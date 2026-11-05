Ahead of Diwali, Amul rose prices of selected ghee and butter products as festive demand escalates and supply constraints surface in numerous markets. The change is expected to add to household spending, when families typically purchase dairy products enormously for sweets, snacks and traditional meals.

A one-kilogram carton of Amul ghee now costs ₹680, up from ₹630, thus ushering in a rise of ₹50. The 500-gram ghee pouch has grown from ₹325 to ₹345, a ₹20 increase. Butter prices have also shifted upwards. A 100-gram pack now costs ₹66, compared with ₹63 earlier, while the 500-gram pack rose from ₹310 to ₹325

Consumers who buy packs may see a massive addition to their grocery bills, especially if they are collecting for festive cooking.

Why Ghee, Butter Prices Rising Before Diwali?

The price hikes come amid reports soaring demand for branded ghee in Gujarat and Rajasthan, which is reportedly partly to enforcement measures against suspected impure dairy products. The move have compelled consumers to choose prestigious brands over products whose originality may be uncertain.