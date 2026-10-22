Tamil Nadu School Holiday in October 2026: Check Important Days, Latest Updates Here
Tamil Nadu School Holiday October 2026: School Holidays in Tamil Nadu for October officially begin with the continuation of the quarterly exam break. Schools in the state are closed after the term exam and will reopen only in October.
According to the schedule, schools in Tamil Nadu are officially closed for the Quarterly exam break from September 26, 2026. Schools are set to reopen on Monday, October 5, 2026. The distribution of the second-term textbooks for students from classes 1 to 7 is also scheduled for the same time.
Other than these, schools will also be closed for Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, 2026 and October 19 and 20 for Ayudha Pooja and Vijayadashami.
Key October 2026 School Dates & Holidays
Check the key holiday dates for October in Tamil Nadu
-
October 2 (Friday): Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (Public and school holiday)
-
September 26 – October 4: Quarterly exam break (Schools closed)
-
October 5 (Monday): Schools reopen; distribution of second-term textbooks (Classes 1 to 7) and return of evaluated answer sheets.
-
October 19 (Monday): Ayudha Pooja (Confirmed regional holiday)
-
October 20 (Tuesday): Vijayadashami / Dussehra (Public and school holiday)
Schools Closed in Tamil Nadu for Five Days
Schools in five districts of Tamil Nadu remained closed today, October 22, 2026, due to heavy rainfall. Continuous rain affected southern parts of the state while a low-pressure system over the southwest Bay of Bengal raised the chances of widespread rainfall. Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari, Tirupattur and Thoothukudi District collectors declared holidays for schools following continued rainfall.
Schools to Reopen on Oct 5 After Quarterly Holiday
Schools in Tamil Nadu are now closed for the Quarterly holiday. Schools have been closed since September 26, 2026. As per the dates announced, schools will reopen on October 5, 2026, when students will be given their answer sheets of the quarterly exam along with the textbooks for the next term.
Also Read: Telangana School Holiday in October 2026: Check School Closure Dates and Latest Updates
Tamil Nadu School Holiday 2026: Vacation Days for the Academic Year
Check the list of school vacations and holidays for the state of Tamil Nadu
|
Vacation Period
|
Start Date
|
End Date
|
Duration
|
Reopening Date
|
Summer Vacation
|
April 17, 2026
|
May 31, 2026
|
45 days
|
June 1, 2026
|
Dussehra / Autumn Break
|
October 19, 2026
|
October 21, 2026
|
3 days
|
October 22, 2026
|
Diwali Break
|
November 8, 2026
|
November 9, 2026
|
2 days
|
November 10, 2026
|
Winter / Christmas Break
|
December 24, 2026
|
January 1, 2027
|
9 days
|
January 4, 2027
|
Pongal Break
|
January 14, 2027
|
January 17, 2027
|
4 days
|
January 18, 2027
Also Read: Andhra Pradesh School Holiday in October 2026: Check List of Vacation Days, Latest Updates Here
Apart from the planned holidays, emergency holidays will be updated by the respective schools or districts depending on the situation. Holidays in case of heavy rainfall and extreme weather conditions will be notified. Students, parents and guardians are advised to keep visiting this page for latest updates.
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.