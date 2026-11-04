Punjab School Holidays in November 2026: Check Diwali Vacation, Gurpurab and Other School Closure Dates
Punjab School Holidays November 2026: Check Diwali vacation dates, Vishwakarma Day, Kartar Singh Sarabha Shaheedi Diwas and Guru Nanak Dev Ji Gurpurab school holidays.
Punjab School Holidays November 2026: Schools in Punjab are set to observe several holidays in November 2026, with students getting breaks for Diwali, Vishwakarma Day, Shaheedi Diwas of Kartar Singh Sarabha and Guru Nanak Dev Ji's Gurpurab. The month will bring multiple festive and religious occasions, giving students and teachers opportunities to take a break from their regular academic schedules.
Diwali, one of the major festivals celebrated across the country, will fall on November 8, 2026 (Sunday). This will be followed by Vishwakarma Day on November 9 (Monday). Schools may also observe an extended Diwali vacation depending on their respective academic calendars. However, the exact reopening dates may differ between government, private and CBSE-affiliated schools.
The Punjab Government's official holiday calendar for 2026 also lists November 16 as the martyrdom day of Kartar Singh Sarabha and November 24 as Guru Nanak Dev Ji's Gurpurab. Students and parents should check their respective school notifications before planning their holidays.
Also Read : School Holidays in November 2026
Punjab School Holidays November 2026: Complete List
Here is a date-wise list of important festivals and public holidays that students in Punjab should keep track of in November 2026.
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Date
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Day
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Festival/Occasion
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November 1
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Sunday
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Weekly Holiday
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November 8
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Sunday
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Diwali
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November 9
|
Monday
|
Vishwakarma Day
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November 15
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Sunday
|
Weekly Holiday
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November 16
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Monday
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Shaheedi Diwas of Kartar Singh Sarabha
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November 22
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Sunday
|
Weekly Holiday
|
November 24
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Tuesday
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Guru Nanak Dev Ji Gurpurab
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November 29
|
Sunday
|
Weekly Holiday
Note: The dates above include the major occasions listed in Punjab's 2026 holiday calendar and regular Sundays. Actual school closures will depend on the applicable school calendar and education department instructions.
Also Read: Diwali 2026 School Holidays: Check State-wise Updates
Diwali School Holidays 2026 in Punjab: Will Schools Remain Closed?
Diwali will be celebrated on November 8, 2026, which falls on a Sunday. Students can therefore expect their regular weekly holiday on the festival day. The following day, November 9, is listed as Vishwakarma Day in the Punjab Government's holiday calendar.
Some private school calendars also provide an extended Diwali vacation. For instance, Podar Education Network's Patiala school calendar lists Diwali vacation from November 7 to November 11, with classes scheduled to resume on November 12.
However, this schedule should not be considered applicable to all schools across Punjab. Parents should check the holiday circular issued by their children's respective institutions.
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Other Important School Holidays in Punjab in November 2026
Apart from Diwali, students can expect holidays on two other important occasions during November.
Punjab will observe the martyrdom anniversary of freedom fighter Kartar Singh Sarabha on November 16, 2026 (Monday). The day holds historical significance in the state and is included in the Punjab Government's public holiday calendar.
Guru Nanak Dev Ji's birth anniversary, popularly known as Gurpurab or Prakash Purab, will be celebrated on November 24, 2026 (Tuesday). It is among the most significant religious occasions in Punjab. Schools are expected to observe the holiday as per the applicable state and institutional calendars.
Also Read :
|Assam School Holiday in November 2026
|Chhatisgarh School Holiday in November 2026
Will All Schools in Punjab Remain Closed in November 2026?
Not necessarily. Although the Punjab Government has listed several public holidays in its 2026 calendar, the actual school holiday schedule may vary depending on the institution.
Government schools, private schools and CBSE-affiliated institutions may follow different academic calendars. Some schools may also announce additional holidays around Diwali, depending on their annual vacation schedule.
Parents and students are advised to check official school circulars and announcements from the Punjab School Education Department for confirmation of closure and reopening dates.
Also Check:
|Jharkhand School Holiday in November 2026
|Andhra Pradesh School Holiday in November 2026
|Telangana School Holiday in November 2026
|Karnataka School Holiday in November 2026
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.