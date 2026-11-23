CG Vyapam Lecturer Admit Card 2026 Released at cgssb.cgstate.gov.in, Download Hall Ticket PDF Here
CG Vyapam Lecturer Admit Card 2026 Download: The Chhattisgarh Employees Selection Board has officially released the hall tickets CGSSB for the LSL26 recruitment examination. Candidates can download their hall tickets online through the official website. There are a total of 854 vacancies. Check all the details here.
Key Points
- The CG Vyapam Lecturer Admit Card 2026 was released on November 23, 2026.
- The Lecturer Recruitment Examination (LSL26) is on November 29, 2026.
- A total of 854 lecturer posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.
CG Vyapam Lecturer Admit Card 2026: The Chhattisgarh Employees Selection Board (CGSSB) has officially released the CG Vyapam Lecturer Admit Card 2026 on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the Lecturer Recruitment Examination (LSL26) under the Directorate of Public Instruction, Chhattisgarh can download their hall tickets online. The written examination is set to be conducted on November 29, 2026. Through this recruitment drive a total of 854 posts of lecturer would be filled in the School Education Department. Candidates can check their admit cards through the official portal using the available download link.
CG Vyapam Lecturer Admit Card 2026: Overview
The selection process for CG Vyapam Lecturer posts includes a written examination followed by document verification and merit list preparation. Candidates can check the important details related to the CG Vyapam Lecturer Admit Card 2026 in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam Conducting Body
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Chhattisgarh Employees Selection Board (CGSSB)
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Exam Name
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Lecturer Recruitment Examination (LSL26)
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Post Name
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Lecturer
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Total Vacancies
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854
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Admit Card Status
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Released
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Admit Card Release Date
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November 23, 2026
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Exam Date
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November 29, 2026
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Exam Timing
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10:00 AM to 12:15 PM
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Exam Duration
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2 Hours 15 Minutes
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Exam Districts
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5
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Exam Mode
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Written Examination
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Official Website
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vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in
CG Vyapam Lecturer Admit Card 2026 PDF Download Link
The CGSSB has activated the admit card download link for the Lecturer Recruitment Examination 2026. Candidates can visit the official website to download the hall tickets. The board has instructed candidates to download their admit cards before the examination. Check the direct link to download the CG Vyapam Admit Card 2026 below.
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CG Vyapam Lecturer Admit Card 2026 Link
CG Vyapam Lecturer Exam Date and Timing 2026
As per the official notice the CG Vyapam Lecturer Recruitment Examination (LSL26) will be conducted on November 29, 2026 (Sunday). The examination is going to take place from 10:00 AM to 12:15 PM across five examination districts.
The recruitment examination will cover various subjects including Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Mathematics, Political Science, History, Geography and Economics.
How to Download CG Vyapam Lecturer Admit Card 2026?
Candidates can follow the steps below to download their hall tickets-
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Visit the official website at vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in.
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Now you have to visit the latest announcement section.
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Now click on the link titled Vyapam Lecturer Admit Card 2026 link.
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Click on the admit card download link.
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Enter your required login credentials.
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Submit the details to download the hall ticket.
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Download and take a printout of the admit card for exam day
Important Instructions for CG Vyapam Lecturer Exam 2026
The board has issued instructions that candidates must follow on the examination day which are as follow
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Candidates must carry a copy of the admit card to the examination centre.
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In addition candidates must also carry a photo identity proof with them such as an Aadhaar card, voter ID or driving licence.
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Candidates must reach the examination centre at least two hours before the examination.
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Entry will be closed 30 minutes before the examination begins at 9:30 AM.
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Those coming to the exam must wear slippers or shoes with thin soles.
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Electronic devices and other prohibited items are not allowed inside the exam hall.
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Follow all instructions given by the examination authorities.
For more details please visit the official website regularly.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.