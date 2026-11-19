Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta has launched an AI-powered product management programme for working professionals. The 9-month programme integrates AI-driven product strategy, customer intelligence and product leadership with applied learning and campus immersions. The programme is ready to move from managing features to leading product strategy, with an AI-woven curriculum built for working professionals who want to build genuine product strategy and lifecycle capability, sharpen analytical and customer-centric thinking, and step into strategic product leadership — through live sessions, real case studies, simulations, and a capstone project.

The programme will include Product strategy, lifecycle management, customer discovery, and roadmapping — the core disciplines of product management, covered properly. A dedicated module on AI in product strategy, generative AI, personalisation, and governance — plus emerging AI-native product trends and Stakeholder management, cross-functional leadership, and team building — the capabilities that separate a product manager from a product leader.