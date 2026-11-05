Households in numerous Indian states are set to get free LPG cylinders under welfare schemes during Diwali 2026 and Holi 2027. In Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has declared that poor families will receive two free LPG cylinders annually, one around Diwali and another during Holi. However, beneficiaries must complete Aadhaar-based biometric authentication to derive benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY). Under the declared schemes, beneficiaries may need to book cylinders 10 to 15 days before Diwali. They are reportedly needed to pay the amount initially. After delivery, the government is slated to return a refund to the beneficiary’s linked bank account within three to four days. The method and timing may be based on state-level implementation and rules from oil marketing firms.

Check Eligibility for Free LPG before Diwali 2026 Biometric Aadhaar authentication has been made compulsory from October 1, 2026, for PMUY customers needing scheme benefits, including applicable LPG subsidies. Customers who have not finished e-KYC risk losing subsidy payments until their authentication is completed. PMUY beneficiaries are eligible to attain a subsidy of ₹200 to ₹300 on up to four LPG refills annually. The subsidy is shifted directly to the bank account linked to the beneficiary’s PMUY connection after the cylinder is bought at the retail price. Oil marketing companies, including Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum, have been ordered to withhold subsidy advantages from customers who have not concluded biometric authentication. Free LPG Cylinder Schemes in These States and Cities

Uttar Pradesh is not the sole state providing subsidy. Delhi has also declared two free LPG cylinders annually for ration-card-owning families. Andhra Pradesh’s Deepam 2.0 scheme offering three free cylinders annually to women with white ration cards, with bookings allowed once in four months. Region / City Profile Active Scheme Name Annual Free Benefits Mandatory Document Hub Reimbursement & Refill Process Goa Cities (Panaji, Margao, Vasco, etc.) Goa Ujjwala Yojana 3 Free Refills (Distributed as ₹3,000 yearly lump sum) Village Panchayat or local Municipal Office (Offline submission) Paid as a single yearly lump sum directly into your bank account via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Uniquely covers Piped Natural Gas (PNG) links alongside LPG. No income caps apply. Uttar Pradesh Cities (Noida, Lucknow, Kanpur, etc.) PMUY Central + UP State Add-on 2 Free Refills (1 at Diwali, 1 at Holi) Online viaPMUY Portal or through an OMC Distributor (Indane, HP, Bharatgas). Pay full retail price out-of-pocket when booking via your provider. The state government transfers a 100% cost refund to your bank account post-delivery. Requires strict Aadhaar Biometric e-KYC completion at the agency. Andhra Pradesh Cities (Vijayawada,Visakhapatnam, etc.) AP Deepam 2.0 Scheme 3 Free Refills (1 cylinder per 4-month block) White (Rice) Ration Card + active single domestic connection verified via OMC distributors. Pay the full price directly to the delivery agent. The AP state government processes and credits the refund into your Aadhaar-seeded bank account within 48 hours of delivery. Maharashtra Cities (Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, etc.) Mukhyamantri Annapurna Yojana 3 Free Refills (Per fiscal year for active connections) Automatically links to PMUY or active Ladki Bahin Yojana application IDs. No separate registration required. Book standard 14.2 kg domestic cylinders via your city distributor. Pay upfront; the state reimburses the exact costs straight to your registered account. Urban Industrial Centers (Migrants in Bengaluru, Delhi, etc.) PMUY Migrant Framework 1 Free New Connection (Includes free first cylinder, stove, hose, and regulator) Online PMUY Portal. Exempted from state ration cards or physical address proofs. Instead of a permanent ration card, you print, sign, and upload a simplified Self-Declaration form (Annexure-I) to verify your current urban family living arrangement. Northeast Cities (Cities across Assam & Meghalaya) PMUY Northeast Exception 1 Free New Connection (Standard PMUY startup kit) Local District Administration / OMC Distributor counter. Aadhaar is not mandatory. Because Aadhaar penetration varies, you undergo structural physical validation using a local State-issued Ration Card or certified family listing to bypass electronic e-KYC.