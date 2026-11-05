ICSE Class 9 Art Syllabus for Board Exam 2026-27, Download PDF Here

The ICSE Class 9 Art Syllabus 2026-27 helps students understand the topics, practical activities and assessment criteria prescribed by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). The subject focuses on developing drawing, painting, creativity, imagination and practical art skills. Students get opportunities to explore different art forms, work with colours and learn how to express their ideas through artwork. Scroll to get complete details. ICSE Class 9 Art Syllabus 2026-27: Overview Students can download the official ICSE Art Syllabus 2026-27 PDF from the CISCE website. The document provides details about the four art papers, practical coursework, finished artwork and assessment criteria. Particulars Details Board Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Examination ICSE Class 9 Academic Session 2026-27 Subject Art Subject Code 60 Syllabus Year 2027 Syllabus Format PDF Official Website cisce.org

Download: ICSE Class 9 Art Syllabus 2026-27 PDF ICSE Class 9 Art Syllabus 2026-27: Topics and Papers According to the CISCE Art curriculum, there are four papers under the external examination section. Candidates are required to offer any two papers. Each paper carries 100 marks and has a duration of three hours.The four papers are explained below: 1. Drawing and Painting from Still Life This paper focuses on drawing or painting a group of objects. Students may be asked to create artwork using natural or artificial objects placed together.Some examples of objects include: Fruits and vegetables.

Cut flowers and growing plants.

Domestic objects.

Other natural or artificial objects. Students can draw or paint the objects. If they choose painting, they must also include the background. They should focus on the size, shape, proportion and arrangement of objects.

2. Drawing and Painting from Nature This paper tests students' ability to observe natural objects and outdoor surroundings. Students can choose between two sections. Section A: Study of Natural Forms Students have to draw or paint natural objects by observing their structure. These may include: Flowers and leaves.

Branches and plants.

Fruits and foliage.

Fossils and bones. The artwork should show the natural shape, structure and growth of the selected object. Section B: Outdoor Nature Drawing Students are required to draw or paint an outdoor scene. The artwork should show that the student has directly observed nature. They can use either a realistic or decorative style. 3. Original Imaginative Composition in Colour This paper tests students' imagination and creative thinking. They are given a list of alternative subjects one week before the examination.Students have to prepare an original composition based on the given theme. The final artwork is created in the examination room after at least seven days from the distribution of the question paper.Important points include:

Students must create their own original artwork.

The composition should be based on the given subject or theme.

Different artistic styles and techniques can be used.

Students can use traditional art styles from their region.

The artwork must be completed in colour. 4. Applied Art Applied Art focuses on creating useful and decorative designs using flat paper, ink and colours. Students have to answer any one question from the options provided in the examination.The possible activities include: Designing a book page or book cover.

Creating a notice or pictorial poster.

Designing a greeting card or invitation card.

Creating an emblem.

Designing patterned paper for a specific purpose. Students can also use different lettering styles, including painted, pen-made and brush-written lettering. ICSE Class 9 Art Syllabus 2026-27: Practical Work and Internal Assessment

Apart from the external examination section, the CISCE Art curriculum includes practical work that is assessed internally by the school. It carries 100 marks.Students are expected to practise drawing, sketching and painting throughout the academic year. They also have to complete practical assignments based on different art forms. Suggested Practical Topics The following topics are suggested for practical work under the ICSE Class 9 Art Syllabus: Practical Activity Description Pottery Creating objects using clay and other materials. Sculpture Making sculptures using different materials. Carving Creating designs using wood, plaster or stone. Panel or Relief Work Making raised designs using clay or plaster. Block Printing Creating patterns through printing techniques. Batik and Tie-Dye Making decorative designs on different materials. Creative Photography Capturing creative photographs. Cartoon and Portrait Drawing Drawing cartoons and human portraits. Animation Creating simple animated artwork.

Finished Artwork Students must also submit four pieces of finished artwork for assessment by an external examiner. These artworks can be based on the topics included in the syllabus or other areas of art.The teacher and external examiner evaluate the submitted work based on creativity, presentation, use of materials and artistic skills. ICSE Art Internal Assessment Marks Distribution The practical work carries a total of 100 marks. The marks are divided equally between the subject teacher and the external examiner. Assessment Component Marks Subject Teacher (Internal Examiner) 50 External Examiner 50 Total 100 Preparation Tips for ICSE Class 9 Art Exam 2026-27 Students should practise regularly to improve their drawing and painting skills. Art is a practical subject, so understanding the topics alone is not enough. Regular practice can help students improve their creativity, accuracy and presentation.Here are some useful preparation tips:

Practise drawing regularly: Spend time sketching different objects, plants, flowers and outdoor scenes. Improve colour combinations: Learn how to select suitable colours and use different shades in your artwork. Try different art forms: Practise pottery, sculpture, block printing, cartoon drawing and other creative activities. Work on composition: Pay attention to the size, placement and arrangement of objects in your drawings. Prepare original artwork: Develop your own ideas instead of copying designs from other sources. Complete practical assignments on time: Keep all four finished artworks ready for assessment. Understand the syllabus: Read the official CISCE syllabus carefully to know the prescribed topics and assessment requirements. Also Check: ICSE Class 9 Mathematics Syllabus ICSE Class 9 Chemistry Syllabus

ICSE Class 9 Biology Syllabus ICSE Class 9 Computer Applications Syllabus FAQs on ICSE Class 9 Art Syllabus 2026-27 Q1. Where can I download the ICSE Class 9 Art Syllabus 2026-27 PDF? Students can download the official Art syllabus from the CISCE website, for your convenience we have also provided the direct link in article above. Q2. What are the main topics in the ICSE Class 9 Art Syllabus 2026-27? The ICSE Class 9th arts syllabus includes still-life drawing and painting, drawing and painting from nature, original imaginative composition in colour and applied art. Q3. How many papers are included in the ICSE Art syllabus? The CISCE Art curriculum includes four external examination papers. Candidates are required to offer any two papers. Q4. How many marks are allotted for practical work in ICSE Art?