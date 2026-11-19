UPTET Syllabus 2027: Check Paper 1 & Paper 2 Subject-Wise Topics, Exam Pattern & Download PDF
UPTET Syllabus 2027: The UPTET 2027 is an exam that is conducted by the UPESSC, which will take place in February 2027. The UPTET 2027 examination will consist of two parts: Paper 1 for Primary Level (Classes I to V) and Paper 2 for Upper Primary Level (Classes VI to VIII). Both tests have 150 questions with 150 marks each.
UPTET Syllabus 2027: The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2027 organized by the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) is a state level qualifying test for those aspirants who intend to become teachers of Primary Classes (I to V) and Upper Primary Classes (VI to VIII) in UP Government Schools and aided schools. The exam will be held offline OMR Mode on 26 and 27 February 2027 to check the aptitude of the candidates for teaching and knowledge of psychology, language, and core subjects.
Having an insight into the updated syllabus of the UPTET 2027 will help the candidates concentrate on the topics and chapters that are essential from the examination point of view in both papers. Paper 1 contains five sections- Child Development & Pedagogy, Language-I (Hindi), Language-II (English/Urdu/Sanskrit), Mathematics, and Environmental Studies. Paper 2 follows the same base in terms of Child Development and Languages and gives the option to candidates to take Mathematics and Science or Social Studies. There are 150 Multiple Choice Questions in each paper for 150 marks within 150 minutes without any negative marking.
Also Check:
UPTET Syllabus 2027: Key Highlights
Below are the key highlights related to the UPTET Syllabus 2027:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC)
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Exam Name
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Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2027
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Exam Levels
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Paper 1: Primary Level (Classes I to V) | Paper 2: Upper Primary Level (Classes VI to VIII)
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Exam Schedule
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February 2027 (Tentative / Cycle Window)
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Exam Mode & Duration
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Offline (Pen-and-Paper OMR Based) | 2 Hours 30 Minutes (150 Minutes)
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Total Questions & Marks
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150 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) | 150 Marks (+1 mark per correct answer)
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Negative Marking
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No negative marking
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Minimum Qualifying Marks
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General: 60% (90/150 Marks) | OBC / SC / ST / PwD: 55% (82/150 Marks)
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Certificate Validity
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Lifetime
UPTET Exam Pattern 2027 (Paper 1 & Paper 2)
The UPTET 2027 examination comprises two 150 minute long papers having 150 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) for 150 marks each. The Paper-I (classes I-V) includes the following subjects CDP, Hindi, Language II, Maths and EVS (all worth 30 marks). The Paper-II (classes VI-VIII) includes CDP, Hindi, Language-II (worth 30 marks each) and Mathematics and Science or Social Studies (worth 60 marks).
UPTET Paper 1 Exam Pattern 2027 (Primary Level- Classes I to V)
Below are the exam pattern 2027 for the Primary Level- Classes I to V:
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S. No.
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Subject / Section
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Number of Questions
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Maximum Marks
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Duration
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1
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Child Development and Pedagogy (CDP)
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30
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30
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2 Hours 30 Minutes (150 Minutes)
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2
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Language – I (Hindi) (Compulsory)
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30
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30
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-
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3
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Language – II (Any one from English, Urdu, or Sanskrit)
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30
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30
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-
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4
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Mathematics
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30
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30
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-
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5
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Environmental Studies (EVS)
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30
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30
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-
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Total
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150
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150
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2 Hours 30 Minutes
UPTET Paper 2 Exam Pattern 2027 (Upper Primary Level- Classes VI to VIII)
Below are the exam pattern 2027 for Upper Primary Level- Classes VI to VIII:
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S. No.
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Subject / Section
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Number of Questions
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Maximum Marks
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Duration
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1
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Child Development and Pedagogy (CDP)
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30
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30
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2 Hours 30 Minutes(150 Minutes)
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2
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Language – I (Hindi)(Compulsory)
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30
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30
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-
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3
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Language – II(Any one from English, Urdu, or Sanskrit)
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30
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30
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-
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4 (a)
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Mathematics and Science(For Maths & Science Teachers)
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60
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60
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-
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4 (b)
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Social Studies / Social Science(For Social Studies Teachers)
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60
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60
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-
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Total
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(Section 1 + 2 + 3 + either 4(a) or 4(b))
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150
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150
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2 Hours 30 Minutes
UPTET Syllabus 2027
Paper 1 (Classes I to V)
According to the UPTET 2027 Paper 1 syllabus (Classes I-V), there are five compulsory subjects worth a total of 150 marks Child Development & Pedagogy, Language-I (Hindi), Language-II (English/Urdu/Sanskrit), Mathematics, and Environmental Studies (EVS). Each of these sections consists of 30 questions assessing basic knowledge of primary-level subjects and psychology.
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Direct Link for UPTET Syllabus 2027 Paper 1 (Classes I to V)
Paper 2 (Classes VI to VIII)
The syllabus for the UPTET 2027 Paper 2 (classes VI-VIII) comprises four units worth 150 marks: Child Development and Pedagogy (30), Language-I Hindi (30), Language-II English/Urdu/Sanskrit (30), and subject streams in Mathematics & Science OR Social Studies (60). This is done in order to test the psychology of adolescents, language ability, subject matter of middle school, and teaching methods.
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Direct Link for UPTET Syllabus 2027 Paper 2 (Classes VI to VIII)
Also Read: UPTET Revised Result 2026: High Court Orders Release in 30 Days, Scorecard on 148 Questions
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.