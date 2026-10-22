Tamil Nadu School Holiday in October 2026: Check Important Days, Latest Updates Here

Tamil Nadu School Holiday October 2026: School Holidays in Tamil Nadu for October officially begin with the continuation of the quarterly exam break. Schools in the state are closed after the term exam and will reopen only in October.

According to the schedule, schools in Tamil Nadu are officially closed for the Quarterly exam break from September 26, 2026. Schools are set to reopen on Monday, October 5, 2026. The distribution of the second-term textbooks for students from classes 1 to 7 is also scheduled for the same time.

Other than these, schools will also be closed for Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, 2026 and October 19 and 20 for Ayudha Pooja and Vijayadashami.

Key October 2026 School Dates & Holidays

Check the key holiday dates for October in Tamil Nadu