UP Special TET Question Paper 2026: Download Paper 1 and Paper 2 PDF Here
UP Special TET Question Paper 2026: The UP Special TET 2026 was successfully held on 3 November in two shifts. Candidates can now check and download Paper 1 and Paper 2 question papers in PDF. Solving them helps candidates understand the pattern, manage time, find weak areas, and estimate scores. Check this article to get the direct link to download the question paper PDF.
Key Points
- The UP Special TET 2026 exam was conducted by UPESSC on 3 November 2026.
- Question papers for Paper 1 and Paper 2 are now available in PDF format for download.
- Candidates can use these papers to understand exam pattern, difficulty, and estimate scores.
UP Special TET Question Paper 2026: The UP Special TET 2026 exam was held today, 3 November 2026, by the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC). The morning shift ran from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM, and the afternoon shift from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM. Each shift lasted 2 hours 30 minutes. Candidates who appeared in Paper 1 and Paper 2 can now check the question papers in PDF format. These papers help in understanding the exam pattern, the types of questions asked, and the difficulty level. They also help candidates estimate their expected score and plan their preparation. In this article, we share the direct link and steps to download the UP Special TET Paper 1 and Paper 2 PDFs.
UP Special TET 2026 Question Paper Highlights
The table below gives the key details of the UP Special TET 2026 exam at a glance. Candidates can use it to quickly check the exam date, shift timings, and other important information before going through the question papers.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC)
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Exam Name
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Special Teacher Eligibility Test (Special TET) 2026
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Advertisement Number
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03/2026
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Exam Date
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3 November 2026 (Tuesday)
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Papers
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Paper 1 and Paper 2
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Morning Shift
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9:30 AM to 12:00 PM
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Afternoon Shift
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2:30 PM to 5:00 PM
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Duration per Shift
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2 hours 30 minutes
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Exam Mode
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Offline (OMR-based)
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Exam Cities
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Prayagraj, Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Meerut and Agra
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Exam City Slip Released
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23 October 2026
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Admit Card Released
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31 October 2026
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Official Website
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upessc.up.gov.in
UP Special TET Question Paper 2026 PDF Download
The UP Special TET 2026 exam was held today, and candidates are now looking for the Paper 1 and Paper 2 question papers. Solving these papers helps you understand the exam pattern, the type of questions asked, and the difficulty level. Candidates can also use them to estimate their score and find the topics where they need more practice. Check the direct link to download UP Special TET Question Paper 2026 PDF
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UP Special TET Question Paper 2026
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Download PDF
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Paper 1 (For Class 1 to 5)
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Paper 2 (For Class 6 to 8)
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Click Here
Steps to Download UP Special TET Question Paper 2026
Candidates can follow these steps below to download the UP Special TET 2026 question papers:
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Go to the download links given in this article.
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Click on the link for Paper 1 or Paper 2, as required.
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The question paper PDF will open on your screen.
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Click on the download icon to save the PDF on your phone or computer.
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Take a printout if you want to solve the paper for practice.
Importance of Solving the UP Special TET Question Paper
Solving the previous year's question papers is one of the best ways to prepare for any teacher eligibility test. It shows candidates how the exam really looks and where they stand in their preparation. Here is why UP Special TET candidates should solve the Paper 1 and Paper 2 question papers.
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Understand the exam pattern: You get a clear idea of the number of questions, the sections, and the marking scheme.
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Know the types of questions: You learn which topics and question styles are asked most often.
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Improve time management: Solving a full paper in 2 hours 30 minutes helps you learn how much time to give each section.
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Find your weak areas: Wrong answers show the topics that need more revision.
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Increase speed and accuracy: Regular practice helps you answer faster with fewer mistakes.
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Build confidence: Facing a real paper reduces exam fear and nervousness.
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Learn the difficulty level: You can judge how easy or tough the paper is and plan your preparation.
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Check your expected score: Once the answer key is out, you can match your answers and estimate your marks.
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Revise the syllabus: Solving the paper makes you go through important topics again in a practical way.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com