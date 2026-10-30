JKSSB SFW DV Schedule 2026 Out For Wild Life Guard, Inspector and Others, Check List Of Document Required

JKSSB SFW DV Schedule 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the detailed document verification schedule for various posts on its official website. The Board is set to conduct the document verification from November 02, 2026 onwards for various posts including Wild Life Guard, Inspector, FPF Guard, Social Forestry Worker, and Field Assistant under Advertisement Notification Nos. 03 of 2021 and 04 of 2022. All those candidates shortlisted in the Physical Standard Test/Physical Endurance Test (PST/PET) round held in September 2026 can download the detailed DV schedule from the official website of JKSSB-https://jkssb.nic.in.

JKSSB SFW DV Schedule 2026 PDF Download Link

The document verification process details for candidates shortlisted in the PET/PST round for posts of Wildlife Guard, Inspector, FPF Guard, Social Forestry Worker, and Field Assistant under the Department of Forest, Ecology & Environment have been uploaded on the official website. To make it easy for the candidates, the direct link to download the JKSSB SFW DV Schedule 2026 is given below-