs ₹66, compared with ₹63 earlier, while the 500-gram pack rose from ₹310 to ₹325
Consumers who buy packs may see a massive addition to their grocery bills, especially if they are collecting for festive cooking.
Why Ghee, Butter Prices Rising Before Diwali?
The price hikes come amid reports soaring demand for branded ghee in Gujarat and Rajasthan, which is reportedly partly to enforcement measures against suspected impure dairy products. The move have compelled consumers to choose prestigious brands over products whose originality may be uncertain.
Reportedly a cooperative leader linked with Amul said authorities had seized around two lakh kilograms of alleged fake ghee across Gujarat and Rajasthan during the last six months. The seizures may have trigerred demand for branded items and fuel pressure on supplies.
Delhi-Ncr May See Price Drop Before Diwali
The Delhi Excise Department has implemented the process to change prices after India signed free trade agreement with the United Kingdom effective from July 15, which will lower customs duty on Scotch whisky bottled in the UK from 150% to 75%.
Industry insiders observe the benefit to reach consumers as a reduction of around 7% in retail prices, though the final result will depend on the department’s approval and the pace at which present stock is approved.
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Category
|
Diwali Item
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Southern States (Wholesale Hubs / Closer to Source)
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Northern, Western, & Metro Regions (Delhi, Mumbai, etc.)
|
Pricing Unit
|
Firecrackers
|
Standard Sparklers
|
₹45 – ₹99
|
₹120 – ₹180
|
Per Pack (10 pcs)
|
Ground Spinners (Chakri)
|
₹110 – ₹200
|
₹200 – ₹350
|
Per Pack (10 pcs)
|
Flower Pots (Anar)
|
₹160 – ₹220
|
₹250 – ₹450
|
Per Pack (10 pcs)
|
Multi-Shot Aerial Box
|
₹2,500 – ₹3,500
|
₹4,000 – ₹6,000+
|
Per Box (60–100 Shots)
|
Assorted Festival Gift Boxes
|
₹450 – ₹1,500
|
₹1,000 – ₹3,000+
|
Per Box
|
Sweets & Mithai
|
Kaju Katli
|
₹950 – ₹1,050
|
₹1,040 – ₹1,150
|
Per Kg
|
Motichoor / Boondi Laddu
|
₹480 – ₹550
|
₹550 – ₹620
|
Per Kg
|
Milk Cake / Malai Barfi
|
₹580 – ₹650
|
₹640 – ₹680
|
Per Kg
|
Rasgulla / Gulab Jamun
|
₹240 – ₹300
|
₹280 – ₹320
|
Per Kg
|
Dry Fruits
|
Almonds (Badam)
|
₹950 – ₹1,100
|
₹1,000 – ₹1,200
|
Per Kg
|
Pistachios (Pista)
|
₹1,400 – ₹1,900
|
₹1,500 – ₹2,100
|
Per Kg
|
Cashews (Kaju)
|
₹800 – ₹950
|
₹850 – ₹1,050
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Per Kg
|
Puja & Decor
|
Traditional Clay Diyas
|
₹1 – ₹3
|
₹2 – ₹5
|
Per Piece
|
Designer Wax Diyas
|
₹40 – ₹120
|
₹50 – ₹150
|
Per Pack (6 pcs)
|
LED Ladi String Lights (10m)
|
₹35 – ₹80
|
₹40 – ₹100
|
Per String
|
Marigold Garlands
|
₹40 – ₹90
|
₹50 – ₹120
|
Per Meter
Item Prices likely to be affected
The changed revision is likely to cover numerous famous imported Scotch brands. A senior excise official informed that the price change was slated to be discussed for approval soon.
Delhi-Ncr Hotels and Clubs to be Expensive?
The lower prices are likely to reach the hotels, clubs and restaurants sectors first. Retail liquor vends are slated to see changed rates later, as the shift to retail outlets will take long period.
Present stocks will need to be approved before latest items can be sold at the changed prices, which could delay the consumer-facing influence at liquor shops.
However, Industry stakeholders also analyse that the rate cuts can be declared after Diwali but prior to the wedding season, when demand soares in Delhi.
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