ICSE Class 9 Chemistry Syllabus for Board Exam 2026-27: Download Free PDF Here

Calculation of Relative Molecular Mass and percentage composition of a compound.

(ii) Relative Atomic Masses (atomic weights) and Relative Molecular Masses (molecular weights): either - standard H atom or 1/12th of a carbon 12 atom.

Chemical equation – definition and examples of chemical equations with one reactant and two or three products, two reactants and one product, two reactants and two products and two reactants and three or four products; balancing of equations. (by the hit and trial method).

Valency - definition; hydrogen combination and number of valence electrons of the metals and non-metals; mono, di, tri and tetra valent elements.

Symbol – definition; symbols of the elements often used.

(i) Symbol of an element; valency; formulae of radicals and formulae of compounds. Balancing of simple chemical equations.

Exothermic and endothermic reactions with examples – evolution/absorption of heat, light and electricity.

(The above to be taught with suitable chemical equations as examples).

Types and causes of hardness

Advantages and disadvantages of soft water and hard water.

Meaning, (in terms of action of soap)

(iii)Drying and Dehydrating Agents Meaning and examples only.

(Definition and examples of each of the above).

Qualitative effect of temperature on solubility (e.g. solutions of calcium sulphate, potassium nitrate and sodium chloride in water).

Solutions as 'mixtures' of solids in water; saturated solutions.

Atomic orbit structure for the formation of Covalent molecules on the basis of duplet and octet of electrons (examples: hydrogen, chlorine, oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen chloride, water, ammonia, carbon tetrachloride, methane.)

Atomic orbit structure for the formation of Electrovalent compounds (e.g. NaCl, MgCl2, CaO);

(ii) Electrovalent and covalent bonding, structures of various compounds – orbit structure

Electron distribution in the orbits - 2n2 rule, Octet rule. Reason for chemical activity of an atom.

Constituents of an atom - nucleus (protons, neutrons) with associated electrons; mass number, atomic number.

(i) Structure of an Atom, mass number and atomic number, Isotopes and Octet Rule.

Special reference to Alkali metals (Group 1), Alkaline Earth metals (Group 2) Halogens (Group 17) and Zero Group (Group 18).

Modern Periodic Table (Groups 1 to 18 and periods 1 to 7).

Discovery of Atomic Number and its use as a basis for Modern Periodic law.

Dobereiner’s Triads, Newland’s law of Octaves, Mendeleev’s contributions; Modern Periodic Law, the Modern Periodic Table. (Groups and periods)

6. Study of the First Element -Hydrogen