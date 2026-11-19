UPTET Syllabus 2027: The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2027 organized by the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) is a state level qualifying test for those aspirants who intend to become teachers of Primary Classes (I to V) and Upper Primary Classes (VI to VIII) in UP Government Schools and aided schools. The exam will be held offline OMR Mode on 26 and 27 February 2027 to check the aptitude of the candidates for teaching and knowledge of psychology, language, and core subjects.





Having an insight into the updated syllabus of the UPTET 2027 will help the candidates concentrate on the topics and chapters that are essential from the examination point of view in both papers. Paper 1 contains five sections- Child Development & Pedagogy, Language-I (Hindi), Language-II (English/Urdu/Sanskrit), Mathematics, and Environmental Studies. Paper 2 follows the same base in terms of Child Development and Languages and gives the option to candidates to take Mathematics and Science or Social Studies. There are 150 Multiple Choice Questions in each paper for 150 marks within 150 minutes without any negative marking.