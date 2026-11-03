School Assembly News Headlines November 4, 2026: US Mid Term Elections, Manisha Bhanwala, Pakhtakor FC and Other News
School Assembly News Headlines November 4, 2026: Check today’s top updates on Cyclone Murasu, Delhi air quality, US midterm elections, Sensex surge, Glenn Maxwell’s retirement, and the latest education news.
School Assembly News Headlines for November 4, 2026, bring together the latest important updates from India and around the world. National news highlights the worsening Delhi air quality, while international headlines focus on the US Mid Term Elections and other major global developments. In sports, Manisha Bhanwala’s historic gold medal at the Senior World Wrestling Championships, Pakhtakor FC’s 2-6 defeat against Al Nassr, and Glenn Maxwell’s retirement from international cricket are among the major talking points. Education news covers the ongoing JEE Main 2027 Session 1 registration process and the NTA’s advisory on DigiLocker verification for candidates, along with other important exam updates.
National News Headlines for School Assembly November 4
- Cyclone Murasu crosses the Andhra Pradesh coast near Ongole, weakens into a cyclonic storm by afternoon
- Torrential rain batters coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana; flight schedules disrupted
- Delhi air quality slips into the ‘very poor’ category ahead of Diwali; anti-pollution curbs return
- Supreme Court allows certified green crackers in Delhi-NCR on November 7 and 8, with fixed morning and night hours
- PM Modi inaugurates the 23-km Pune Metro Pink Line, lays foundation for four new corridors worth about ₹21,800 crore
- India’s metro network expands from 248 km to 1,200 km in 12 years, says PM Modi
- Indian Navy rescues hijacked fishing vessel Azini off Somalia; all 20 crew members brought home safely
- Supreme Court speaks of a ‘protest economy’, urges balance between right to protest and right to livelihood
- Centre proposes 10 new import points for drugs, medical devices and cosmetics
- TDP-led NDA sweeps Andhra Pradesh municipal polls; Jana Sena strikes again with key ward and chairperson wins
- Weather in Raipur: cloudy sky with light rain and thundershowers, maximum around 29°C
International News Headlines for School Assembly November 4
- US midterm elections: polling under way for all 435 House seats, 35 Senate seats and 36 governorships; first results expected late at night
- Iran displays large billboards in Tehran threatening US President Donald Trump, even as hopes of a US-Iran peace deal build
- Ukraine and Russia report cyberattacks on their emergency alert applications
- Israel’s 2026 election throws up a hung parliament; coalition talks get under way
- Six Indian tourists stranded by heavy snowfall in Nepal’s Dolpa district rescued by helicopter
- Oil prices slide as markets anticipate a possible US-Iran breakthrough
Sports News Headlines for School Assembly November 4
- Al Nassr thrash Pakhtakor 6-2 in the AFC Champions League Elite; Pakhtakor FC stay without a win in the league phase
- Glenn Maxwell announces retirement from international cricket, ending a 14-year career with Australia
- Hardik Pandya linked to a blockbuster IPL move to Punjab Kings in a swap involving Arshdeep Singh
- Everton beat Newcastle United 1-0 at St James’ Park; Jacob Ramsey sent off late
- Kimi Antonelli becomes the youngest Formula 1 world champion in history at 20 years and 68 days
- Harmanpreet Singh’s hat-trick powers India past Malaysia and into the Asian Champions Trophy semi-finals
- India complete the Asian Champions Trophy round-robin with a perfect record after an 8-0 win over Korea
- Sri Lanka end a 27-year wait with an ODI series triumph over India
- New Zealand’s Mark Chapman and Rachin Ravindra ruled out of the ODI series against India
Business News Headlines for School Assembly November 4
- Sensex jumps 1,225 points to close at 76,917.85; Nifty gains 370 points in a broad rally
- Rupee strengthens to around 82.69 against the US dollar as crude oil cools
- Brent crude slips to $78.92 a barrel on hopes of a US-Iran peace deal and easier sanctions
- Microsoft raises $25 billion in its biggest bond sale, drawing orders nearly 4.6 times the offer to fund AI expansion
- Foreign investors sell shares worth ₹1,234 crore; domestic institutions buy ₹1,456 crore
- Harley-Davidson Sprint 440 unveiled ahead of EICMA 2026, with an India launch expected in 2027
- Investors eye the US Federal Reserve meeting and midterm election outcome for the next market direction
Education News Headlines for School Assembly November 4
- CBSE opens the correction window for LOC data for the 2026-27 session
- CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 date sheet for 2027 awaited; board examinations to begin in February
- UGC-NET December 2026 to be held on December 14 to 18 and December 21
- UGC-NET December 2026 city intimation slip to be released on November 23
- NTA begins the 2027 exam cycle; JEE Main session 1 registration to open shortly
- JEE Main 2027 session 2 dates to be planned around the NEET and CUET calendars
- NEET-UG 2027 may retain the pen-and-paper format as southern states oppose the shift to computer-based testing
- ABVP wins five of eight seats in the University of Ladakh students’ union elections
Science and Technology News Headlines for School Assembly
- ISRO’s GSLV-F18 mission successfully places the NVS-03 navigation satellite in orbit after its October 30 launch
- ISRO lines up a PSLV-XL mission carrying the TDS-01 technology demonstrator satellite for November
- India S&T Scoreboard set to be released by the science and technology ministry
- New studies warn that even 1.5°C of warming could wipe out more than half of the world’s glaciers
Thought of the Day
“Curiosity is the wick in the candle of learning.” — William Arthur Ward
Meaning: Curiosity is the spark that keeps learning alive. When you ask questions and look for answers, every lesson becomes interesting and every subject opens a new door. Students who stay curious never stop growing, because they learn something new every single day.
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School Holiday Tomorrow (November 4, 2026): Will Schools Remain Closed? Check State-Wise Updates
National Forensic Sciences University Law Admissions 2027: CLAT Scores Mandatory, Applications To Begin Jan 7
Executive - Editorial
Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.