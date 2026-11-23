MAH MBA CET Marks vs Percentile 2027: To evaluate and target for the MAH MBA CET exam 2027, it is a must to understand the different between MAH MBA CET Score & Percentile Rank. Mark refers to your marks from the exam while percentile refers to your relative standing in relation to other students in your shift where the number is indicative of the percentage who performed at your level or below you. The upcoming sessions of MAH MBA CET 2027 is expected, while the registration may begin from January 2027. CET Cell has also introcduced a new paper pattern in 2027. From 200 marks scale, it has shifted to 150 number of questions, while also reducing the time limit to solve the questions. This will make it easy to understand the percentile pattern from 2023-25. MAH MBA CET Exam Pattern 2027: Latest Changes

Maharashatra CET has introduced new changes in the MAH MBA CET exam pattern for 2027 cycle. The number of MCQs includes 150 to be answered in 120 minutes. It means there is a change in the sectional weightage and reduction in time period. It is a computer-based test with multiple sittings. For 2027 exam cycle, it will have 2 attempts, involving same sectional pattern. MAH MBA CET 2027: Expected Percentile and Score The table highlights the MAH MBA CET expected percentile and score between the range of 99.99 to 80+ percentile. Since the conducting body releases the result in percentile format, colleges accept scores for MBA admission. Therefore, it is necessary to check the range and target for the 2027 cycle. Percentile Expected Score (Out of 200) 99.99 155 - 160 99.98 153 - 158 99.97 150 - 155 99.96 148 - 153 99.95 145 - 150 99.9+ 140 - 148 99+ 125 - 135 98+ 120 - 124 97+ 115 - 119 95+ 105 - 114 90+ 95 - 104 80+ 85 - 94

MAH MBA CET Previous Year’s Score vs Percentile The table highlights MAH MBA CET previous year score and percentile trend analysis. As per the previous data, 99.99 percentile highlights scores between 163 to 159. While the last percentile which is 80+ scores may range between 86 to 90 moving in descending order. Percentile 2023 2024 2025 99.99 159 159 163 99.98 156 156 159 99.97 153* 153 157 99.96 152 152 156 99.95 151 151 154 99+ 131 131 133 98+ 123 123 124 97+ 118 118 120 95+ 113 113 114 90+ 99 99 98 80+ 86 86 90* How to Calculate Your Score Based on the Percent? CET Cell calculates scores based on the percent as per the formula provided below: Percentile = 100 × (candidates in your session scoring equal to or below you) ÷ (total candidates in the session)