Allahabad University Shifts Classes Online for November 4 and 5, Check Official Notice
Allahabad University has directed all the departments and centres to conduct the classes in online mode on November 4 and 5, 2026. Check the official notitice in the article below.
Key Points
- AU classes move online for November 4 and 5, 2026, across all departments and centres.
- Faculty to conduct online classes from their departments as per the regular timetable.
- Physical classes resume November 6, 2026, practicals for Nov 4-5 to be postponed or shifted.
The University of Allahabad (AU) has notified that all the teaching activities across its departments and centres will be conducted in online mode on November 4 and November 5, 2026. As per the official notice issued on the social media platform of the Allahabad university, faculty members must take their respective classes online as per the regular timetable from their departments. However, the university administration has not statd the specific reason behind the temporarily mobing away from the offline classes to online classes for these two days.
What Are the Official Order of the Allahabad University 2026?
The formal notice issued by the University of Allahabad on their social media handle directs all the teaching in all theDepartments and Centres of the University shall be conducted in online mode on November 4 and 5, 2026. Faculty members are also notified that theyr are to conduct regular classes from their respective Departments and Centres as per the prescribed timetable online.
This official notice has been distributed to all the Deans of Faculties, Head of Departments, Directors of Institutes, Coordinators of Centres, the Proctor, Dean of Students Wlefare (DSW) and Controller of Examinations for immediate implementation of the orders.
https://t.co/gOajiluPIJ— University of Allahabad (@UoA_Official) November 3, 2026
Guidelines for Students and Faculty of Allahabad University
The guidelines for the students and faculty of the Allahabad University, who will be attending their classes online are as follows:-
- Faculty members will deliver lectures from their departmental rooms according to the existing daily schedule, making sure students experience minimum curriculum interruption.
- Because the central notification does not prescribe a single video conferencing tool, students must coordinate with their respective departmental groups like Google Meet, Zoom, or department portals to access the meeting links for the online classes.
- The university has not indicated any extension of online classes beyond November 5, 2026. Physical and in-person lectures are expected to resume normally from Friday, that is November 6, 2026, unless there is an additional notice issued by the university.
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What Should Students of UOA keep in Mind?
As the university of Allahabad wis conducting classes online there are few things that the students should keep in mind:-
- Practical lab evaluations or field submissions which are scheduled for November 4 and 5 will be postponed or shifted to virtual assignment turn in or any other source. Students are advised to verify directly with their course coordinators.
- The order targets academic teaching, administrative branches, library back-office, and central exam sections generally remain functional unless declared closed under a separate gazetted holiday notification.
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Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.