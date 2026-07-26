ICSE Class 9 Chemistry Syllabus for Board Exam 2026-27: Download Free PDF Here
Download the ICSE Class 9 Chemistry syllabus PDF here. Check the latest official CISCE Chemistry topics, exam pattern, internal assessment details and important chapter-wise highlights.
ICSE Class 9 Chemistry Syllabus 2026-27: The CISCE Class 9 Chemistry syllabus for the academic year 2026-27 is made to introduce students to the fundamental concepts of chemistry, a subject that plays an important role in higher classes. This introductory course aims to build curiosity, encourage analytical thinking, and create a strong interest in the study of chemistry.
The syllabus helps students develop a clear understanding of both theoretical and practical aspects of the subject. Through this course, students learn about different types of chemical reactions, the behaviour of substances, and the basic principles that form the foundation of chemistry. By the end of the year, students gain a strong base that prepares them for more advanced topics in the higher classes. Read this article to get the latest and complete details on the ICSE Class 9 Chemistry syllabus 2026-27, which is available for free PDF download.
ICSE Class 9 Chemistry Syllabus 2026-27
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Unit
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Topics
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1. The Language of Chemistry
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(i) Symbol of an element; valency; formulae of radicals and formulae of compounds. Balancing of simple chemical equations.
(ii) Relative Atomic Masses (atomic weights) and Relative Molecular Masses (molecular weights): either - standard H atom or 1/12th of a carbon 12 atom.
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2. Chemical changes and reactions
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(i) Types of chemical changes.
(The above to be taught with suitable chemical equations as examples).
(ii) Energy changes in a chemical change.
Exothermic and endothermic reactions with examples – evolution/absorption of heat, light and electricity.
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3. Water
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(i) Water as a universal solvent.
(ii) Hydrated and anhydrous substances.
(a) Hydrated substances:
Water of Crystallisation – meaning and examples.
(b) Anhydrous substances:
Meaning and examples only
(c) Properties:
(i) By boiling
(ii) By addition of washing soda
(Definition and examples of each of the above).
(iii)Drying and Dehydrating Agents Meaning and examples only.
(iv) Soft water and Hard water
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4. Atomic Structure and Chemical Bonding
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(i) Structure of an Atom, mass number and atomic number, Isotopes and Octet Rule.
(ii) Electrovalent and covalent bonding, structures of various compounds – orbit structure
(a) Electrovalent Bond
(b) Covalent Bond
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5. The Periodic Table
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Dobereiner’s Triads, Newland’s law of Octaves, Mendeleev’s contributions; Modern Periodic Law, the Modern Periodic Table. (Groups and periods)
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6. Study of the First Element -Hydrogen
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Position of the non-metal (Hydrogen) in the periodic table and general group characteristics with reference to valency electrons, burning, and ion formation applied to the above-mentioned element.
(i) Hydrogen from: water, dilute acids and alkalis.
(a) Hydrogen from water:
Students can be shown the action of sodium and calcium on water in the laboratory. They must be asked to make observations and write equations for the above reactions. Application of activity series for the above-mentioned reactions.
(b) Displacement of hydrogen from dilute acids.
The action of dilute sulphuric acid or hydrochloric acid on metals: Mg, Al, Zn and Fe.
(To understand the reasons for not using other metals and dilute nitric acid.)
(c) Displacement of hydrogen from alkalis.
The action of Alkalis (NaOH, KOH) on Al, Zn and Pb – unique nature of these elements.
(ii) The preparation and collection of hydrogen by a standard laboratory method other than electrolysis.
In the laboratory preparation, the reason for using zinc, the impurities in the gas, their removal and the precautions in the collection of the gas must be mentioned.
(iii) Industrial manufacture of hydrogen by Bosch process.
(iv) Oxidation and reduction reactions.
Differences in terms of the addition and removal of oxygen/hydrogen.
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7. Study of Gas Laws
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(i) The behaviour of gases under changes of temperature and pressure; explanation in terms of molecular motion (particles, atoms, molecules); Boyle’s Law and Charles’ Law; absolute zero; gas equation; simple relevant calculations.
(ii) Relationship between Kelvin scale and Celsius Scale of temperature; Standard temperature and pressure.
Conversion of temperature from Celsius Scale to Kelvin scale and vice versa. Standard temperature and pressure. (Simple calculations).
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8. Atmospheric pollution
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(a) Acid rain – composition, cause and its impact.
Sulphur in fossil fuels gives oxides of sulphur when burnt. High temperatures in furnaces and internal combustion engines produce oxides of nitrogen. (Equations to be included). Acid rain affects soil chemistry and water bodies.
(b) Global warming:
Greenhouse gases – their sources and ways of reducing their presence in the atmosphere. (Water vapour, carbon dioxide, methane and oxides of nitrogen)
(c) Ozone depletion
INTERNAL ASSESSMENT OF PRACTICAL WORK
Candidates will be asked to observe the effect of reagents and/or of heat on substances supplied to them. The exercises will be simple and may include the recognition and identification of certain gases listed below.
Gases: Hydrogen, Oxygen, Carbon dioxide, Chlorine, Hydrogen chloride, Sulphur dioxide, Hydrogen sulphide, Ammonia, Water vapour, Nitrogen dioxide.
Candidates are expected to have completed the following minimum practical work.
Simple experiments on:
1. Action of heat on the following compounds:
(a)copper carbonate, zinc carbonate
(b) washing soda, copper sulphate crystals
(c) zinc nitrate, copper nitrate, lead nitrate
(d) ammonium chloride, iodine, ammonium dichromate
Make observations, identify the products and make deductions where possible.
2. Action of dilute sulphuric acid on the following substances. (Warm if necessary)
(a)ametal
(b) a carbonate
(c) a sulphide
(d) a sulphite
Make observations, identify the gas evolved and make deductions.
3. Apply the flame test to identify the metal in the unknown substance.
(a) a sodium salt
(b) a potassium salt
(c) a calcium compound
4. Simple experiments based on hard water and soft water – identification of hardness – simple softening – by heating the temporary hard water, using washing soda and the advantage of using detergents over soap in hard water.
5. Find out the sources of pollution of water bodies and suggest preventive steps to control it.
Students can get the full syllabus below:
Direct Link to download ICSE Class 9 Chemistry Syllabus 2026-27:
ICSE Class 9 Chemistry Syllabus 2026-27: Major Topics
The Chemistry syllabus covers the following major areas: The Language of Chemistry, Chemical Changes and Reactions, Water, Atomic Structure and Chemical Bonding, The Periodic Table, Study of the First Element – Hydrogen, Study of Gas Laws, Analytical Chemistry, Mole Concept and Stoichiometry, Metallurgy, Study of Compounds, and Organic Chemistry.
A few of the key concepts students will study include symbols, valency, formulae and balancing equations; types of reactions; hardness of water; isotopes and bonding; the periodic table; hydrogen preparation and properties; gas laws; salt analysis; mole concept; extraction of metals; hydrogen chloride, ammonia, sulphuric acid and nitric acid; and the basics of organic chemistry, including hydrocarbons and nomenclature.
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