IIM Calcutta Launches AI-Powered Product Management Course for Working Professionals
IIM Calcutta launches a 9-month AI-powered programme for working professionals. The programme is split into 12 modules. Eligible candidates can apply through the link online
Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta has launched an AI-powered product management programme for working professionals. The 9-month programme integrates AI-driven product strategy, customer intelligence and product leadership with applied learning and campus immersions. The programme is ready to move from managing features to leading product strategy, with an AI-woven curriculum built for working professionals who want to build genuine product strategy and lifecycle capability, sharpen analytical and customer-centric thinking, and step into strategic product leadership — through live sessions, real case studies, simulations, and a capstone project.
The programme will include Product strategy, lifecycle management, customer discovery, and roadmapping — the core disciplines of product management, covered properly. A dedicated module on AI in product strategy, generative AI, personalisation, and governance — plus emerging AI-native product trends and Stakeholder management, cross-functional leadership, and team building — the capabilities that separate a product manager from a product leader.
IIM Calcutta AI Powered Programme - Click Here
Eligibility Criteria
-
Minimum 3 years of professional work experience.
-
Graduation/Diploma/Post-graduation degree with 50% marks and above
-
The programme is open to working professionals from all industries. International participants must hold a graduate degree or equivalent qualification from a recognised university or institution in their respective country
The programme is built for Mid-to-senior professionals aspiring to transition into or advance within product management roles, Managers and business leaders in marketing, operations, technology, or innovation seeking to sharpen their product strategy and analytics skills, and entrepreneurs and startup founders aiming to design, validate, and scale customer-driven products and Technology and data professionals looking to combine technical expertise with strategic product leadership.
Curriculum (12 Modules + Capstone Project)
The modules for the 9 month programme is given below
Module 1: Foundations of Product Management & Product Thinking
Module 2: Customer Discovery & Market Opportunity
Module 3: Product Strategy & Roadmapping
Module 4: Design Thinking & User Experience
Module 5: Agile Product Development & Execution
Module 6: Product Analytics & Data-Driven Decisions
Module 7: Go-To-Market Strategy & Product Launch
Module 8: AI-Driven Product Management
Module 9: Digital Product & Platform Management
Module 10: Product Leadership & Stakeholder Management
Module 11: Scaling Products & Growth Strategy
Module 12: Emerging Trends in Product Management
Capstone Project: End-to-end industry-relevant project requiring participants to build a real product strategy, MVP, and GTM plan.
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.