Who is David Miller?

David Miller, the South African cricketer is in the news after he shared a personal loss on Twitter. In a heartwrenching note, he wrote "RIP my little rockstar💗 Love you always!💗."

David Miller was born on 10 June 1989 in Pietermaritzburg. Popular as ‘Killer Miller’ his full name is David Andrew Miller. David had a keen interest in cricket since his childhood, his father was a club-level cricketer who encouraged him to pursue cricket as his profession. The left-handed middle-order batsman and an occasional wicket-keeper play for KwaZulu-Natal and the South African national team.

Also, the former captain of Kings XI Punjab plays domestic cricket for the Dolphins and also plays for both One Day International (ODI) and 20-20 International Cricket. Back in September 2018, Miller announced that he would no longer be available to play first-class cricket.

Honors & Achievements

David Miller was named in the ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year for the year 2021.

He also became the Indian Premier League Champion in 2022

Miller and JP Dunipy hold the 5th wicket ODI partnership record with 256 run-stand against England in ICC World Cup 2015.

He holds the world record for the highest score in a World Cup match by a #5 batsman.

David hits the most number of 6’s in a world cup match with 9.

2nd South African after Gary Kirstein scored a ton on his World Cup Debut.

David got married to Soprano Sarah Joy Miller, a member of the Three Graces, in 2009. They live in New York's financial district with their dog, Cosmo, a Maltese-Havanese mix. His daughter Ane passed away on Saturday after suffering from cancer.