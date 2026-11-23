APSC VO BVO Admit Card 2026: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) on November 23 has released the APSC VO BVO Admit Card 2026 for the posts of Veterinary Officer/Block Veterinary Officer (VO/BVO) on its official website. The written exam for the Veterinary Officer/Block Veterinary Officer (VO/BVO) against Advt. No. 11/2026 is scheduled to be held on November 29, 2026, in two sittings, including 10:00 AM to 12 Noon and 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM. Candidates appearing in the exam can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at https://apsc.nic.in.

APSC VO BVO Admit Card 2026 Downlod Link

APSC has uploaded the e-Admission Certificate for Screening Test (OMR Based) for the post of Veterinary Officer/Block Veterinary Officer (VO/BVO) under Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department on its official website. Candidates appearing in the screening test can download their hall ticket directly through the link given below-