Neeraj Chopra: Salary, Olympic gold medal, Career, army post, height, javelin throw world records and more

Neeraj Chopra has won the Gold medal at the Tokyo Summer Olympics 2020 and won the hearts of a billion Indians. He has been the first athlete to win a Gold at the highest category of World Championships, the Olympics. Take a look at the details of his birth, age, early years, profession, what led him into sports in his complete biography shared below.

He has had his training under Coach Uwe Hohn.

He contests in the category of track and field and is ranked 4 in the world.

His height is 178 m that makes him 5 feet 11 inches tall with the weight of 86 kilograms.

He is currently pursuing Bachelor of Arts from Lovely Professional University, LPU in Jalandhar, Punjab.

He has two sisters and graduated from Dayanand Anglo Vedic College in Chandigarh.

Neeraj Chopra was born on 24th December 1997 in Khandra Village of Panipat, Haryana.

Neeraj was always teased for obesity as a child after which his father enrolled him in a gym at Madlauda and later at Panipat.

The javelin thrower Jaiveer Choudhary recognised his talent while he used to visit the Panipat Sports Authority. He was Neeraj's first coach as well.

After that Neeraj was enrolled in Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex in Panchkula where he was trained by Naseem Ahmad. He learnt the long run and javelin throw under him. He achieved the throw range of 55 metres but when he went to compete at Lucknow’s 2012 junior championship, he made a record throw of 68.40 metres.

At the senior national match he achieved the throw of 70 metres and at the junior category he threw a record 81.04 metres.

He then received a call from NIS Patiala where he went to train for the future.

Neeraj's first medal was a silver at the Youth Olympics Qualification in Bangkok in 2014.

At South Asian Games, Chopra threw a record 87.3 metres to win a gold.