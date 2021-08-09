Neeraj Chopra: Salary, Olympic gold medal, Career, army post, height, javelin throw world records and more
Neeraj Chopra has won the Gold medal at the Tokyo Summer Olympics 2020 and won the hearts of a billion Indians. He has been the first athlete to win a Gold at the highest category of World Championships, the Olympics. Take a look at the details of his birth, age, early years, profession, what led him into sports in his complete biography shared below.
Neeraj Chopra: Age, Family and Education
- Neeraj Chopra was born on 24th December 1997 in Khandra Village of Panipat, Haryana.
- His family is basically an agriculture based earner.
- He has two sisters and graduated from Dayanand Anglo Vedic College in Chandigarh.
- He is currently pursuing Bachelor of Arts from Lovely Professional University, LPU in Jalandhar, Punjab.
- His height is 178 m that makes him 5 feet 11 inches tall with the weight of 86 kilograms.
- He contests in the category of track and field and is ranked 4 in the world.
- He has had his training under Coach Uwe Hohn.
Neeraj Chopra: Athletic career
- Neeraj was always teased for obesity as a child after which his father enrolled him in a gym at Madlauda and later at Panipat.
- The javelin thrower Jaiveer Choudhary recognised his talent while he used to visit the Panipat Sports Authority. He was Neeraj's first coach as well.
- After that Neeraj was enrolled in Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex in Panchkula where he was trained by Naseem Ahmad. He learnt the long run and javelin throw under him. He achieved the throw range of 55 metres but when he went to compete at Lucknow’s 2012 junior championship, he made a record throw of 68.40 metres.
- At the senior national match he achieved the throw of 70 metres and at the junior category he threw a record 81.04 metres.
- He then received a call from NIS Patiala where he went to train for the future.
- Neeraj's first medal was a silver at the Youth Olympics Qualification in Bangkok in 2014.
- At South Asian Games, Chopra threw a record 87.3 metres to win a gold.
- 2016 was a good year again for him but he failed to qualify for the Rio Olympics due to cut off date clash. He won a gold medal in the 2016 IAAF World U20 Championships in Bydgoszcz, Poland and set a world junior record of 86.48 metres in javelin throw.
Posting in the Indian Army:
Neeraj Chopra was offered a post of Junior Commissioned Officer at the Rajputana Rifles in the army after the Indian Army was impressed with his performance at the South Asian Games. He was given a rank of Naib Subedar which is not a rank easily available for the athletes.
He was formally inducted as a JCO in 2016 and was given leave to train.
Neeraj Chopra: Gold Medal List
2016: World U20 Championship at Poland- Gold with 86.48 m throw
2018: Sotteville Athletic Meet at France- Gold with 85.17m
2018: Savo Games at Finland- Gold with 85.6 m throw
2018: Commonwealth Games at Australia- Gold with 86.47 m throw
2018: Asian Games at Jakarta- Gold with 88.06 m throw
2021: Summer Olympics at Tokyo- Gold with 87.58 m throw
Neeraj Chopra: Awards
He has won the Arjuna Award in 2018 and Vishisht Seva Medal at the REpublic Day honours 2020.