Punjab School Holidays in November 2026: Check Diwali Vacation, Gurpurab and Other School Closure Dates

Punjab School Holidays November 2026: Schools in Punjab are set to observe several holidays in November 2026, with students getting breaks for Diwali, Vishwakarma Day, Shaheedi Diwas of Kartar Singh Sarabha and Guru Nanak Dev Ji's Gurpurab. The month will bring multiple festive and religious occasions, giving students and teachers opportunities to take a break from their regular academic schedules. Diwali, one of the major festivals celebrated across the country, will fall on November 8, 2026 (Sunday). This will be followed by Vishwakarma Day on November 9 (Monday). Schools may also observe an extended Diwali vacation depending on their respective academic calendars. However, the exact reopening dates may differ between government, private and CBSE-affiliated schools. The Punjab Government's official holiday calendar for 2026 also lists November 16 as the martyrdom day of Kartar Singh Sarabha and November 24 as Guru Nanak Dev Ji's Gurpurab. Students and parents should check their respective school notifications before planning their holidays.

Also Read : School Holidays in November 2026 Punjab School Holidays November 2026: Complete List Here is a date-wise list of important festivals and public holidays that students in Punjab should keep track of in November 2026. Date Day Festival/Occasion November 1 Sunday Weekly Holiday November 8 Sunday Diwali November 9 Monday Vishwakarma Day November 15 Sunday Weekly Holiday November 16 Monday Shaheedi Diwas of Kartar Singh Sarabha November 22 Sunday Weekly Holiday November 24 Tuesday Guru Nanak Dev Ji Gurpurab November 29 Sunday Weekly Holiday Note: The dates above include the major occasions listed in Punjab's 2026 holiday calendar and regular Sundays. Actual school closures will depend on the applicable school calendar and education department instructions.

Also Read: Diwali 2026 School Holidays: Check State-wise Updates Diwali School Holidays 2026 in Punjab: Will Schools Remain Closed? Diwali will be celebrated on November 8, 2026, which falls on a Sunday. Students can therefore expect their regular weekly holiday on the festival day. The following day, November 9, is listed as Vishwakarma Day in the Punjab Government's holiday calendar. Some private school calendars also provide an extended Diwali vacation. For instance, Podar Education Network's Patiala school calendar lists Diwali vacation from November 7 to November 11, with classes scheduled to resume on November 12. However, this schedule should not be considered applicable to all schools across Punjab. Parents should check the holiday circular issued by their children's respective institutions.