JKSSB SFW DV Schedule 2026 Out For Wild Life Guard, Inspector and Others, Check List Of Document Required
JKSSB SFW DV Schedule 2026 has been released by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) for various posts including Wildlife Guard, Inspector, FPF Guard, Social Forestry Worker, and Field Assistant. The Document verification will be conducted from November 02 onwards. Check the list of document and other details here.
JKSSB SFW DV Schedule 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the detailed document verification schedule for various posts on its official website. The Board is set to conduct the document verification from November 02, 2026 onwards for various posts including Wild Life Guard, Inspector, FPF Guard, Social Forestry Worker, and Field Assistant under Advertisement Notification Nos. 03 of 2021 and 04 of 2022. All those candidates shortlisted in the Physical Standard Test/Physical Endurance Test (PST/PET) round held in September 2026 can download the detailed DV schedule from the official website of JKSSB-https://jkssb.nic.in.
JKSSB SFW DV Schedule 2026 PDF Download Link
The document verification process details for candidates shortlisted in the PET/PST round for posts of Wildlife Guard, Inspector, FPF Guard, Social Forestry Worker, and Field Assistant under the Department of Forest, Ecology & Environment have been uploaded on the official website. To make it easy for the candidates, the direct link to download the JKSSB SFW DV Schedule 2026 is given below-
|JKSSB SFW DV Schedule 2026
|Download Link
How to Download JKSSB Social Forestry Worker DV Schedule 2026?
The Board will conduct document verification from November 02 to November 04, 2026, for various posts, including Wildlife Guard, Inspector, FPF Guard, Social Forestry Worker, and Field Assistant. You can download the detailed schedule after following the steps given below:
-
Step 1: Go to the official website of JKSSB at -https://jkssb.nic.in/.
-
Step 2: Click on the link displayed as 'Notification regarding Document Verification of candidates falling under consideration zone for the post of Wild Life Guard, Inspector, FPF Guard, Social Forestry Worker and Field Assistant.'
-
Step 3: Now, on the homepage, you will get the detailed PDF in a new window.
-
Step 4: Download and save it for future reference.
JKSSB Social Forestry Worker DV 2026: List Of Documents Required
Candidates appearing in the document verification round are required to carry all the crucial and mandatory original documents along with one set of self-attested photocopies, including application forms, photos, ID proof, birth proof, domicile, and qualification certificates as mentioned in the notification. Check the detailed of list of documents to be carried-
-
Copy of Application Forms
-
Two passport-size recent colour photographs
-
Original Photo ID Proof (e.g., Aadhar Card, Voter Card, PAN Card, Passport)
-
Date of Birth (D.O.B) Certificate (10th Diploma / Marks card)
-
Valid Category Certificate (if claiming reservation under a category)
-
Domicile Certificate
-
10+2 Marks Sheet / Diploma
-
Prescribed Qualification / Certificates for the post as specified in the relevant Advertisement Notification
-
Equivalence Certificate issued by concerned authorities (mandatory for candidates claiming equivalent educational qualification)
-
Bonafide Certificate in the prescribed format, issued by the Controller/Registrar of the concerned University/Institute/Board (for qualifications obtained outside the UT of J&K)
-
Any specific post eligibility certificates as required
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.