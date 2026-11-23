MAH MBA CET Marks vs Percentile 2027: Check Expected and Previous Score Analysis
This article explains the difference between MAH MBA CET marks and percentile for the 2027 exam, including the new exam pattern and score calculation. It provides expected and previous year score vs. percentile analysis to help candidates target their scores effectively.
MAH MBA CET Marks vs Percentile 2027: To evaluate and target for the MAH MBA CET exam 2027, it is a must to understand the different between MAH MBA CET Score & Percentile Rank. Mark refers to your marks from the exam while percentile refers to your relative standing in relation to other students in your shift where the number is indicative of the percentage who performed at your level or below you.
The upcoming sessions of MAH MBA CET 2027 is expected, while the registration may begin from January 2027. CET Cell has also introcduced a new paper pattern in 2027. From 200 marks scale, it has shifted to 150 number of questions, while also reducing the time limit to solve the questions. This will make it easy to understand the percentile pattern from 2023-25.
MAH MBA CET Exam Pattern 2027: Latest Changes
Maharashatra CET has introduced new changes in the MAH MBA CET exam pattern for 2027 cycle. The number of MCQs includes 150 to be answered in 120 minutes. It means there is a change in the sectional weightage and reduction in time period. It is a computer-based test with multiple sittings. For 2027 exam cycle, it will have 2 attempts, involving same sectional pattern.
MAH MBA CET 2027: Expected Percentile and Score
The table highlights the MAH MBA CET expected percentile and score between the range of 99.99 to 80+ percentile. Since the conducting body releases the result in percentile format, colleges accept scores for MBA admission. Therefore, it is necessary to check the range and target for the 2027 cycle.
|
Percentile
|
Expected Score (Out of 200)
|
99.99
|
155 - 160
|
99.98
|
153 - 158
|
99.97
|
150 - 155
|
99.96
|
148 - 153
|
99.95
|
145 - 150
|
99.9+
|
140 - 148
|
99+
|
125 - 135
|
98+
|
120 - 124
|
97+
|
115 - 119
|
95+
|
105 - 114
|
90+
|
95 - 104
|
80+
|
85 - 94
MAH MBA CET Previous Year’s Score vs Percentile
The table highlights MAH MBA CET previous year score and percentile trend analysis. As per the previous data, 99.99 percentile highlights scores between 163 to 159. While the last percentile which is 80+ scores may range between 86 to 90 moving in descending order.
|
Percentile
|
2023
|
2024
|
2025
|
99.99
|
159
|
159
|
163
|
99.98
|
156
|
156
|
159
|
99.97
|
153*
|
153
|
157
|
99.96
|
152
|
152
|
156
|
99.95
|
151
|
151
|
154
|
99+
|
131
|
131
|
133
|
98+
|
123
|
123
|
124
|
97+
|
118
|
118
|
120
|
95+
|
113
|
113
|
114
|
90+
|
99
|
99
|
98
|
80+
|
86
|
86
|
90*
How to Calculate Your Score Based on the Percent?
CET Cell calculates scores based on the percent as per the formula provided below:
Percentile = 100 × (candidates in your session scoring equal to or below you) ÷ (total candidates in the session)
For example, you have a target of 80 percent in an exam carrying 150 marks, your score will be calculated as (80/100) X 150 = 120 marks (160 marks in 200 mark paper). The key thing to understand here is that there exists a difference between percentage and percentile in cases of competitive entrance tests such as MAH MBA CET.
While percentage is indicative of the exact fraction of the total marks which you scored out of the maximum, percentile indicates the number of people who has scored equal to you score or less than your after normalization of all the shifts.
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.