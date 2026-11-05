IND vs NZ
INFOCUS

Price Hike Alert Before Diwali: Ghee, Butter Get Expensive; Delhi May Get Rate Cuts of These Items; Check State-Wise List

By Jaisal Kaur
Last Updated: Nov 5, 2026, 12:14 IST

The price hikes come amid reports soaring demand for branded ghee in Gujarat and Rajasthan, which is reportedly partly to enforcement measures against suspected impure dairy products. The move have compelled consumers to choose prestigious brands over products whose originality may be uncertain.

Consumers who buy packs may see a massive addition to their grocery bills, especially if they are collecting for festive cooking.
Consumers who buy packs may see a massive addition to their grocery bills, especially if they are collecting for festive cooking.

Ahead of Diwali, Amul rose prices of selected ghee and butter products as festive demand escalates  and supply constraints surface in numerous markets. The change is expected to add to household spending, when families typically purchase dairy products enormously for sweets, snacks and traditional meals.

A one-kilogram carton of Amul ghee now costs ₹680, up from ₹630, thus ushering in a rise of ₹50. The 500-gram ghee pouch has grown from ₹325 to ₹345, a ₹20 increase. Butter prices have also shifted upwards. A 100-gram pack now costs ₹66, compared with ₹63 earlier, while the 500-gram pack rose from ₹310 to ₹325

Consumers who buy packs may see a massive addition to their grocery bills, especially if they are collecting  for festive cooking.

Why Ghee, Butter Prices Rising Before Diwali?

The price hikes come amid reports soaring demand for branded ghee in Gujarat and Rajasthan, which is reportedly partly to enforcement measures against suspected impure dairy products. The move have compelled consumers to choose prestigious brands over products whose originality may be uncertain.

Reportedly a cooperative leader linked with Amul said authorities had seized around two lakh kilograms of alleged fake ghee across Gujarat and Rajasthan during the last six months. The seizures may have trigerred demand for branded items and fuel pressure on supplies.

Delhi-Ncr May See Price Drop Before Diwali

The Delhi Excise Department has implemented the process to change prices after India signed free trade agreement with the United Kingdom effective from July 15, which will lower customs duty on Scotch whisky bottled in the UK from 150% to 75%.

Industry insiders observe the benefit to reach consumers as a reduction of around 7% in retail prices, though the final result will depend on the department’s approval and the pace at which present stock is approved.

Category

Diwali Item

Southern States (Wholesale Hubs / Closer to Source)

Northern, Western, & Metro Regions (Delhi, Mumbai, etc.)

Pricing Unit

Firecrackers

Standard Sparklers

₹45 – ₹99

₹120 – ₹180

Per Pack (10 pcs)
 

Ground Spinners (Chakri)

₹110 – ₹200

₹200 – ₹350

Per Pack (10 pcs)
 

Flower Pots (Anar)

₹160 – ₹220

₹250 – ₹450

Per Pack (10 pcs)
 

Multi-Shot Aerial Box

₹2,500 – ₹3,500

₹4,000 – ₹6,000+

Per Box (60–100 Shots)
 

Assorted Festival Gift Boxes

₹450 – ₹1,500

₹1,000 – ₹3,000+

Per Box

Sweets & Mithai

Kaju Katli

₹950 – ₹1,050

₹1,040 – ₹1,150

Per Kg
 

Motichoor / Boondi Laddu

₹480 – ₹550

₹550 – ₹620

Per Kg
 

Milk Cake / Malai Barfi

₹580 – ₹650

₹640 – ₹680

Per Kg
 

Rasgulla / Gulab Jamun

₹240 – ₹300

₹280 – ₹320

Per Kg

Dry Fruits

Almonds (Badam)

₹950 – ₹1,100

₹1,000 – ₹1,200

Per Kg
 

Pistachios (Pista)

₹1,400 – ₹1,900

₹1,500 – ₹2,100

Per Kg
 

Cashews (Kaju)

₹800 – ₹950

₹850 – ₹1,050

Per Kg

Puja & Decor

Traditional Clay Diyas

₹1 – ₹3

₹2 – ₹5

Per Piece
 

Designer Wax Diyas

₹40 – ₹120

₹50 – ₹150

Per Pack (6 pcs)
 

LED Ladi String Lights (10m)

₹35 – ₹80

₹40 – ₹100

Per String
 

Marigold Garlands

₹40 – ₹90

₹50 – ₹120

Per Meter

Item Prices likely to be affected

The changed revision is likely to cover numerous famous imported Scotch brands. A senior excise official informed that the price change was slated to be discussed for approval soon.

Delhi-Ncr Hotels and Clubs to be Expensive?

The lower prices are likely to reach the hotels, clubs and restaurants sectors first. Retail liquor vends are slated to see changed rates later, as the shift to retail outlets will take long period.

Present stocks will need to be approved before latest items can be sold at the changed prices, which could delay the consumer-facing influence at liquor shops.

However, Industry stakeholders also analyse that the rate cuts can be declared after Diwali but prior to the wedding season, when demand soares in Delhi.

Jaisal Kaur
Jaisal Kaur

Assistant Manager

Jaisal Kaur is a senior education journalist with around four years of experience across leading Indian media organisations, including Business Standard, The Hindu, Zee Media, and Youth Ki Awaaz. She combines a passion for creative storytelling and breaking news with in-depth expertise across diverse domains, including international affairs, geopolitics, and Indian politics.

At Jagran Josh, she specialises in writing explainers and analytical stories on international news and current affairs. Over the years, she has developed strong expertise in leveraging digital and multimedia tools, along with SEO best practices, to enhance the speed, reach, and impact of her stories.

... Read More
First Published: Nov 5, 2026, 12:14 IST
Fire Icon

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News