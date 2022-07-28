Optical Illusion: Can you spot the hidden fox in the dark forest within 29 seconds? 

Optical Illusion: Find the hidden fox- The optical Illusion test below requires you to find the hidden fox in the image within 29 seconds. Now you must wonder why we insisted on spotting the hidden fox within 29 seconds. The reason is that if you are not able to find the fox in 29 seconds, you will not be able to spot it for a long time. This optical illusion test has taken the internet by storm and has taken the shape of a global optical illusion challenge. The brain teaser is extremely tough and requires excellent cognitive skills from the viewer.



Optical Illusion: Picture

Solve the optical illusion puzzle below and establish your IQ levels are better than the rest.

Take a look at the picture below and tell us where the fox was seen by you through the comment box.

What do you see?

One can see a forest in the picture. It is a foggy day with long trees. You may also see a tall shadow-like figure lurking behind the trees on the right. Wonder what that thing is? It reminds me of the shadow man who is a part of famous folklore. Shadow man is a humanoid figure which is perceived to be true across many regions of the world. But that is just a myth. You need to focus on the fox. Welcome back to the real world.

Optical Illusion: Can you spot the hidden frog in the picture within 36 seconds?

Look for the fox in this optical illusion to establish the brilliance of your cognitive skills.

This is not just a test of your brilliance but also of your pride now. Go find that lurking fox within 29 seconds.

Many of our viewers may wonder where is the optical illusion in this picture. You need to look at the image for 29 seconds at least to feel the optical illusion. Just like many of our readers started imagining the illusive shadow man, you might come up with something new hidden here in the jungle.

Did you find the fox already, didn't you?

For those of you who could not find the fox sooner, it was a very difficult brain teaser with the fox hidden where one could seriously never imagine.

Optical Illusion: Hints-

Try looking at the right side of the image. There is your fox definitely. We have brought the picture again for you. Now look for the fox on the right side of the image. You have 29 seconds more to do that.

You did not find the fox yet? Now, who said you had to find the animal only? Did we say it cannot be a fox-shaped branch patch? This is the biggest hint we could have given you. The fox-shaped branches are on the right side of the picture.

You may look below at the answer as we are out of hints.

