Allahabad University Shifts Classes Online for November 4 and 5, Check Official Notice

The University of Allahabad (AU) has notified that all the teaching activities across its departments and centres will be conducted in online mode on November 4 and November 5, 2026. As per the official notice issued on the social media platform of the Allahabad university, faculty members must take their respective classes online as per the regular timetable from their departments. However, the university administration has not statd the specific reason behind the temporarily mobing away from the offline classes to online classes for these two days.

What Are the Official Order of the Allahabad University 2026?

The formal notice issued by the University of Allahabad on their social media handle directs all the teaching in all theDepartments and Centres of the University shall be conducted in online mode on November 4 and 5, 2026. Faculty members are also notified that theyr are to conduct regular classes from their respective Departments and Centres as per the prescribed timetable online.