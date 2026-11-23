CG Vyapam Lecturer Admit Card 2026: The Chhattisgarh Employees Selection Board (CGSSB) has officially released the CG Vyapam Lecturer Admit Card 2026 on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the Lecturer Recruitment Examination (LSL26) under the Directorate of Public Instruction, Chhattisgarh can download their hall tickets online. The written examination is set to be conducted on November 29, 2026. Through this recruitment drive a total of 854 posts of lecturer would be filled in the School Education Department. Candidates can check their admit cards through the official portal using the available download link.

CG Vyapam Lecturer Admit Card 2026: Overview

The selection process for CG Vyapam Lecturer posts includes a written examination followed by document verification and merit list preparation. Candidates can check the important details related to the CG Vyapam Lecturer Admit Card 2026 in the table below.