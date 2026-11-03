UP Special TET Question Paper 2026: Download Paper 1 and Paper 2 PDF Here

UP Special TET Question Paper 2026: The UP Special TET 2026 exam was held today, 3 November 2026, by the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC). The morning shift ran from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM, and the afternoon shift from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM. Each shift lasted 2 hours 30 minutes. Candidates who appeared in Paper 1 and Paper 2 can now check the question papers in PDF format. These papers help in understanding the exam pattern, the types of questions asked, and the difficulty level. They also help candidates estimate their expected score and plan their preparation. In this article, we share the direct link and steps to download the UP Special TET Paper 1 and Paper 2 PDFs.

UP Special TET 2026 Question Paper Highlights

The table below gives the key details of the UP Special TET 2026 exam at a glance. Candidates can use it to quickly check the exam date, shift timings, and other important information before going through the question papers.