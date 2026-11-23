Assam PSC VO BVO Admit Card 2026 Out at apsc.nic.in: Download Veterinary Officer Hall Ticket PDF Link Here
APSC VO BVO Admit Card 2026 link for the posts of Veterinary Officer/Block Veterinary Officer (VO/BVO) has been released on November 23, 2026. The written exam is scheduled to be held on November 29, 2026. Check hall ticket download link and more details here.
APSC VO BVO Admit Card 2026: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) on November 23 has released the APSC VO BVO Admit Card 2026 for the posts of Veterinary Officer/Block Veterinary Officer (VO/BVO) on its official website. The written exam for the Veterinary Officer/Block Veterinary Officer (VO/BVO) against Advt. No. 11/2026 is scheduled to be held on November 29, 2026, in two sittings, including 10:00 AM to 12 Noon and 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM. Candidates appearing in the exam can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at https://apsc.nic.in.
APSC VO BVO Admit Card 2026 Downlod Link
APSC has uploaded the e-Admission Certificate for Screening Test (OMR Based) for the post of Veterinary Officer/Block Veterinary Officer (VO/BVO) under Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department on its official website. Candidates appearing in the screening test can download their hall ticket directly through the link given below-
|APSC VO BVO Admit Card 2026
|Download Link
APSC VO BVO Admit Card 2026 Exam Schedule
The written exam for Veterinary Officer/Block Veterinary Officer (VO/BVO) will be conducted on Sunday, November 29, 2026. Paper I (General Studies) will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, whereas Paper II (Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science) will be held from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM. You can check the detailed exam schedule given below-
|Date & Day
|Time
|Subject
|November 29, 2026 (Sunday)
|10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon
|General Studies (Paper - I)
|November 29, 2026 (Sunday)
|1:30 PM to 3:30 PM
|Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science (Paper - II)
How To Download APSC VO BVO Admit Card 2026 PDF?
APSC has activated the APSC VO BVO Admit Card 2026 download link for Screening Test (OMR-based) for the post of Veterinary Officer/Block Veterinary Officer (VO/BVO) under Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department on its official website. You can download the admit card from the official website after following the steps given below
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Visit the official website i.e. apsc.nic.in.
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Go to the Latest Updates Section available on the Home Page.
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Click on the link " Download e-Admission Certificate for Screening Test (OMR Based) for the post of Veterinary Officer/Block Veterinary Officer (VO/BVO) under Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department (Advt. No. 11/2026)” given on the Home Page.
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A New Window will open where you will have to use your login credentials.
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Take Print Out of the Admit Card and save a copy for future reference.
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